As it happened: GC battle bursts into life as breakaway wins again at the Tour de France

Bonjour and welcome to Cyclingnews’ reside protection of stage 2 of the Tour de France!
We’re into Marco Pantani territory at present because the Tour de France honours the roads of the controversial Il Pirata, 26 years after he accomplished the elusive Giro-Tour double.
For those who by some means missed what was a magical opening day on the Tour de France yesterday, meet up with our race report. We might not get a greater winners image within the subsequent three weeks:
After an enormous day 1, DSM-Firmenich PostNL could have the pleasure of donning two of the classification jerseys on the Tour (regardless of main in three). Bardet in yellow, for the primary time in his profession, and neo professional Van Den Broek within the inexperienced factors jersey.
It is staff presentation and sign-on time in Cesenatico for the second stage, with temperatures nonetheless upwards of 30 levels however not fairly as unhealthy because the scorcher there was had on stage 1.
As we speak could possibly be the primary time we see the ‘large 4’ of Tadej Pogačar, Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel and Primož Roglič battle it out on the explosive San Luca climb. Pogačar will little doubt need to check the legs of the trio who have been all nursing accidents within the April to Could interval whereas he was dominating the Giro.
Visma-Lease a Bike primed and prepared for stage 2 after a profitable return to Tour de France-level racing for Vingegaard and Van Aert yesterday.
A have a look at the stage 2 profile. Not as exhausting as yesterday’s 3600+ metres of elevation acquire however there are steeper climbs and so they crest nearer to the end in Bologna, giving the GC guys a greater likelihood of creating it ought to they drop their rivals.
Yesterday was a day to neglect for Groupama-FDJ’s leaders as each Lenny Martinez and David Gaudu misplaced slightly below half an hour to stage winner, Romain Bardet (DFP). Perhaps at present shall be higher.
A behind the scenes have a look at Astana Qazaqstan’s managed however brutal time out ensuring Mark Cavendish made it to the end in time. Ultimately, they made it with 9’59” to spare.
To date, there are not any new abandons after Michele Gazzoli (AST) left the race half method by way of yesterday’s stage when he had suffered sufficient with Cavendish and co.
In our graphic above you may see who the jersey wearers are after the opening stage. After all, Frank van den Broek (DFP) cannot put on two and he can be very heat if he did! So, Maxim Van Gils (LTD) will put on white on behalf on the younger Dutchman.
The final three winners of the Giro dell’Emilia, the race that finishes on the high of the San Luca climb (1.9km at 10.6%), are all on this race. Within the final 5 years, three of the wins have been taken by Primož Roglič (RBH) with the others gained by now teammate, Aleksandr Vlasov (RBH) in addition to Enric Mas (MOV).
A very beautiful photograph of two good buddies and the celebrities of yesterday’s stage and the brand new yellow and inexperienced jerseys, Romain Bardet and Frank van den Broek, each of DSM-Firmenich-PostNL.
Impartial begin
Final 12 months, Primož Roglič (RBH) out-smarted and out-sprinted Tadej Pogačar (UAD) to take victory on San Luca… Comparable at present? We will must see. The race doesn’t end on the high by the sanctuary however slightly in Bologna.
European champion, Christophe Laporte (TVL) is simply again on the automobile altering his shoe as he is having a difficulty along with his new Nimbl Final shoe.
Simply 5km till the official begin.
Entrance puncture
199.2km to go
We’ve an extended part of flat earlier than we get to the climbs and possibly that’s placing folks off.
Assault
The primary break is caught and a number of other new strikes attempt to go. World champion, Mathieu van der Poel (ADC) is lurking in direction of the entrance as properly however it’s Quentin Pacher (GFC) who tries to get away on the entrance.
A short hiatus within the pack because the again of the peloton is extraordinarily strung out as Jan Hirt (SOQ) is correct on the again after his accident within the signal on involving a fan yesterday. Hopefully he shall be feeling higher quickly.
Polka dots assault
The break swells to about 15 riders and extra attempt to be a part of.
Rear puncture
The break appears to be like like it could have gone with loads of the groups concerned with some very sturdy riders in there together with the U23 world champion, Axel Laurance (ADC). Brent Van Moer (LTD) is making an attempt to bridge.
Bike change
Atttack
Bike change
Puncture
Brent Van Moer (LTD) sat as much as anticipate Michael Matthews (JAY) however they’ve +55″ to bridge. It’s going to be fairly a considerable effort.
Maxim Van Gils and Arnaud De Lie again on the automobile getting bidons, gels and a few meals for Lotto-DSTNY.
Good to see that Jan Hirt (SOQ) is smiling once more after breaking three tooth yesterday earlier than the stage involving a fan.
180km to go
Bram Welten (DFP), who was taking care of Fabio Jakobsen (DFP) yesterday and completed within the Cavendish (AST) group yesterday is up within the break however is not doing any work. Not a day for him actually however he’s giving it a go whereas his chief, Bardet (DFP), tries to remain protected in yellow behind.
Mechanical
The race is presently battling with a head cross wind coming from the riders left facet and it’s blowing at about 25kph. That is about 15mph.
DSM-Firmenich-PostNL have taken management of the peloton with Evenepoel (SOQ), Van der Poel (ADC), Hindley (RBH) and others getting back from pure breaks.
Philippe Gilbert thinks that Matthews (JAY) spoke to Pogačar (UAD), his finest good friend, to see if UAE Group Emirates have been going to go for the stage and acquired the reply of no so he attacked. Attention-grabbing idea from the previous world champion.
170km to go
Rear puncture
Block head wind now for the riders.
The tempo is a comparatively regular one however it is not by any means sluggish as Matthews (JAY) and Van Moer (LTD) seem to have sat up as their hole is balooning.
160km to go
The break is working very properly collectively and are nearly seven minutes clear now.
Each Matthews (JAY) and Van Moer (LTD) have sat up and even stopped for a pure break because the peloton catches them.
Rear puncture
Behind the massed ranks of DSM-Firmenich-PostNL is attention-grabbing as the primary staff lined up is Visma-Lease a Bike with Vingegaard, Van Aert and Jorgenson all protected within the wheels. After them is Pogačar’s UAE Group Emirates and the the multi-leader staff of Ineos Grenadiers.
150km to go
Some nice crowds out right here in Italy to see the yellow Grand Tour come by way of what’s normally the grounds of the pink Grand Tour. The Giro d’Italia did race on this space this 12 months and the wind was sturdy then too however no splits caught and it led to a dash.
It seems that the peloton are joyful for the break to take the win once more because the hole is simply over eight minutes. This may, after all, all change but when they do let the break go it’ll nonetheless be energetic within the peloton over the San Luca climb.
140km to go
Few extra groups coming in direction of the entrance of the pack with Bahrain Victorious protecting their three leaders, Pello Bilbao, Jack Haig and Santiago Buitrago to the entrance.
Not too far off the primary climb of the day, the Côte de Monticino. The climb is 2km lengthy and averages simply over 7% in gradient.
Abrahamsen (UXM) again on the automobile in his polka dot skinsuit, helmet, gloves, socks and even bike. He holds that jersey by simply two factors over Madouas (GFC).
One thing we’re seeing this 12 months within the Grand Excursions is that the jersey wearers are within the full skinsuits which can be block color other than the white jersey. Unsure I might need the total white skinsuit with purple polka dots however Jonas Abrahamsen (UXM) fits it…
130km to go
Here’s a replay of that scary second involving a fan on the facet of the highway…
We’re on the primary climb of the day! The Côte de Monticino, not a lot flat roads left to experience at present.
Simply two and one level(s) accessible on the high of this and all however one of many climbs at present.
Kevin Vauquelin (ARK) having his radio fastened within the breakaway.
Bram Welten (DFP) dropped from the break.
KoM (Côte de Monticino)
Visma-Lease a Bike, UAE Group Emirates and Ineos Grenadiers are difficult DSM-Firmenich-PostNL on this slim however lovely first ascent of the day.
Purple Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe be a part of UAE Group Emirates, Ineos Grenadiers, Visma-Lease a Bike and DSM-Firmenich-PostNL as Astana Qazaqstan are all on the again with Mark Cavendish.
Now Soudal-QuickStep come to the entrance too and the ‘Huge 4’ have their groups up on the entrance. In the meantime, on the again, Cavendish (AST) and co make it over the primary climb.
The upping in tempo has seen a minute and a half sliced off the break’s benefit already. Perhaps will probably be a GC day in any case?
Dropped by the peloton
Cavendish (AST) and Jakobsen (DFP) have gotten again into the peloton as Ineos be a part of the massive 4 groups on the entrance of the bunch.
Bike change
110km to go
Mechanical
KoM (Côte de Gallisterna)
Now it’s simply over 15km to the intermediate dash in Dozza. The peloton now begin the climb at simply over six minutes behind.
Politt (UAD) will get again into the pack after his mechanical. Benoot (TVL) was simply forward of him.
Dropped
100km to go
By Imola the race goes. The well-known race monitor used as one of many Method One circuits in Italy alongside Monza. This monitor was, after all, the place the place Ayrton Senna misplaced his life in a tragic crash.
Visma-Lease a Bike lead the peloton and now could be is basically flat or downhill. In the meantime, About 50″ down on the peloton is Mark Cavendish (AST), Dylan Groenewegen (JAY) and others with Fabio Jakobsen (DFP) behind them.
Cavendish (AST) and Groenewegen (JAY) get again into the peloton as they depart the Imola circuit.
EF Schooling-EasyPost and Bahrain Victorious be a part of the opposite groups on the entrance of the peloton now because the hole continues to shut.
Intermediate Dash
Abrahamsen (UXM) now leads the factors standings in addition to polka dots.
The peloton battle for the minor factors within the dash with Demare (ARK), Coquard (COF) and Girmay (IWA) getting the factors.
Crash!
Intermediate dash (Dozza)
80km to go
20km to the subsequent climb of the day after which we will be actually into the enterprise finish of the stage with 4 climbs coming one after the opposite.
UAE Group Emirates now lead the peloton with the massed ranks of Ineos Grenadiers and Soudal-QuickStep instantly behind them as Van Aert (TVL) and Jorgenson (TVL) have taken turns on the physician’s automobile.
Fabio Jakobsen (DFP) has made it again into the peloton.
The hole to the break has stretched proper again out once more to only underneath eight minutes. This may doubtless drop once more after they get to the subsequent climbs, however, that is giving the break the chance to get the stage win.
70km to go
Soudal-QuickStep, Visma-Lease a Bike and Ineos Grenadiers presently battling for the entrance however the hole is now at 9’11” as much as the breakaway. Very attention-grabbing scenario that’s leaning in direction of the break for the time being.
The following climb, the Côte de Botteghino di Zocca, is simply round 4km away. It’s 1.9km at 6.3%.
60km to go
KoM (Côte de Botteghino di Zocca)
On the climb within the peloton and Cavendish (AST) goes out of the again with Jakobsen (DFP) once more.
Jakobsen (DFP) now dropped by the Cavendish (AST) group and he seems to be struggling with cramp. This has been such a troublesome season for him thus far.
You see the likes of Jakobsen (DFP) and Cavendish (AST) out of the again and but the likes of Ackermann (IPT) and Bennett (DAT) are proper up in direction of the entrance.
With Cavendish (AST) he has three teammates in addition to Fernando Gaviria (MOV) and Dan McLay (ARK) there as properly.
50km to go
Welten and Eekhoff have dropped again to assist their DSM-Firmenich-PostNL dash, Jakobsen.
KoM (Côte de Montecalvo)
Dropped
Victor Campenaerts (LTD) now hits the entrance with Maxim Van Gils (LTD) in his wheel. Girmay (IWA) is being distanced now as Frank van den Broek (DFP) is in the back of the peloton.
Remco Evenepoel (SOQ) strikes onto Van Gils’ (LTD) wheel with Landa and Van Wilder up there supporting him.
Crash
40km to go
Campenaerts (LTD) remains to be propped on the entrance with Evenepoel (SOQ) now locked on his wheel as he could also be seeking to make his first assault of the massive 4 favourites.
The breakaway cross the end line for the primary time of three. We’re in Bologna and the race is heading to the brutal slopes of San Luca! Right here we go.
Decathlon-AG2R come to the entrance alongside Lotto-DSTNY, Visma-Lease a Bike and Ineos Grenadiers. The tempo is totally fast within the peloton.
The San Luca climb is 1.9km lengthy however averages at 10.6% gradients with a max kick of round 20%.
Primož Roglič (RBH) is somewhat boxed in for the time being as Visma-Lease a Bike and Ineos Grenadiers have management within the peloton with Campenaerts (LTD) remains to be making an attempt to do his job.
Onto San Luca they go for the primary of two occasions and Jegat (TEN) instantly assaults the break.
Assault
Assault
Now the peloton come onto the San Luca led by Visma-Lease a Bike for Jonas Vingegaard who could possibly be seeking to present that he’s right here to be within the battle for yellow.
Amazingly , Jonas Abrahamsen (UXM) shouldn’t be too far-off from the leaders as they head near the highest.
Abrahamsen (UXM) is again within the entrance group with simply 200m to the highest.
KoM (San Luca)
Vingegaard (TVL), Evenepoel (SOQ) and Pogačar (UAD) all proper on the entrance. Whereas, Roglič (RBH) is a number of wheels again.
Tadej Pogačar (UAD) terrifies the life out of a number of the peloton as he accelerates to take a bidon.
Jorgenson (TVL) now takes up the pacing as Bardet (DFP) is beginning to slowly drop down the peloton.
Wout Van Aert (TVL) has simply misplaced contact with the peloton after main the peloton onto the climb.
Dropped
In the meantime, on the entrance, nearly all of the break has come again collectively and Nelson Oliveira (MOV) tries an assault on the descent.
DSM-Firmenich-PostNL and Israel-Premier Tech lead the peloton for the time being.
Assault in break
Oliveira (MOV) is joined by Vauquelin (ARK) and Abrahamsen (UXM) because the chase scrambles behind.
20km to go
French champion, Paul Lapeira (DAT) leads alongside Lidl-Trek and Visma-Lease a Bike as he appears to be like to maintain Felix Gall (DAT) protected.
Assault in peloton
Onto the San Luca for the ultimate time and the leaders have 36″ on the chasers then 4’01” again to the Healy (EFE) group and 4’20” to the peloton.
Assault
Is it going to be two in a row for France at this 12 months’s race?
Lidl-Trek and Visma-Lease a Bike lead onto the San Luca climb with much more tempo this time.
Dropped
Jorgenson (TVL comes as much as tempo however now Yates (UAD) involves the entrance for Pogačar (UAD).
KoM (San Luca)
Yates (UAD) nonetheless main the way in which. Purple Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe have riders there however I can not see Primož Roglič simply but.
Primož Roglič (RBH) has been distanced in a break up. Poor positioning has led to a break up.
Assault!
Vingegaard (TVL) does work with Pogačar (UAD) with Evenepoel (SOQ), Roglič (RBH) and the remaining nowhere close to them.
10km to go
I’m very shocked that no less than Evenepoel (SOQ) wasn’t in a position to observe. There is a large group of possibly 15 riders within the GC group behind the 2 superstars. Pogačar (UAD) and Vingegaard (TVL) have 40″ on the chase and Pogačar is ready to take yellow at this fee.
5km to go
3km to go for Kevin Vauquelin (ARK). He has 46″ on the chasing group.
Behind Vauquelin (ARK), within the chase group, his teammate Cristian Rodriguez celebrates.
2km to go for the Frenchman. In the meantime, Pogačar (UAD) and Vingegaard (TVL) have about 40″ on the chasers… Nonetheless, Remco Evenepoel (SOQ) is alleged to be in between the hole.
Flamme Rouge
Kevin Vauquelin (ARK) wins stage two of the Tour de France 2024! Two days in a row for France. Arkea-B&B Inns first ever win within the Tour. A magical second for France’s subsequent large title.
A late assault will see Jonas Abrahamsen (UXM) take a really properly deserved second place. Third is Pacher or Rodriguez in a photograph within the dash.
Evenepoel (SOQ) and Carapaz (EFE) are about to affix Pogačar (UAD) and Vingegaard (TVL) within the closing kilometre. Goodness me!
Richard Carapaz (EFE) wins the dash in that group of GC favourites and the Olympic champion is probably the brand new yellow jersey! That was bonkers.
Evenepoel (SOQ) dragged himself and Carapaz (EFE) again to Pogačar (UAD), Vinegegaard (TVL) and Jegat (TEN) from the break. The Frenchman launched with Carapaz excessive with the massive three GC guys sitting up over the road. Attention-grabbing.
It regarded shut for Bardet (DFP) holding onto yellow. Nonetheless, because of rely again, Tadej Pogačar (UAD) goes into yellow anyway.
Stage two high 10
GC after stage two
The jerseys after at present:
Mark Cavendish (AST) and Fabio Jakobsen (DFP) have made it throughout the end line 25 minutes after Vauquelin (ARK) did. The time reduce was simply over 39 minutes. Simply within the time reduce.
It was improbable to see Jonas Vingegaard (TVL) having the ability to observe Tadej Pogačar (UAD) but in addition, Remco Evenepoel (SOQ) and Richard Carapaz (EFE) getting again to those two could possibly be sensible for the race.
Kevin Vauquelin (ARK) after the stage: “It was actually exhausting for me however I’m actually joyful. I had an ideal time out within the breakaway. I’ve to thank Cristian for his position in the way in which he helped me get by way of to win the stage. He put me within the excellent place and I knew I used to be going to have the ability to assault,”
With two powerful levels opening this 12 months’s race, tomorrow needs to be much more relaxed with the primary alternative for the sprinters coming as they race to Turin earlier than the monstrous Galibier stage coming a day later.
Jonas Vingegaard was a lot better than he anticipated throughout at present’s stage. Learn what he needed to say right here.
Remco Evenepoel appeared to point the Tour de France yellow jersey is a little bit of a scorching potato for the time being – suggesting Pogačar did not really need it. However that would change tomorrow, and the Belgian might attempt to convert his white jersey to the maillot jaune.
Tadej Pogačar exhibits his Tour de France kind on the steep slopes of San Luca – ‘Affirmation that I am sturdy’