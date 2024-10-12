Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol fight predictions, odds, undercard, preview, start time, where to watch

One of many greatest fights of the yr takes place on Saturday when WBC, IBF and WBO mild heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev meets WBA champion Dmitry Bivol in a long-awaited conflict to crown an undisputed champion. The battle takes place at Kingdom Area in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

For years, Bivol and Beterbiev have dominated the 175-pound division, with a bout between the 2 seemingly inevitable, although failing to return collectively till the 2 sides lastly reached an settlement to satisfy on June 1. That battle ended up getting delayed to Saturday after Beterbiev suffered a coaching camp harm.

Beterbiev (20-0, 20 KO) is the one present champion in boxing with a 100% stoppage fee. That energy suggests Beterbiev is a pure brawler, and his mauling model backs up that assumption. Beterbiev is, nonetheless, a gifted technician who was a profitable newbie who gained European and world championships earlier than turning skilled.

In 2017, Beterbiev stopped Enrico Kolling to win the IBF title, his first world championship as knowledgeable. Apparently, Beterbiev stopped Kolling with simply 27 seconds remaining within the twelfth and last spherical, the closest he is come to reaching the judges’ scorecards.

Beterbiev stopped Oleksandr Gvozdyk in a much-anticipated 2019 unification bout so as to add the WBC title to his assortment. Three fights later, Beterbiev thumped Joe Smith Jr. within the second spherical to seize the WBO title. He has gone on to defend his three world titles in opposition to Anthony Yarde and Callum Smith.

Like Beterbiev, Bivol (23-0, 12 KO) transitioned from a profitable newbie profession to the skilled ranks. His path to turning into the WBA “tremendous” champion was a reasonably complicated one.

Bivol defeated Felix Valera in 2016 to win the WBA interim title. He would battle 4 instances, twice defending the interim title, earlier than being elevated to “common” champion in late 2017 after a sequence of occasions that noticed Andre Ward retiring as “tremendous” champion and Badou Jack vacating the “common” title.

Bivol would defend the “common” model of the title 5 instances earlier than lastly being elevated to the true world championship “tremendous” champion standing in 2019.

Whereas already acknowledged as the most effective boxers on this planet, Bivol lastly bought publicity within the bigger boxing world when he was chosen by generational famous person Saul “Canelo” Alvarez as an opponent in Alvarez’s try to maneuver as much as mild heavyweight and grow to be a 175-pound champion for the second time in his profession.

In opposition to Alvarez, Bivol placed on a boxing masterclass, utilizing efficient protection and approach to attain an enormous upset and hand Alvarez simply the second defeat of his skilled profession.

With Bivol and Beterbiev cemented as the very best mild heavyweights on this planet, the wills stopping their assembly have lastly been damaged down and the pair now meet with an upcoming bout between David Morrell and David Benavidez establishing an instantaneous “subsequent man up” for the winner.

Elsewhere on the cardboard, IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia is again when he places his strap on the road in opposition to Jack Massey. Opetaia, the 29-year-old Aussie, has regarded super in current outings. He bested the veteran and former cruiserweight titleholder Mairis Briedis in Might to assert the vacant IBF title. Opetaia has stopped 19 of the 25 opponents he is confronted within the ring. Plus, Chris Eubank Jr. is again in a middleweight contest in opposition to Kamil Szeremeta. Eubank Jr. made waves within the buildup to this occasion when he referred to as promoters Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren “scumbags” throughout a press convention.

Let’s take a better take a look at the whole battle card with the most recent odds earlier than attending to predictions and knowledgeable picks on the primary occasion.

Bivol vs. Beterbiev battle card, odds

Dmitry Bivol (c) -125 vs. Artur Beterbiev (c) +110, undisputed mild heavyweight championship

Jai Opetaia (c) -2000 vs. Jack Massey +900, IBF cruiserweight title

Fabio Wardley -140 vs. Frazer Clarke +125, heavyweights

Chris Eubank Jr. -2500 vs. Kamil Szeremeta +1000, middleweights

Skye Nicolson (c) -600 vs. Raven Chapman +400, WBC featherweight title

Ben Whittaker -2000 vs. Liam Cameron +900, mild heavyweights

The place to look at Bivol vs. Beterbiev

Date: Oct. 12

Oct. 12 Location: Kingdom Area — Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Kingdom Area — Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Start time: 6 p.m. ET (fundamental occasion)

Streaming: ESPN+ for fundamental occasion, DAZN PPV for undercard fights ($19.99)

Prediction

Brian Campbell: In what can solely be described as a real, 50/50 matchup between future Corridor of Famers, this mild heavyweight summit comes down as to whether Bivol can deal with the facility of Beterbiev within the second half, significantly into the championship rounds when Beterbiev usually is at his greatest. Bivol has by no means been knocked down as knowledgeable and a big a part of that is because of his quickness, protection and talent to dart out and in of hassle. However to win a battle in opposition to a boxer as gifted because the power-punching Beterbiev, it’ll require Bivol taking extra possibilities than ever earlier than. Search for Bivol to assert the vast majority of the primary six rounds as he establishes his rhythm because the youthful and busier boxer. However even Bivol is certain to seek out out what all 20 of Beterbiev’s opponents have already got: nobody lasts 12 full rounds in opposition to this absolute destroyer. Beterbiev through KO10

Brent Brookhouse: On a floor degree, this battle would look like a battle between Bivol’s technical prowess and Beterbiev’s brute energy. That overlooks that Bivol — whereas not as highly effective as Beterbiev — has sufficient energy that it have to be revered, and Beterbiev — whereas not a hoop tactician like Bivol — is just capable of apply his energy as a result of he has phenomenal approach.

The chances shading barely Bivol’s manner make sense contemplating Beterbiev, 39, is beginning to see his physique break down a bit. He has had a plethora of accidents lately and has solely fought 3 times because the begin of 2022. Beterbiev has been dominant in these fights, thoughts you, however in a battle as aggressive as Bivol vs. Beterbiev, you are searching for the little issues that would decide a battle and Beterbiev’s age could also be that “little factor.”

Even so, Bivol’s chin goes to have to carry up as a result of Beterbiev goes to land, and when he lands, it hurts. Finally, the battle comes down as to whether or not Bivol can use his ring IQ to remain off the ropes and out of corners the place Beterbiev can greatest ply his commerce. Given how properly Bivol navigated the hazards of his battle with Alvarez, there’s motive to assume he’ll have the option to take action in opposition to an much more harmful opponent in Beterbiev. Decide: Dmitry Bivol through UD

