As a Sequel to ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Looms, What Does a Good Movie About the Magazine Business Actually Look Like?

It’s a notably tough time to work in Hollywood—that’s, apparently, except you’re an government tasked with rebooting once-successful motion pictures and TV reveals. For these sorts, enterprise is booming: Virtually every bit of pop-culture-defining media from the aughts has been resurrected not too long ago, from Gilmore Women to Intercourse and the Metropolis to The L Phrase. So, perhaps it’s solely pure {that a} sequel to just a little 2006 movie by the identify of The Satan Wears Prada is reportedly within the works at Disney.

The plot will allegedly observe Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly, legendary editor of Runway journal, as she “navigates her profession amid the decline of conventional journal publishing and faces off towards Blunt’s character, now a high-powered government for a luxurious group with promoting {dollars} that Priestly desperately wants.” Hmm, a film about how there’s no cash left in digital or print media? Appears like one thing I can actually escape into!

As a lot as I’ve loved my many hungover Sunday-morning rewatches of The Satan Wears Prada over time, I’ve to confess that I don’t see lots of my expertise at Vogue—or another girls’s media publication I’ve labored for—mirrored in it. Principally, it is a superb factor, though I’m not going to lie: I want the notion of simply “popping into the closet” and popping out with Manolos in each coloration of the rainbow had been actual. (Don’t cry for me, although; I haven’t paid for candles in 5 years.)

Nevertheless, I nonetheless take solace within the few motion pictures and TV reveals that do seize at the least half of the fashion-girlie expertise. If the powers that be at Disney know that’s good for them, they’ll revisit these and take notice: