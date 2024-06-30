As it happened: GC battle bursts into life as breakaway wins again at the Tour de France

Refresh

Bonjour and welcome to Cyclingnews’ reside protection of stage 2 of the Tour de France!

We’re into Marco Pantani territory at present because the Tour de France honours the roads of the controversial Il Pirata, 26 years after he accomplished the elusive Giro-Tour double. That feat is one thing Tadej Pogačar is making an attempt to emulate, with the route on stage 2 providing up the primary likelihood for GC motion to burst into life. Learn our head of reports Stephen Farrand’s preview of stage 2, from Cesenatico to Bologna: Tour de France 2024 Stage 2 preview – Count on Pogačar to check Vingegaard and GC rivals on San Luca climb

For those who by some means missed what was a magical opening day on the Tour de France yesterday, meet up with our race report. We might not get a greater winners image within the subsequent three weeks: Tour de France: Romain Bardet steals the present on stage 1 to say first maillot jaune Bardet and Van den Broek have fun over the road in Rimini (Picture credit score: Getty Photos)

Be sure that to observe CN’s Instagram to get an inside view of the race from our nice staff on the bottom. Here is Mark Cavendish arriving again on the staff bus after a hellish first stage.

It is staff presentation and sign-on time in Cesenatico for the second stage, with temperatures nonetheless upwards of 30 levels however not fairly as unhealthy because the scorcher there was had on stage 1.

As we speak could possibly be the primary time we see the ‘large 4’ of Tadej Pogačar, Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel and Primož Roglič battle it out on the explosive San Luca climb. Pogačar will little doubt need to check the legs of the trio who have been all nursing accidents within the April to Could interval whereas he was dominating the Giro. A have a look at the prize they’re all vying for – the well-known maillot jaune. The maillot jaune on the 2024 Tour de France (Picture credit score: Getty Photos)

Yesterday was a day to neglect for Groupama-FDJ’s leaders as each Lenny Martinez and David Gaudu misplaced slightly below half an hour to stage winner, Romain Bardet (DFP). Perhaps at present shall be higher. (Picture credit score: Getty Photos)

To date, there are not any new abandons after Michele Gazzoli (AST) left the race half method by way of yesterday’s stage when he had suffered sufficient with Cavendish and co.

In our graphic above you may see who the jersey wearers are after the opening stage. After all, Frank van den Broek (DFP) cannot put on two and he can be very heat if he did! So, Maxim Van Gils (LTD) will put on white on behalf on the younger Dutchman.

The final three winners of the Giro dell’Emilia, the race that finishes on the high of the San Luca climb (1.9km at 10.6%), are all on this race. Within the final 5 years, three of the wins have been taken by Primož Roglič (RBH) with the others gained by now teammate, Aleksandr Vlasov (RBH) in addition to Enric Mas (MOV).

A very beautiful photograph of two good buddies and the celebrities of yesterday’s stage and the brand new yellow and inexperienced jerseys, Romain Bardet and Frank van den Broek, each of DSM-Firmenich-PostNL. (Picture credit score: Getty Photos)

Impartial begin The riders have began the impartial zone in Cesenatico as they head to the attractive metropolis of Bologna and the brutal gradients of the San Luca climb.

Final 12 months, Primož Roglič (RBH) out-smarted and out-sprinted Tadej Pogačar (UAD) to take victory on San Luca… Comparable at present? We will must see. The race doesn’t end on the high by the sanctuary however slightly in Bologna.

European champion, Christophe Laporte (TVL) is simply again on the automobile altering his shoe as he is having a difficulty along with his new Nimbl Final shoe.

Simply 5km till the official begin.

Entrance puncture Mikel Landa (SOQ). Greatest time to have it whereas they’re nonetheless within the impartial zone and have 5 minutes till the beginning.

199.2km to go We’re racing! The flag has been waved and there’s no motion simply but.

We’ve an extended part of flat earlier than we get to the climbs and possibly that’s placing folks off.

Assault The primary rider to go is Krists Neilands (IPT) with polka-dot jersey Jonas Abrahamson (UXM) first to observe together with Luxembourg nationwide champion Kevin Geniets (GFC), Anthony Turgis (TEN) and about 4 others.

The primary break is caught and a number of other new strikes attempt to go. World champion, Mathieu van der Poel (ADC) is lurking in direction of the entrance as properly however it’s Quentin Pacher (GFC) who tries to get away on the entrance.

A short hiatus within the pack because the again of the peloton is extraordinarily strung out as Jan Hirt (SOQ) is correct on the again after his accident within the signal on involving a fan yesterday. Hopefully he shall be feeling higher quickly.

Polka dots assault Jonas Abrahamsen (UXM) assaults and he drags 4 others with him for now. A number of others attempt to be a part of and it will doubtless finish it once more. However 5 are away for the time being.

The break swells to about 15 riders and extra attempt to be a part of.

Rear puncture Toms Skujins (LTK) the Latvian rider getting that at a irritating second however he will not be anxious about getting again in.

The break appears to be like like it could have gone with loads of the groups concerned with some very sturdy riders in there together with the U23 world champion, Axel Laurance (ADC). Brent Van Moer (LTD) is making an attempt to bridge.

Bike change Jasper Philipsen (ADC) the defending inexperienced jersey champion will not be anxious because the peloton have fully sat up now.

Atttack Michael Matthews (JAY) launches from the peloton and is now making an attempt to get throughout the virtually minute hole. He missed the transfer however shocking the Australian is aiming for the break.

Bike change One other bike change for Jasper Philipsen (ADC) and he’s making an attempt to repair his radio as properly. Attention-grabbing to see a few points for the famous person sprinter.

Puncture Yet one more puncture for Toms Skujins (LTK). Reasonably unfortunate for him however he appears to be like chilled out.

Brent Van Moer (LTD) sat as much as anticipate Michael Matthews (JAY) however they’ve +55″ to bridge. It’s going to be fairly a considerable effort.

Maxim Van Gils and Arnaud De Lie again on the automobile getting bidons, gels and a few meals for Lotto-DSTNY.

Good to see that Jan Hirt (SOQ) is smiling once more after breaking three tooth yesterday earlier than the stage involving a fan.

180km to go The race has now settled down however Matthews (JAY) and Van Moer (LTD) will not be closing the hole to the leaders.

Bram Welten (DFP), who was taking care of Fabio Jakobsen (DFP) yesterday and completed within the Cavendish (AST) group yesterday is up within the break however is not doing any work. Not a day for him actually however he’s giving it a go whereas his chief, Bardet (DFP), tries to remain protected in yellow behind.

Mechanical Mark Cavendish (AST). Plenty of smiles and searching calm after what was a troublesome day yesterday.

The race is presently battling with a head cross wind coming from the riders left facet and it’s blowing at about 25kph. That is about 15mph.

DSM-Firmenich-PostNL have taken management of the peloton with Evenepoel (SOQ), Van der Poel (ADC), Hindley (RBH) and others getting back from pure breaks.

170km to go The chasers have not given up simply but as they’re +1’48” down on the leaders. The peloton are actually nearly +5’30” behind as Mathieu van der Poel (ADC) and Wout Van Aert (TVL) have a chat in the back of the peloton.

Rear puncture Michael Mørkøv (AST) getting his wheel modified.

Block head wind now for the riders.

The tempo is a comparatively regular one however it is not by any means sluggish as Matthews (JAY) and Van Moer (LTD) seem to have sat up as their hole is balooning.

160km to go Into the ultimate 100 miles on at present’s stage. Over six minutes between the break and the peloton.

The break is working very properly collectively and are nearly seven minutes clear now. (Picture credit score: Getty Photos)

Each Matthews (JAY) and Van Moer (LTD) have sat up and even stopped for a pure break because the peloton catches them.

Rear puncture Dan McLay (ARK) with the tyre going flat on him.

Behind the massed ranks of DSM-Firmenich-PostNL is attention-grabbing as the primary staff lined up is Visma-Lease a Bike with Vingegaard, Van Aert and Jorgenson all protected within the wheels. After them is Pogačar’s UAE Group Emirates and the the multi-leader staff of Ineos Grenadiers.

150km to go The temperature is sat at 30.7 levels centigrade for the second because the riders nonetheless experience into that block headwind of 20kph.

Some nice crowds out right here in Italy to see the yellow Grand Tour come by way of what’s normally the grounds of the pink Grand Tour. The Giro d’Italia did race on this space this 12 months and the wind was sturdy then too however no splits caught and it led to a dash.

It seems that the peloton are joyful for the break to take the win once more because the hole is simply over eight minutes. This may, after all, all change but when they do let the break go it’ll nonetheless be energetic within the peloton over the San Luca climb.

140km to go A number of followers have been a bit too near the highway and one fan’s arm struck one of many EF Schooling-EasyPost riders on the shoulder. Thankfully he was completely fantastic and did not fall. However that would’ve been very unhealthy.

Few extra groups coming in direction of the entrance of the pack with Bahrain Victorious protecting their three leaders, Pello Bilbao, Jack Haig and Santiago Buitrago to the entrance.

Not too far off the primary climb of the day, the Côte de Monticino. The climb is 2km lengthy and averages simply over 7% in gradient.

Abrahamsen (UXM) again on the automobile in his polka dot skinsuit, helmet, gloves, socks and even bike. He holds that jersey by simply two factors over Madouas (GFC).

One thing we’re seeing this 12 months within the Grand Excursions is that the jersey wearers are within the full skinsuits which can be block color other than the white jersey. Unsure I might need the total white skinsuit with purple polka dots however Jonas Abrahamsen (UXM) fits it… (Picture credit score: Getty Photos)

130km to go The hole appears to have settled at simply over eight minutes now.

We’re on the primary climb of the day! The Côte de Monticino, not a lot flat roads left to experience at present.

Simply two and one level(s) accessible on the high of this and all however one of many climbs at present.

Kevin Vauquelin (ARK) having his radio fastened within the breakaway.

Bram Welten (DFP) dropped from the break.

KoM (Côte de Monticino) 1. Jonas Abrahamsen (NOR) Uno-X Mobility 2pts

2. Hugo Houle (CAN) Israel Premier-Tech 1pt That extends the Norwegian’s lead over Madouas (GFC) to 4 factors.

Visma-Lease a Bike, UAE Group Emirates and Ineos Grenadiers are difficult DSM-Firmenich-PostNL on this slim however lovely first ascent of the day.

Purple Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe be a part of UAE Group Emirates, Ineos Grenadiers, Visma-Lease a Bike and DSM-Firmenich-PostNL as Astana Qazaqstan are all on the again with Mark Cavendish.

Now Soudal-QuickStep come to the entrance too and the ‘Huge 4’ have their groups up on the entrance. In the meantime, on the again, Cavendish (AST) and co make it over the primary climb.

The upping in tempo has seen a minute and a half sliced off the break’s benefit already. Perhaps will probably be a GC day in any case?

Dropped by the peloton Mark Cavendish (AST) and Fabio Jakobsen (DFP) have been distanced excessive, in actual fact. They’re simply round 30″ from the peloton, although.

Cavendish (AST) and Jakobsen (DFP) have gotten again into the peloton as Ineos be a part of the massive 4 groups on the entrance of the bunch.

Bike change Tiesj Benoot (TVL) and he’s calm as you get with the tempo clipping alongside properly within the peloton.

110km to go Onto the subsequent climb. The Côte de Gallisterna which is 1.4km lengthy with a mean of 10.5%. The wind is now wanting very sturdy too.

Mechanical Nils Politt (UAD). An essential rider for Pogačar (UAD) as he will get a fast repair and a push off by his mechanic.

KoM (Côte de Gallisterna) 1. Jonas Abrahamsen (NOR) Uno-X Moblity 2pts

2. Cristian Rodriguez (ESP) Arkea-B&B Inns 1pt

Now it’s simply over 15km to the intermediate dash in Dozza. The peloton now begin the climb at simply over six minutes behind.

Politt (UAD) will get again into the pack after his mechanical. Benoot (TVL) was simply forward of him.

Dropped Fabio Jakobsen (DFP) is struggling once more and has been distanced by the peloton. I think about Mark Cavendish (AST) shall be becoming a member of him quickly, too.

100km to go Bram Welten (DFP) has been caught by the peloton.

By Imola the race goes. The well-known race monitor used as one of many Method One circuits in Italy alongside Monza. This monitor was, after all, the place the place Ayrton Senna misplaced his life in a tragic crash.

Visma-Lease a Bike lead the peloton and now could be is basically flat or downhill. In the meantime, About 50″ down on the peloton is Mark Cavendish (AST), Dylan Groenewegen (JAY) and others with Fabio Jakobsen (DFP) behind them.

Cavendish (AST) and Groenewegen (JAY) get again into the peloton as they depart the Imola circuit.

EF Schooling-EasyPost and Bahrain Victorious be a part of the opposite groups on the entrance of the peloton now because the hole continues to shut.

Intermediate Dash Jonas Abrahamsen (UXM) appears to be like to have taken 20 factors on the dash there.

Abrahamsen (UXM) now leads the factors standings in addition to polka dots.

The peloton battle for the minor factors within the dash with Demare (ARK), Coquard (COF) and Girmay (IWA) getting the factors.

Crash! Laurens De Plus (IGD)

Wout Van Aert (TVL)

Matteo Jorgenson (TVL) Thumbs up from Van Aert.

Intermediate dash (Dozza) 1. Jonas Abrahamsen (NOR) Uno-x Mobility 20pts

2. Harold Tejada (COL) Astana Qazaqstan 17pts

3. Quentin Pacher (FRA) Groupama-FDJ 15pts

4. Nelson Oliveira (POR) Movistar 13pts

5. Hugo Houle (CAN) Israel-Premier Tech 11pts

6. Kevin Vauquelin (FRA) Arkea-B&B Inns 10pts

7. Mike Teunissen (NED) Intermarche-Wanty 9pts

8. Cristian Rodriguez (ESP) Arkea-B&B Inns 8pts

9. Axel Laurance (FRA) Alpecin-Deceuninck 7pts

10. Jordan Jegat (FRA) TotalEnergies 6pts

11. Arnaud Demare (FRA) Arkea-B&B Inns 5pts

12. Bryan Coquard (FRA) Cofidis 4pts

13. Biniam Girmay (ERI) Intermarche-Wanty 3pts

14. Mads Pedersen (DEN) Lidl-Trek 2pts

15. Jasper Philipsen (BEL) Alpecin-Deceuninck 1pt

80km to go Van Aert (TVL) and Jorgenson (TVL) make it again into the peloton after their spill with De Plus (IGD).

20km to the subsequent climb of the day after which we will be actually into the enterprise finish of the stage with 4 climbs coming one after the opposite.

UAE Group Emirates now lead the peloton with the massed ranks of Ineos Grenadiers and Soudal-QuickStep instantly behind them as Van Aert (TVL) and Jorgenson (TVL) have taken turns on the physician’s automobile.

Fabio Jakobsen (DFP) has made it again into the peloton.

The hole to the break has stretched proper again out once more to only underneath eight minutes. This may doubtless drop once more after they get to the subsequent climbs, however, that is giving the break the chance to get the stage win.

70km to go The break are clipping alongside properly and now has nearly 9 minutes on the peloton with slightly below 10km to the subsequent climb. (Picture credit score: Getty Photos)

Soudal-QuickStep, Visma-Lease a Bike and Ineos Grenadiers presently battling for the entrance however the hole is now at 9’11” as much as the breakaway. Very attention-grabbing scenario that’s leaning in direction of the break for the time being.

The following climb, the Côte de Botteghino di Zocca, is simply round 4km away. It’s 1.9km at 6.3%.

60km to go The peloton look to have sat up a however once more. Not as intense by the use of pacing within the bunch and the break continues to carry a powerful hole. They’re heading onto the Côte de Botteghino di Zocca now. Only one level accessible on the high.

KoM (Côte de Botteghino di Zocca) 1. Jonas Abrahamsen (NOR) Uno-X Mobility 1pt

On the climb within the peloton and Cavendish (AST) goes out of the again with Jakobsen (DFP) once more.

Jakobsen (DFP) now dropped by the Cavendish (AST) group and he seems to be struggling with cramp. This has been such a troublesome season for him thus far.

You see the likes of Jakobsen (DFP) and Cavendish (AST) out of the again and but the likes of Ackermann (IPT) and Bennett (DAT) are proper up in direction of the entrance.

With Cavendish (AST) he has three teammates in addition to Fernando Gaviria (MOV) and Dan McLay (ARK) there as properly.

50km to go Onto the Côte de Montecalvo go the break. +8’31” to the peloton. +9’16” to the Cavendish (AST) group and +10’15” again to Jakobsen (DFP) who’s all on his personal.

Welten and Eekhoff have dropped again to assist their DSM-Firmenich-PostNL dash, Jakobsen.

KoM (Côte de Montecalvo) 1. Jonas Abrahamsen (NOR) Uno-XX Mobility 2pts

2. Cristian Rodriguez (ESP) Arkea-B&B Inns 1pts In the meantime, Tim Wellens (UAD) has been dropped with Dylan Groenewegen (JAY) within the peloton. Bit shocking.

Dropped Mathieu van der Poel (ADC) The world champion appears to be lacking one thing for the time being. Hopefully he shall be warming into the race and we’ll see his ordinary self later within the coming weeks.

Victor Campenaerts (LTD) now hits the entrance with Maxim Van Gils (LTD) in his wheel. Girmay (IWA) is being distanced now as Frank van den Broek (DFP) is in the back of the peloton.

Remco Evenepoel (SOQ) strikes onto Van Gils’ (LTD) wheel with Landa and Van Wilder up there supporting him.

Crash Johannes Kulset (UXM). He was proper up there in GC alongside his chief, Tobias Johannessen (UXM). Hopefully he is ready to get again in once more.

40km to go They’ve simply over 5 minutes on the peloton because the tempo has shot up each within the bunch and within the break. 10 minutes again to the Cavendish (AST) group and 12 minutes to Jakobsen (DFP) and co.

Campenaerts (LTD) remains to be propped on the entrance with Evenepoel (SOQ) now locked on his wheel as he could also be seeking to make his first assault of the massive 4 favourites.

The breakaway cross the end line for the primary time of three. We’re in Bologna and the race is heading to the brutal slopes of San Luca! Right here we go.

Decathlon-AG2R come to the entrance alongside Lotto-DSTNY, Visma-Lease a Bike and Ineos Grenadiers. The tempo is totally fast within the peloton.

The San Luca climb is 1.9km lengthy however averages at 10.6% gradients with a max kick of round 20%.

Primož Roglič (RBH) is somewhat boxed in for the time being as Visma-Lease a Bike and Ineos Grenadiers have management within the peloton with Campenaerts (LTD) remains to be making an attempt to do his job.

Onto San Luca they go for the primary of two occasions and Jegat (TEN) instantly assaults the break.

Assault Axel Laurance (ADC) launches and the U23 world champion is flying. However Kevin Vauquelin (ARK) is setting a gradual tempo and is coming again throughout with Tejada (AST), Pacher (GFC) and Rodriguez (ARK).

Now the peloton come onto the San Luca led by Visma-Lease a Bike for Jonas Vingegaard who could possibly be seeking to present that he’s right here to be within the battle for yellow.

Amazingly , Jonas Abrahamsen (UXM) shouldn’t be too far-off from the leaders as they head near the highest.

Abrahamsen (UXM) is again within the entrance group with simply 200m to the highest.

KoM (San Luca) 1. Jonas Abrahamsen (NOR) Uno-X Mobility 2pts

2. Cristian Rodriguez (ESP) Arkea-B&B Inns 1pts

Vingegaard (TVL), Evenepoel (SOQ) and Pogačar (UAD) all proper on the entrance. Whereas, Roglič (RBH) is a number of wheels again.

Tadej Pogačar (UAD) terrifies the life out of a number of the peloton as he accelerates to take a bidon.

Jorgenson (TVL) now takes up the pacing as Bardet (DFP) is beginning to slowly drop down the peloton.

Wout Van Aert (TVL) has simply misplaced contact with the peloton after main the peloton onto the climb.

Dropped The rider in second on GC, Frank van den Broek (DFP), has simply misplaced contact with the peloton.

In the meantime, on the entrance, nearly all of the break has come again collectively and Nelson Oliveira (MOV) tries an assault on the descent.

DSM-Firmenich-PostNL and Israel-Premier Tech lead the peloton for the time being.

Assault in break Mike Teunissen (IWA) however Houle (IPT) was alive to the hazard and he is dragged again. Rapid counter assault: Nelson Oliveira (MOV) and he, for now, goes solo.

Oliveira (MOV) is joined by Vauquelin (ARK) and Abrahamsen (UXM) because the chase scrambles behind.

20km to go The peloton are actually +3’38” again on the break that has simply break up and this new trio already has +9″ hole.

French champion, Paul Lapeira (DAT) leads alongside Lidl-Trek and Visma-Lease a Bike as he appears to be like to maintain Felix Gall (DAT) protected. Up entrance, the main trio cross the end line for the penultimate time. They’ve 15″ on the chasers now.

Assault in peloton Odd Christian Eiking (UXM) +15″

Warren Barguil (DFP) +15″

Ben Healy (EFE) +28″

Alexey Lutsenko (AST) +24’50”

Onto the San Luca for the ultimate time and the leaders have 36″ on the chasers then 4’01” again to the Healy (EFE) group and 4’20” to the peloton.

Assault Kevin Vauquelin (ARK) has simply ridden away from Abrahamsen (UXM) and Oliveira (MOV). Nonetheless, the polka dot jersey shouldn’t be giving up simply but. Nonetheless, Vauquelin is wanting excellent.

Is it going to be two in a row for France at this 12 months’s race?

Lidl-Trek and Visma-Lease a Bike lead onto the San Luca climb with much more tempo this time.

Dropped Geraint Thomas (IGD)

Jorgenson (TVL comes as much as tempo however now Yates (UAD) involves the entrance for Pogačar (UAD).

KoM (San Luca) 1. Kevin Vauquelin (FRA) Arkea-B&B Inns 2pts

2. Jonas Abrahamsen (NOR) Uno-X Mobility 1pt

Yates (UAD) nonetheless main the way in which. Purple Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe have riders there however I can not see Primož Roglič simply but.

Primož Roglič (RBH) has been distanced in a break up. Poor positioning has led to a break up.

Assault! Tadej Pogačar (UAD)

Jonas Vinegegaard (TVL) No-one else can observe! Nothing has modified. It’s as we have been.

Vingegaard (TVL) does work with Pogačar (UAD) with Evenepoel (SOQ), Roglič (RBH) and the remaining nowhere close to them.

10km to go Kevin Vauquelin (ARK) has 48″ on his chasers on the entrance of the race.

I’m very shocked that no less than Evenepoel (SOQ) wasn’t in a position to observe. There is a large group of possibly 15 riders within the GC group behind the 2 superstars. Pogačar (UAD) and Vingegaard (TVL) have 40″ on the chase and Pogačar is ready to take yellow at this fee.

5km to go Into the ultimate 5km for Kevin Vauquelin (ARK) as France are going to take two from two with stage wins. An incredible second for the 23-year-old.

3km to go for Kevin Vauquelin (ARK). He has 46″ on the chasing group.

Behind Vauquelin (ARK), within the chase group, his teammate Cristian Rodriguez celebrates.

2km to go for the Frenchman. In the meantime, Pogačar (UAD) and Vingegaard (TVL) have about 40″ on the chasers… Nonetheless, Remco Evenepoel (SOQ) is alleged to be in between the hole.

Flamme Rouge Into the ultimate 1000 metres for Kevin Vauquelin (ARK). He can drink within the second now.

Kevin Vauquelin (ARK) wins stage two of the Tour de France 2024! Two days in a row for France. Arkea-B&B Inns first ever win within the Tour. A magical second for France’s subsequent large title.

A late assault will see Jonas Abrahamsen (UXM) take a really properly deserved second place. Third is Pacher or Rodriguez in a photograph within the dash.

Evenepoel (SOQ) and Carapaz (EFE) are about to affix Pogačar (UAD) and Vingegaard (TVL) within the closing kilometre. Goodness me!

Richard Carapaz (EFE) wins the dash in that group of GC favourites and the Olympic champion is probably the brand new yellow jersey! That was bonkers.

Evenepoel (SOQ) dragged himself and Carapaz (EFE) again to Pogačar (UAD), Vinegegaard (TVL) and Jegat (TEN) from the break. The Frenchman launched with Carapaz excessive with the massive three GC guys sitting up over the road. Attention-grabbing.

It regarded shut for Bardet (DFP) holding onto yellow. Nonetheless, because of rely again, Tadej Pogačar (UAD) goes into yellow anyway.

Stage two high 10 1. Kevin Vauquelin (FRA) Arkea-B&B Inns 4:43’42”

2. Jonas Abrahamsen (NOR) Uno-X Mobility +36″

3. Quentin Pacher (FRA) Groupama-FDJ +49″

4. Cristian Rodriguez (ESP) Arkea-B&B Inns

5. Harold Tejada (COL) Astana Qazaqstan all S.T.

6. Nelson Oliveira (POR) Movistar +50″

7. Axel Laurance (FRA) Alpecin-Deceuninck +1’12”

8. Mike Teunissen (NED) Intermarche-Wanty +1’33”

9. Hugo Houle (CAN) Israel-Premier Tech +1’36”

10. Richard Carapaz (ECU) EF Eduaction-Lease a Bike +2’21” (Picture credit score: Getty Photos)

GC after stage two 1. Tadej Pogačar (SLO) UAE Group Emirates 9:53’30”

2. Remco Evenepoel (BEL) Soudal-QuickStep

3. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) Visma-Lease a Bike

4. Richard Carapaz (ECU) EF Schooling-EasyPost all S.T.

5. Romain Bardet (FRA) DSM-Firmenich-PostNL +6″

6. Maxim Van Gils (BEL) Lotto-DSTNY +21″

7. Egan Bernal (COL) Ineos Grenadiers

8. Pello Bilbao (ESP) Bahrain Victorious

9. Tom Pidcock (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers

10. Giulio Ciccone (ITA) Lidl-Trek all S.T.

The jerseys after at present: Yellow, GC – Tadej Pogačar (SLO) UAE Group Emirates

Inexperienced, Pts – Jonas Abrahamsen (NOR) Uno-X Mobility

Polka dots, KoM – Jonas Abrahamsen (NOR) Uno-X Mobility*

White, U25 – Remco Evenepoel (BEL) Soudal-QuickStep *Worn by – Valentin Madouas (FRA) Groupama-FDJ

Mark Cavendish (AST) and Fabio Jakobsen (DFP) have made it throughout the end line 25 minutes after Vauquelin (ARK) did. The time reduce was simply over 39 minutes. Simply within the time reduce.

It was improbable to see Jonas Vingegaard (TVL) having the ability to observe Tadej Pogačar (UAD) but in addition, Remco Evenepoel (SOQ) and Richard Carapaz (EFE) getting again to those two could possibly be sensible for the race. (Picture credit score: Getty Photos)

Kevin Vauquelin (ARK) after the stage: “It was actually exhausting for me however I’m actually joyful. I had an ideal time out within the breakaway. I’ve to thank Cristian for his position in the way in which he helped me get by way of to win the stage. He put me within the excellent place and I knew I used to be going to have the ability to assault,” To learn extra and get extra response, ensure you learn our submit race report. (Picture credit score: Getty Photos)

With two powerful levels opening this 12 months’s race, tomorrow needs to be much more relaxed with the primary alternative for the sprinters coming as they race to Turin earlier than the monstrous Galibier stage coming a day later. Pogačar (UAD) goes into yellow however Vingegaard (TVL), Evenepoel (SOQ) and Carapaz (EFE) are all on the identical time as him. (Picture credit score: Getty Photos)

Jonas Vingegaard was a lot better than he anticipated throughout at present’s stage. Learn what he needed to say right here. (Picture credit score: Getty Photos)

Remco Evenepoel appeared to point the Tour de France yellow jersey is a little bit of a scorching potato for the time being – suggesting Pogačar did not really need it. However that would change tomorrow, and the Belgian might attempt to convert his white jersey to the maillot jaune.