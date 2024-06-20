Ashanti and Nelly’s Relationship Timeline

Ashanti and Nelly discovered their method again to one another in 2023 after a sequence of ups and downs.

The twosome sparked romance hypothesis in early 2003 after connecting at a Grammys occasion. Though they performed coy about their standing for years, Ashanti confirmed in March 2015 that they have been a pair till 2013.

Following a decade aside, Ashanti and Nelly rekindled their romance in early 2023. “A number of years in the past, Ashanti by no means would’ve imagined reconciling with Nelly, however they’re having fun with spending time collectively,” a supply solely instructed Us Weekly in September of that yr. “They don’t wish to rush something.”

Three months later, Us solely confirmed that the 2 musicians predict their first child collectively. The kid is Ashanti’s first and Nelly’s third. He already shares daughter Chanelle and son Cornell Haynes III with ex Channetta Valentine.

Scroll right down to relive Ashanti and Nelly’s relationship from the start:

January 2003

The duo first crossed paths at a Grammy Awards press convention. Ashanti later revealed that Nelly playfully requested for her autograph once they met. “I feel he was being sarcastic, and I bear in mind writing it down on this system,” she recalled throughout a VH1 Behind the Music particular. “That image has been in so many publications as one thing else, however it began out as a joke. For the document, it took him a very long time to get my quantity.”

October 2005

Nelly was noticed at Ashanti’s twenty fifth birthday. The next month, Ashanti was seen celebrating Nelly when he turned 31.

July 2006

Ashanti introduced Nelly as her date to the John Tucker Should Die premiere. Within the film, Ashanti performed cheerleader Heather. The next yr, the pair launched their first collaboration, “Swap.”

December 2009

The musicians teamed up once more to launch Nelly’s “Physique on Me” music video simply months after reviews surfaced that they’d cut up.

October 2010

“We by no means admitted that we have been collectively or again collectively or separated, however we heard that,” Nelly instructed Advanced when requested in regards to the twosome attending T.I.’s marriage ceremony collectively that August. “Solely factor we ever mentioned was we buddies and it’s the identical method now.”

Summer time 2013

The duo referred to as it quits for a second time.

March 2015

“I feel generally when folks have their very own insecurities it permits them to behave out of character,” Ashanti mentioned of her cut up from Nelly throughout an look on The Meredith Vieira Present. “I’ve been betrayed. Once more, you simply need to develop. It’s important to develop up and settle for accountability for the issues that you just do. I’m not an enormous fan of individuals being cowards. I feel it’s actually essential to know your self and perceive what you need and get it. I’m in a special place proper now.”

September 2021

Ashanti and Nelly reunited publicly for the primary time whereas showing on friends Ja Rule and Fats Joe’s “Verzuz” battle. Ashanti later mentioned throughout an Instagram Dwell that she “had no thought he was gonna be there.” She defined on the time, “I’ve not seen him or spoken to him since we broke up. Six years or one thing?”

December 2022

The next yr, the twosome took the stage collectively to carry out “Physique on Me” at Energy 98.3 and 96.1’s Underneath the Mistletoe live performance. When requested in regards to the reunion, Ashanti instructed Andy Cohen that she was stunned by what number of followers have been invested in her and Nelly’s dynamic.

“My response was wow. It was numerous feedback and lots of people wanting that,” she revealed throughout an look on Watch What Occurs Dwell With Andy Cohen that month. “What I’ll say is we’re in a greater place. You realize, trigger earlier than, it was like [mimics fighting]. However we’re cool now. Yeah, now we have some conversations, you understand. So it’s cool.”

April 2023

Nelly and Ashanti sparked reconciliation rumors after they have been noticed holding fingers in Las Vegas whereas attending a boxing match.

June 2023

The pair continued to gas romance hypothesis once they stepped out on the third Annual Birthday Ball for High quality Management CEO Pierre “P” Thomas at The Fox Theatre in Atlanta. The occasion marked their first pink carpet as a pair since their 2013 cut up.

September 2023

Nelly addressed his relationship with Ashanti throughout a clip from Philo TV’s “Boss Strikes with Rasheeda,” saying, “Yeah, we cool once more.” He confirmed that the rekindled romance “stunned each of us although,” including, “It wasn’t something that I don’t suppose was deliberate.”

October 2023

The next month, Nelly gushed over his associate on her birthday. He referred to as Ashanti “such an exquisite, an unimaginable particular person inside and outside and one of many hardest working ladies” in an Instagram put up on the time. “Comfortable Birthday Love ya!!!!”

November 2023

When Nelly turned 49, Ashanti stunned him with a classic 1962 Impala. “He was in whole shock and overcome with emotion when he noticed it. This present meant the world to him as a result of it had a way more sentimental purpose behind it,” a supply solely instructed Us on the time. “This was Nelly’s dream automobile since he was a child and he couldn’t consider Ashanti gave him such a considerate present. It’s probably the greatest presents he’s ever acquired.”

The insider added that Ashanti “couldn’t wait” to present Nelly the present. “She had been planning this shock for months and it was such a tough secret to maintain. However seeing his response made all of it worthwhile,” the supply mentioned.

December 2023

Us solely confirmed Ashanti is pregnant. “Nelly and Ashanti are welcoming their first child collectively,” an insider confirmed.

April 2024

Ashanti publicly revealed her being pregnant in an April 17 interview with Essence, additionally confirming the pair are engaged.

“This new yr of my life is such a blessing full of affection, hope, and anticipation,” Ashanti instructed Essence. “Motherhood is one thing that I’ve seemed ahead to, and sharing this with my household, fiancé and constant followers, who’ve been so supportive of my profession, is a tremendous expertise.”

June 2024

Two months after Ashanti publicly revealed her being pregnant, information broke that the couple had tied the knot forward of welcoming their first child. In accordance with paperwork obtained by Us, the pair wed in December 2023.