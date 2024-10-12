Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol live: Round-by-round analysis

Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol are not any risk to interrupt income data once they battle Saturday for the unified gentle heavyweight title. However what the 2 Russian-born boxers lack in box-office attraction, they make up for with expertise.

A great deal of expertise.

Beterbiev has energy – thus, the 20-0 document with 20 knockouts.

Bivol has footwork and finesse – thus the 23-0 document. Whereas he has simply 12 KOs, he does boast an upset victory over Canelo Alvarez in 2022.

Each rank as excessive as No. 4 and no decrease than No. 7 in pound-for-pound rankings generated by The Ring, ESPN, The Sporting Information and CBS Sports activities.

“Woo,’’ Mike Tyson informed USA TODAY Sports activities on Thursday when requested in regards to the battle. “I simply assume Beterbiev’s gonna do nicely. I’m an enormous fan of his. I’m being biased, it’s not honest to ask me that query.”

The query, in fact, is who will prevail? What needs to be thought of:

The battle was set for June and postponed as a result of Beterbiev wanted knee surgical procedure to restore a ruptured meniscus. Bivol, 33, might possess higher stamina than Beterbiev, 39. However Beterbiev owns two of boxing’s most harmful fists.

“”That is it,” mentioned Eddie Hearn, Bivol’s promoter. “That is the second for each males.”

Artur Beterbiev def. Dmitry Bivol by majority resolution

Artur Beterbiev defeated Dmitry Bivol by majority resolution Saturday in Saudi Arabia, successful the unified gentle heavyweight championship.

Beterview, 39, confirmed superior energy and left Bivol’s face badly. Bivol, 33, confirmed snap in his punches too, however he couldn’t evade sufficient blows.

“He’s highly effective, very highly effective,’’ Bivol mentioned.

The judges scored it 114-114, 115-113 and 116-112.

Beterbiev handed Bivol his first loss whereas enhancing to 21-0 however failed to attain a knockout for the primary time of his profession. Bivol fell to 23-1.

Beterbiev entered with the IBF, WBC and WBO world gentle heavyweight championship titles. Bivol entered because the WBA world gentle heavyweight championship.

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol, gentle heavyweight

Scheduled for 12 rounds.

Spherical 1: Bivol out quick ripping jabs. Beterbiev tossing out his jab with much less authority. Boxers feeling issues out, whereas Bivol nonetheless firing the jab. Bivol spices it up with a left hook. Bivol follows up a left with a proper. Beterbiev picks up the tempo, and Bivol finishes quick. Bivol 10, Beterbiev 9.

Spherical 2: Now Beterbiev’s out fast behind his jab. Bivol responds together with his personal jab, and appears like he’ll be firing that every one day. It’s Beterbiev stalking. However he’s but to have the ability to capitalize. Bivol’s footwork is serving him nicely. Bivol 20, Beterbiev 18.

Spherical 3: Beterbiev out fast once more and transferring ahead. Bivol nonetheless responding with the jab. Good change, and Bivol on the assault. Bivol on the transfer, however Beterbiev catches up with a proper. Again comes Bivol together with his personal proper. Getting a bit tough, and Beterbiev displaying extra energy. Bivol 29, Beterbiev 28.

Spherical 4: Beterbiev seems more and more snug as he stalks Bivol. However Bivol counters. Bivol neutralizes a surge by Beterviev with counterpunches. Bviol deflecting punches with a excessive guard. It’s Beterbiev’s proper vs. Bivol’s jab and occasional combos. Bivol 39, Beterbiev 37.

Spherical 5: Beterbiev stalking once more, however Bivol stands his floor. They meet within the middle of the ring. Bivol lands a tough proper that appears to enliven Beterbiev, who fires jabs and stalks once more. However Beterbiev hasn’t discovered the window for his highly effective proper. Bivol eats a left, take a tough physique shot. Bivol counters with a tough left. Bivol 48, Beterbiev 47.

Spherical 6: Fighters meet on the middle of the ring, however not for lengthy as Beterbiev reasserts himself. Strikes again Bivol with a proper. Bivol stays on the transfer, then connects with a mixture and digs into the physique. Beterbiev responds. Bivol going toe to toe with Beterbiev earlier than he properly backs away. Beterbiev 57, Bivol 57.

Spherical 7: Bivol opens the spherical with an overhand proper. However nothing appears to have actually damage Beterbiev. Bivol again on the transfer. Bivol lands a proper and a left and goes on the assault. Beterbiev fiercely coming again and has Bivol on the ropes. Beterbiev kilos away on the finish of the spherical. Beterbiev 67, Bivol 66.

Spherical 8: Fighters on the middle of the ring once more, and now Bivol stalks – and eats a jab. Chants up go up for Bivol. It’s going to take greater than chants as Beterbiev seems to be heating up. Bivol misses with an enormous proper. Bivol exhibits good protection too. Beterviev sneaks by way of a few punches. Bivol finishes sturdy. Beterbiev 76, Bivol 76.

Spherical 9: Bivol stalks. Beterbiev seems content material throwing the jab, and now again on the march. Bivol lands a tough left and a few physique punches and he’s on the transfer once more. Then stops and throws a mixture. Digs in with the left. Bivol’s footwork is superior, and he responds with counterpunching. Bivol 86, Beterbiev 85.

Spherical 10: Beterbiev leads with the best and Bivol backs away. Beterbiev blocking a considerable variety of Bivol’s punches. However he’s firing with extra frequency than Bivol. Chants go up once more for Bivol. A tough left and proper from Bivol. Beterbiev unloads a flurry and finishes the spherical sturdy. Bivol 95, Beterbiev 95.

Spherical 11: Beterbiev marching ahead earlier than fighters settle on the middle of the ring. Bivol drills Beterbiev with a proper, and Beterbiev strikes ahead. Beterbiev choosing up steam. Has Bivol on the ropes, throwing with each fingers. Bivol fires again and Beterbiev bulls ahead and presses Bivol up towards the ropes. Bivol overlaying up beneath the assault. Beterbiev 105, Bivol 104.

Spherical 12: Bivol’s left eye nearly swollen shut. Beterbiev seems sturdy and targeted. Bivol seems shady and tentative. However Bivol stands his floor and throws a flurry of punches. Beterbiev methodically marches again at Bivol. Beterbiev chasing after Bivol with the best hand. He is ramping up after which Bivol responds. Beterbiev now in management, though Bivol doing his finest to unload because the spherical ends. Beterbiev 115, Bivol 113.

Michael Buffer within the ring, mic in hand

Able to rumble? Nearly. At Michael Buffer’s cue, the boxers’ parade walks have commenced. Beterbiev climbs into the ring and Bivol joins him.

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol world titles

Bivol is the WBA gentle heavyweight champion. Beterbiev holds the WBC, WBO and IBF gentle heavyweight titles.

Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott, Ciara carry out

The boxers aren’t the one ones parading into Kingdom Area. Ciara, Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliott have taken to the stage for a brief live performance earlier than the principle occasion, Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol. As if that weren’t sufficient, the music was preceded by a large fireworks show outdoors.

Frazer Clarke damage replace after Fabio Wardley battle

Frazer Clarke was identified with a fractured cheekbone after being examined at a hospital following a first-round knockout loss to Fabio Wardley, promoter Frank Warren informed DAZN.

The damage appeared to happen when Clarke was struck by the ultimate blow, a robust proper of their heavyweight bout.

Fabio Wardley def. Frazer Clarke by TKO

Wardley ended the heavyweight battle within the first spherical with a ferocious proper hand that not solely dropped Clarke but in addition left him getting oxygen.

It ended with a barrage of punches, and the referee waved off the battle with 32 seconds left within the first spherical.

Pounded by Wardley’s remaining proper, Clarke dropped onto his proper knee. He stayed within the nook as medical employees gave him oxygen for a couple of minutes earlier than Clarke rose to his ft, discovered Wardley and so they embraced. It was Wardley’s seventeenth knockout in 18 fights.

It was a rematch of their battle in March that resulted in a break up draw.

Wardley, a 29-year-old Brit, improved to 18-0-1 and Clarke, a 33-year-old Brit, fell to 8-1-1.

Fabio Wardley vs. Frazer Clarke, heavyweight

Scheduled for 12 rounds

Spherical 1: The heavyweights come out throwing jabs. Clarke following up with rights now. They get tangled and Clarke makes use of the chance to ship just a few punches. Wardley connects with a flurry and down goes Clarke! It’s over. Clarke’s jaw seems askew. That could be a damaged jaw, the results of a tough proper.

Clarke within the nook getting oxygen.

Jai Opetaia def. Jack Massey by TKO

Opetaia threw a boatload of punches, and Massey’s nook threw within the towel — within the sixth spherical of their cruiserweight battle.

At one level, Massey was bleeding from the nostril, close to the attention and spit out blood and the referee promptly accepted Massey’s nook asking to finish the battle.

Opetaia, the 29-year-old Australian, defended his IBF world cruiserweight title and improved to 26-0.

Massey, a 31-year-old Brit, fell to 22-3.

Jai Opetaia vs. Jack Massey, cruiserweight

Scheduled for 12 rounds

Spherical 1: Opetaia stalking and Massey counterpunching. Opetaia works Massey right into a nook and scores. Massey circling, however not quick sufficient to keep away from Opetaia’s punches. Massey lands a few punches, however Opetaia has dominated the spherical. Opetaia 10, Massey 9.

Spherical 2: Massey comes out aggressively. Opetaia counters and lands a stiff proper hook. Opetaia nonetheless main with the left, successfully. Massey combating again. Opetaia strikes to the physique, has Massey backed right into a nook once more. Opetaia 20, Massey 18.

Spherical 3: Massey catches Opetaia early, however Opetaia ramps up the assault. Massey counters with a proper after which eats three punches. Opetaia works Massey right into a nook and scores late within the spherical. Opetaia 30, Massey 27.

Spherical 4: Massey’s face is clearly swollen. Now he’s bleeding from the bridge of his nostril. Opetaia smelling blood? He’s marching ahead once more. Massey counters, not quickly sufficient and decisively sufficient to win the spherical. Opetaia 40, Massey 36.

Spherical 5: Opetaia promptly works Massey right into a nook and fires away, the assured aggressor. Massey firing again, however nothing slows Opetaia and the blood is flowing from Massey’s nostril once more. Opetaia punishing Massey on the ropes. Opetaia 50, Massey 45.

Spherical 6: Opetaia connects with mixtures. Massey comes alive regardless of bleeding from the nostril and eye. Opetaia whaling away once more, and Massey’s nook throws within the towel! It’s over. Opetaia is victorious.

Chris Eubank Jr. def. Kamil Szeremeta by TKO

Eubank knocked down Szeremeta 4 instances and completed him off within the seventh spherical of their middleweight bout with a physique shot.

The referee waved off the one-sided battle after the ultimate knockdown.

Eubank, the 35-year-old Brit, improved to 34-3 and set himself up for a battle with Conor Benn, a former two-time champion.

In actual fact, moments after the battle ended, Benn climbed into the ring and exchanged trash speak with Eubank. They continued to change phrases after the result of the battle was introduced.

Szeremata, the 35-year-old from Poland, fell to 25-3.

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Kamil Szeremeta, middleweight

Scheduled for 12 rounds

Spherical 1: Eubank out fast with the left jab. Spices it up with a left hook after which a proper flooring Szeremeta! He’s down. Szeremeta again on his ft and ties up Eubank. They’re untangled and Eubank goes again to work with each fingers. Again comes Szeremeta! Lands a shot that sends Eubank reeling, however Eubank steadies himself because the spherical ends. Eubank 10, Szeremeka 8.

Spherical 2: Szeremeta was down, however he’s not out. Lively early within the spherical. However he struggles to maintain tempo with Eubank, who lands a strong uppercut. Eubank hammering away, however Szeremeta combating again. Eubank 20, Szeremeta 17.

Spherical 3: Eubank aggressive. Szeremeta responds, however Eubank strong on his ft. Eubank bleeding from the best eyebrow, the results of an unintended headbutt. Szeremeta yanks Eubank all the way down to the canvas. That’s not the knockdown he wants. Eubank 30, Szeremeta 26.

Spherical 4: Eubank pounding Szeremeta, transferring him backward as he lands punches. Szeremeta survives the barrage and lands a few pictures, which doesn’t gradual Eubank. Eubank 40, Szeremeta 35.

Spherical 5: Eubank and Szeremeta land punches to the pinnacle that land concurrently. Szeremeta lands some arduous punches in what was his finest spherical, however Eubank closes with one other arduous proper. Eubank 50, Szeremeta 44.

Spherical 6: Szeremeta lands a tough proper, however Eubank responds with a flurry, and down goes Szeremeta once more! For the second time of the bout, and this time Szeremeta is floored by a Eubank proper hand. However he’s again up and makes it to the tip of the bell. Eubank 60, Szeremeta 53.

Spherical 7: Eubank unleashes a flurry — and knocks down Szeremeta with a proper! Down for the third time! And up once more and the best resumes. And down once more! The battle is waved off. It’s Eubank by TKO.

Nicolson retained her WBC featherweight championship and improved to 12-0 with a convincing victory over Chapman.

A 29-year-year Australian, Nicolson performed the matador, sidestepping Chapman as she bulled ahead. And Nicolson tattooed Chapman together with her signature left through the 10-round light-weight battle.

The judges scored it 99-91, 98-92 and 98-92 in favor of Nicolson.

Chapman, a 30-year-old Brit, fought aggressively however couldn’t land sufficient punches as she fell to 9-1.

Skye Nicolson vs. Raven Chapman, featherweight

Scheduled for 10 rounds

Spherical 1: Chapman out fast, bouncing on her ft and darting out and in whereas throwing jabs. Nicolson connects with a tough left. Nicolson evades a proper and lands one among her personal. Nicolson 10, Chapman 9.

Spherical 2: Chapman emerges because the aggressor once more, however a lot of her punches are falling wanting the goal, with Nicolson proving to be evasive. However Nicolson trying inactive earlier than touchdown a strong proper late within the spherical. Nicolson 19, Chapman 19.

Spherical 3: Chapman lands early and connects with the physique. However Nicolson delivers a stinging left and one other. Then a proper. Nicolson taking management. Nicolson 29, Chapman 28.

Spherical 4: Nicolson lands the left — a few straights and a hook. Then Nicolson evades an enormous proper. Chapman fees in with a proper, however Nicolson responds with a left. Nicolson 39, Chapman 37.

Spherical 5: Nicolson content material to keep up distance and throw the occasional left. Chapman struggling to shut the hole. However Chapman lands a proper, solely to eat just a few punches on the finish of the spherical. Nicolson 49, Chapman 46.

Spherical 6: Nicolson the matador, principally sidestepping punches when Chapman bulls ahead. The matador is touchdown extra punches too. Nicolson 59, Chapman 55.

Spherical 7: It’s extra of the identical, with an absence of motion however Nicolson touchdown extra. Nicolson 69, Chapman 64.

Spherical 8: Chapman advancing. Nicolson retreating. However Nicolson touchdown a lot of the pictures regardless of a few late ones from Chapman. Nicolson 79, Chapman 73.

Spherical 9: Chapman connects with a proper, however no knockout energy – and that’s what she’ll want. However she lands one other proper. Swings for the fences however misses. Nicolson seems content material to guard her apparent leads on the scorecard. Nicolson 88, Chapman 83.

Spherical 10: Chapman comes out on the lookout for the KO, however marches into just a few Nicolson punches. Nicolson evading Chapman and dominating the spherical. Nicolson 98, Chapman 92.

Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron, technical break up draw

On the finish of the fifth spherical, Whittaker and Cameron each tumbled excessive of the ropes. Whittaker was loaded onto a wheelchair and taken to the locker room, ending the light heavyweight bout before the scorecards were announced.

The judges scored it a technical draw. One judge scored it 58-57 for Whittaker and the third judge scored it 58-57.

Whittaker, a 27-year-old Brit, is 8-0-1 and Cameron, a 33-year-old Brit, is 23-6-1.

Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron, light heavyweight

Scheduled for 10 rounds

Round 1: Whittaker comes out the aggressor, popping Cameron in the face with jabs. A wide swing and a miss from Cameron with the left. Lots of misses from Cameron. Whittaker shows good defense, and on offense he stays active and on target. Whittaker 10, Cameron 9.

Round 2: Cameron comes out of his corner firing jabs, then catches Whittaker with a combination. Whittaker responds and now the boxers are trading exchanges. Whittaker shows quickness, Cameron shows more power. Whittaker 20, Cameron 18.

Round 3: Whittaker connects with a big right early. Cameron connects with a left and Whittaker backpedals. Cameron delivers with a left and sticks out his tongue. More power from Cameron. Whittaker 29, Cameron 28.

Round 4: Even more pronounced, Whittaker is the sharpshooter and Cameron the slugger. Cameron digs into Whittaker’s body, then lands a flurry shots to the head. Whittaker 38, Cameron 38.

Round 5: Whittaker fires a flurry, but Cameron fires back with a fight and a left hook. Whittaker marching forward, has drawn blood from Cameron’s nose. Whittaker warned for low blows. Cameron finishes the round strong. Cameron has Whittaker pressed against the ropes, and the fighters tumble over the ropes and outside of the ring! Both look injured. Cameron is up and Whittaker, who seems to have injured his right leg, is lying on his back in his corner. Whittaker unable to continue. Cameron 48, Whittaker 47.

“Mighty’’ Mohammad Alakel of Saudi Arabia was mighty enough his pro debut. Equipped with a solid left and a respectable right, Alakel controlled most of the action during a four-round lightweight fight.

All three judges scored the fight 40-36.

Gonzalez, a Colombian, fell to 3-3 and Alakel is now 1-0.

Marco Maric def. Christian Flores by unanimous decision

Flores suffered his 26th loss in a row, this one to Maric, who was making his pro debut in a four-round super welterweight fight.

All three judges scored it 40-36, but more remarkable than the action in the ring is Flores’ record.

The 32-year-old from Mexico fell to 14-46-2, while Maric, a native of Switzerland who lives in California, is now 1-0.

When is the Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol fight?

The Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol fight is Saturday.

When does the Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol fight start?

The undercard starts at 9 a.m. ET. Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol is expected to start at about 6 p.m. ET.

How to watch Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol

ESPN+ and DAZN.

How much is the Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol pay-per-view?

The main event requires a subscripton to ESPN+ but no additional fee. The undercard on DAZN costs $19.99 and a subscription to DAZN.

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol location

Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Is Dmitry Bivol the only fighter to defeat Canelo Alvarez?

No, Floyd Mayweather Jr. also beat Canelo, by majority decision in 2013.

Will there be a Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol rematch?

Until September, there was little momentum for “Bivol vs. Canelo 2.” But after Canelo beat Edgar Berlanga, he expressed interest in a rematch against the only boxer who’s beaten Canelo other than Floyd Mayweather Jr. Fighting as a light heavyweight, Alvarez lost to Bivol by unanimous decision in 2022. A rematch will hinge in part on Bivol defeating Artur Beterbiev Saturday.

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol predictions

Anson Wainwright, The Ring: “Beterbiev will inch his way forward, slowly turning the screws and start to come into things in the second half of the fight. I think as we head toward the championship rounds, Bivol will be tiring and Beterviev, in a similar manner to how he beatdown Oleksandr Gvozdyk, will get a late stoppage.’’ Prediction: Beterbiev by TKO, 10th round.

Tom Gray, The Sporting News: “I’ve decided to roll with Bivol because he’s fresher and harder to nail cleanly. Beterbiev’s body seems to be breaking up on him a little and he turns 40 years old in January while Bivol is still in his prime at 33.” Prediction: Bivol by unanimous decision.

Brian Fonseca, Action Network: “Bivol is more balanced and will be able to navigate the sustained pressure against his older opponent, who had this bout delayed for months due to meniscus surgery.” Prediction: Bivol by decision.

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol undercard

Fabio Wardley vs. Frazer Clark, heavyweight

Jai Opetaia vs. Jack Massey, cruiserweight, for IBF title

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Kamil Szeremeta, middleweight

Skye Nicolson vs. Raven Chapman, featherweight, for WBC title

Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron, light heavyweight

Mohammed Alakel vs. Jesus Gonzalez, lightweight

Marco Maric vs. Christian Flores, super welterweight

How tall is Artur Beterbiev?

6-0

How tall is Dmitry Bivol?

6-0

Artur Beterbiev weight

174.9 pounds at the weigh-in.

Dmitry Bivol weight

174.12 pounds at the weigh-in.

Bet365: Bivol -125, Beterbiev +110

DraftKings: Bivol -145, Beterviev +120

BetMGM: Bivol -125, Beterviev +110

Caesars Sportsbook: Bivol -120, Beterbiev +100

