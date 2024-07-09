ASCAP Foundation Launches ‘In Her Voice’ Scholarship For Female-Identifying Music Creators

NEW YORK, July 8, 2024 – The ASCAP Basis launches its first scholarship to assist creators and performers who establish as feminine and aspire to make their voices heard via songwriting.

The ASCAP Basis “In Her Voice” Scholarship will profit two undergraduate or graduate college students who’re female-identifying and are ASCAP members or haven’t been affiliated with every other performing rights group. Candidates should submit a tune demonstrating socially aware themes of girls’s empowerment to be thought of for the scholarship.

A beneficiant donation partly funds the “In Her Voice” Scholarship from She Is The Music.

“We hope this scholarship will assist advance the careers of promising female-identifying songwriters and, within the course of, promote fairness and inclusion in larger schooling and the music business,” mentioned The ASCAP Basis Govt Director Nicole George-Middleton. “We’re so happy to work with She Is The Music to offer this chance for aspiring music creators.”

The ASCAP Basis “In Her Voice” Scholarship’s utility interval started Monday (July 8) and ends Wednesday (July 31) at 11:59 pm PT. Candidates are judged by business professionals on the originality, general high quality, and craft of the tune, in addition to their potential to reveal socially aware themes of girls empowerment. The appliance will be discovered HERE. For additional data, please e-mail [email protected].