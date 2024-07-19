As President Biden off campaign trail, sick with COVID, Obama tells allies he should consider viability of 2024 candidacy: report

CHICAGO (WLS) — President Joe Biden’s political future is much more unsure Thursday evening.

He is off the marketing campaign path following his third COVID prognosis.

And there may be phrase that former President Barack Obama is now weighing in.

It is being reported that Obama has advised allies that Biden wants to significantly contemplate the viability of his candidacy.

For now, the Biden marketing campaign insists the president will likely be again on the marketing campaign path as quickly as he can.

Vice President Kamala Harris was at a rally Thursday, blasting J.D. Vance.

The digicam telephones had been up, because the highlight continues to deal with Harris, whereas Biden will get extra stress to drop out.

At a marketing campaign cease in Fayetteville, North Carolina, the vp aggressively responded to Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance’s speech Wednesday evening on the Republican Conference.

She doubted Vance’s declare of unity.

“You can’t declare you stand for unity, in case you are pushing an agenda that deprives complete teams of Individuals of fundamental freedoms, alternative and dignity,” Harris stated.

Harris is doing the speaking Thursday, as President Biden is recovering from COVID, at his residence in Rehoboth Seashore Delaware.

The White Home launched a letter from the president’s doctor.

Dr. Kevin O’Conner stated Biden is experiencing delicate signs.

However, it is being reported former President Obama has advised allies that Biden’s path to victory has vastly diminished.

“I believe all of that is pushed by the truth that donations are drying up; polling numbers are going within the flawed path,” stated U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley, a Democrat from Illinois’ fifth District.

Chicago-area Congressman Mike Quigley was one of many first in Congress to name for the president to drop out of the race.

He stated the president is down within the polls in over 10 swing states, which might have a giant impact on down-ballot races.

Quigley stated, up till lately, he didn’t imagine Biden was receiving correct data from his employees concerning the polls.

“I imagine that the president was cloistered. I truthfully would not be stunned if the marketing campaign disregarded all of the dangerous information and albeit misled the president,” Quigley stated.

White Home officers say, as quickly because the president recovers, he will likely be again on the marketing campaign path.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who has been serving as a surrogate for Biden, may also be on the path.

“I went to Ohio and Indiana final weekend to marketing campaign for President Biden and Vice President Harris, and I will proceed to do this. He apparently goes to be our nominee,” Pritzker stated.

However extra high Democrats are apprehensive a Biden loss might additionally imply a Republican sweep within the Home and Senate.

The Related Press contributed to this report.