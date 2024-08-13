Ashlee Simpson Gives Updates on Daughter Jagger, Son Bronx

Ashlee Simpson shared some updates on her youngsters — together with that her daughter Jagger needs to sing and the way her son Bronx is nearly able to get his driver’s license.

“Jagger thinks she wish to be on stage,” Simpson, 39, solely advised Us Weekly whereas selling her and her household’s new collaboration with Designer Shoe Warehouse (DSW) at The Lombardi Home in Los Angeles on Friday, August 9. “She was like, ‘We had been supposed to do that final 12 months. It’s a must to do it now.’ I used to be like, ‘We’re doing it, lady!’ So she wish to sing a track with me and be on stage.”

Simpson shares daughter Jagger, 8, and son Ziggy, 3, with husband Evan Ross in addition to son Bronx, 15, together with her ex Pete Wentz.

Whereas Jagger remains to be hoping she will be able to collab together with her mother at some point, her son Bronx is targeted on getting his driver’s license.

“It’s so thrilling, and he’s such a fantastic, cool, like outdated soul so I really feel like he’s prepared for 16, and he bought his allow,” the singer shared with Us.

As Ashlee is watching her youngsters get older, she has realized that “with out even figuring out it” her parenting type is quite a bit like her dad and mom, Tina Simpson and Joe Simpson.

“I additionally go to my mother for recommendation too. I’m like, ‘Oh, you already know, it was a protracted day, assist me,’” she shared. “I really feel like there’s alternative ways of parenting now, however you already know, my mother might be my finest buddy, so yeah, I like that and hope for that.”

Ashlee’s dad and mom alongside together with her husband’s mother, Diana Ross, have continued to point out up for her youngsters.

“This summer time, Jagger did a dance program at Debbie Allen [Academy], and so they did The Wiz. … And her grandma [Diana] got here and watched. It was a really proud, thrilling second,” Ashlee defined to Us.

Apart from elevating her three youngsters, Ashlee has additionally been busy together with her music after releasing the expanded version of her album Autobiography for its twentieth anniversary in July.

“I believe it’s been so good,” Ashlee defined, referencing the fan response to the prolonged album. “I really feel like simply type of reliving that second with my followers and that point, and it’s so enjoyable at how issues flow into and are available again. And for me, l at all times hearken to the ‘80s. And now I really feel like I’m one of many older ones now, which is superb and thrilling. So it’s enjoyable to type of relive that with individuals.”

On high of all of it, Ashlee and her household are teaming up with DSW to kick off the again to high school season.

“I really like DSW. I really like the variability that they create,” she defined. “I believe it’s superb. So having this partnership with them may be very thrilling for me and for my youngsters. So when you may make everybody pleased with pair of sneakers, and so they can choose their color and style out, we love that.”

With reporting by Mariel Turner