Ashanti and Nelly quietly married last year, database says

Nelly and Ashanti are husband and spouse and have been for a while now, based on a authorized paperwork database.

The “Lil Bit” rapper and “Solely U” singer quietly tied the knot late final 12 months, based on the St. Louis County Recorder. The Missouri database entry mentioned Nelly (born Cornell Iral Haynes Jr.) and Ashanti (full identify Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas) married on Dec. 27, 2023, however had no further details about their nuptials.

TMZ first reported on the database entry Wednesday. Representatives for the pair didn’t instantly reply to The Instances’ request for remark Wednesday.

Simply months in the past, Ashanti confirmed that she and the “Scorching in Herre” rapper, 49, have been betrothed and anticipating their first little one collectively. The “Child” singer, 43, advised Essence in April that she was trying ahead to coming into motherhood “with my household, fiancé and dependable followers, who’ve been so supportive of my profession.”

In accordance with the database, the R&B stars married shortly after rekindling their romance in September. Nelly confirmed his romance with Ashanti in an interview with Rasheeda of “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” on her “Boss Strikes” TV present.

“Yeah, we cool once more,” he mentioned on the time. “I believe it stunned each of us, although. It wasn’t something that …[was] deliberate. I believe we’re each just about doing what we do.”

Nelly and Ashanti cut up in 2013. Earlier than calling it quits, the “Physique On Me” collaborators had dated on and off for 11 years.

Ashanti opened up about Nelly’s proposal, telling ET in an interview revealed Tuesday that it was “such an exquisite, intimate” second.

“I cried, I gave him the most important hug and kiss ever, I FaceTimed everybody I do know,” she mentioned, then added that she and Nelly have been “most likely” able to stroll down the aisle.

Neither of the artists has publicized their marriage on social media. Ashanti added in her ET dialog that she doesn’t need to be pregnant at her wedding ceremony.

She additionally addressed the viral second that launched being pregnant rumors. Throughout a efficiency at an Atlanta occasion in September, the “Journey With Me” rapper and his now-wife playfully caressed her abdomen. She didn’t know she was pregnant on the time.

“When he blurted that out on the stage, we truly didn’t know. I hadn’t even taken a take a look at at the moment,” she advised ET. The singer mentioned she was simply fixing her wardrobe on the time however Nelly was “making it appear like one thing.”

The incoming little one is Ashanti’s first and Nelly’s third. He shares two grown kids — Chanelle and Cornell Haynes III — with ex-girlfriend Channetta Valentine.

“By no means in 1,000,000 years did I believe [Nelly and I] could be right here,” Ashanti advised ET. “Like 10 years in the past possibly, however after our breakup, I didn’t even assume we’d have a dialog once more.”

Instances workers author Nardine Saad and researcher Scott Wilson contributed to this report.