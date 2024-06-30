As Bitcoin Tumbles, Learn-To-Earn Crypto 99Bitcoins Might Be The Best Buy During The Dip

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The crypto studying platform 99Bitcoins($99BTC) has superior to the following stage of its extremely anticipated presale.

With a consumer base exceeding 700,000 and over 2 million registered course takers, 99Bitcoins is an authority within the crypto training area.

Its prominence within the trade has helped it elevate over $2.2 million in its presale – a major milestone because it introduces its modern Be taught-to-Earn (L2E) mannequin, rewarding customers for mastering the basics of crypto.

On the core of its new rewards system lies $99BTC, an Ethereum-based token essential for unlocking unique entry to superior crypto training content material, market alerts, VIP teams, and extra.

The token is presently accessible at its presale worth of $0.00111 per $99BTC and can improve to $0.00112 in lower than seven days because it strikes on once more to the following presale part.

Potential traders should act rapidly to safe their tokens. 99Bitcoins is without doubt one of the most talked-about presales of 2024, and its token worth is predicted to soar upon its deliberate launch on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) in Q3.

Bitcoin Falls, Extra Customers Be part of – A Good Alternative For 99Bitcoins To Shine?

After a strong first three months in 2024, the second quarter has not been too variety to Bitcoin ($BTC). Since its peak in March, it has shed off 17% of its worth, with practically a ten% decline occurring in June alone.

A number of elements have contributed to this promoting stress.

As an example, Germany has begun promoting its seized 50,000 BTC provide from the operators of Movie2k, which is now valued at over $3 billion at present costs.

One other vital improvement is Mt. Gox’s June 24 announcement relating to the reimbursement of over $9.4 billion price of Bitcoin to roughly 127,000 collectors, who’ve waited over a decade to get well their funds. This might additional intensify promoting stress.

On the regulatory entrance, considerations come up because the CFTC screens Bounce Buying and selling, accused of conspiring with Terra founder Do Kwon to control Terra’s UST worth – a controversial situation paying homage to occasions that catalyzed the 2022 crypto winter.

Moreover, there’s apprehension about potential Fed rate of interest hikes, which might elevate borrowing prices and influence investments within the crypto sector.

Nonetheless, amidst Bitcoin’s current decline, there are causes to be optimistic. The renewed 2024 crypto enthusiasm has drawn in additional customers, which is an efficient signal, as evidenced by a notable improve in pockets addresses, reaching practically $1.3 billion by the tip of Might.

However with this correction, there’s now an excellent higher incentive for brand spanking new customers to enter the market and make investments whereas Bitcoin is buying and selling at a reduced worth.

Nevertheless, earlier than diving in, new traders ought to acquire a strong understanding of cryptocurrencies, particularly contemplating the aforementioned elements.

That is the place 99Bitcoins excels and serves as a useful useful resource coming to the help of new traders.

Elevated Investor Training Through 99Bitcoins Prevents A Mt. Gox Repeat

The quantity misplaced within the Mt. Gox hack was staggering: 744,408 bitcoins belonging to Mt. Gox prospects, plus 100,000 bitcoins belonging to the corporate.

It’s believed that the stolen bitcoins have been taken from the trade’s scorching pockets, which included all funds saved in chilly storage as a result of a ‘leak’ within the scorching pockets.

This serves as a helpful lesson for brand spanking new traders on the dangers of storing crypto belongings on-line.

Storing Bitcoin in a chilly pockets would have mitigated these dangers, sparing holders from the decade-long wait Mt. Gox traders needed to endure earlier than they might get well their funds.

99Bitcoins presents programs that educate traders on these practices earlier than coming into the crypto area.

Past training, customers can earn cryptocurrencies just by studying these essential particulars about crypto.

Get Rewarded With $99BTC For Studying About Crypto

99Bitcoins has redefined crypto training with its modern Be taught-to-Earn mannequin, providing customers an interactive and rewarding studying expertise.

Customers can earn $99BTC by finishing partaking modules, quizzes, and certifications, in addition to by contributing to the neighborhood by way of instructional content material, peer help in boards, or involvement in community-driven initiatives.

However what units 99Bitcoins aside because the premier crypto training platform?

Effectively, as talked about, 99Bitcoins isn’t just a frontrunner however an authority in crypto training. For years, it has been translating Bitcoin into plain English with complete guides, tutorials, and explainer movies.

And if that’s not spectacular sufficient, its programs span a complete of 79 hours!

Now, taking part in 99Bitcoins’ Be taught-to-Earn mannequin presents extra than simply incomes $99BTC.

For true college students of crypto, holding onto these tokens offers substantial incentives over merely buying and selling them for different cryptocurrencies.

When customers preserve $99BTC of their wallets, they acquire entry to superior coaching programs, unique buying and selling webinars, VIP-community teams, skilled crypto alerts, and cutting-edge market insights.

Moreover, 99Bitcoins additionally has a staking program, permitting customers to earn extra tokens over time by locking up their $99BTC holdings.

$99BTC: A New Investor Avenue To Bitcoin’s Potential

For brand new traders, diving straight into Bitcoin can appear daunting, so taking smaller steps is commonly extra acceptable.

At present bought in its presale as ERC-20 tokens, $99BTC plans to paved the way in adopting the BRC-20 customary, Bitcoin’s ERC-20 equal achieved by way of the ordinals protocol.

This transition guarantees enhanced safety leveraging the Bitcoin community, higher permanence, and immutability, doubtlessly paving the best way for brand spanking new token economies inside this increasing ecosystem.

Investing in $99BTC is akin to investing in Bitcoin, albeit not directly.

For crypto newbies, it’s a extra approachable choice. It presents the chance to study whereas accessing helpful content material and buying and selling steerage – all whereas proudly owning a cryptocurrency that mirrors the advantages of Bitcoin.

That is exactly why ClayBro believes the frenzy of latest retail individuals will profit immensely from investing in $99BTC.

Be A Half Of The 99BTC ICO And Airdrop

The presale for potential traders remains to be presently in full swing.

With a complete provide of 99 billion $99BTC tokens, round 10.5% (10.3 billion tokens) are up for grabs throughout this presale part, whereas staking rewards will put aside an extra 13.86 billion tokens for individuals.

The presale units a mushy cap at $5.3 million – an important milestone to kickstart the undertaking – and a tough cap of $11 billion, marking the higher restrict. As soon as these targets are reached, the presale will come to a detailed.

To take part, merely join your pockets to the 99Bitcoins web site and buy tokens utilizing USDT, ETH, or BNB. Financial institution playing cards are additionally accepted.

99Bitcoins’ airdrop remains to be ongoing with three days left to affix, celebrating the launch of the $99BTC presale.

A symbolic quantity of $99,999 price of BTC can be given away to 99 winners, which can be introduced on July 19.

Be part of the 99Bitcoins neighborhood and join with fellow traders on Telegram, Discord, and X.

Don’t miss the chance to put money into one thing that empowers new traders to know crypto higher. It’s not only a presale – it’s an funding in a extra educated crypto neighborhood.

Purchase $99BTC now!

