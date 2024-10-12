Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol live: Round-by-round analysis

Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol are not any risk to interrupt income data once they battle Saturday for the unified gentle heavyweight title. However what the 2 Russian-born boxers lack in box-office attraction, they make up for with expertise.

A great deal of expertise.

Beterbiev has energy – thus, the 20-0 document with 20 knockouts.

Bivol has footwork and finesse – thus the 23-0 document. Whereas he has simply 12 KOs, he does boast an upset victory over Canelo Alvarez in 2022.

Each rank as excessive as No. 4 and no decrease than No. 7 in pound-for-pound rankings generated by The Ring, ESPN, The Sporting Information and CBS Sports activities.

