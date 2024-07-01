Ash of Gods: Redemption Available on Android

Developer and writer AurumDust introduced the discharge of its tactical RPG Ash of Gods: Redemption on Android. The title is at the moment obtainable on Google Play Retailer for $9.99/€9.49/£7.99. Though the sport’s Android model has the identical content material as its PC counterpart, it has an up to date UI for battles and dialogues to supply a greater readability on small cellular screens.

Ash of Gods: Redemption is a technique RPG that options hand drawn artwork, cooperative and aggressive multiplayer modes, and fight that mixes turn-based and card-driven programs. The sport options an open-ended storytelling system that the developer calls “Roguelike Storytelling”, the place all characters within the sport will be completely injured or killed, each out and in of battle, and the story will proceed on with out them, resulting in one in all seven totally different endings.

Ash of Gods: Redemption initially launched for PC, Mac, and Linux in 2018 earlier than being ported on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Change in 2020. An enhanced model of the sport that includes new voiceovers, battle system, and improved translations is deliberate to launch in a couple of months on each Steam and Google Play Retailer.