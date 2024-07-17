Artist & Songwriter Feyi Signs WW Publishing Deal With Position Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess)—Tyler Bacon, President and CEO of Place Music, introduced as we speak that FEYI has signed a worldwide publishing take care of Place Music. The songwriter and vocalist have collaborated with a various array of artists and writers, together with Rico Nasty, Michael Fatkin, Stephen Puth, Mike WiLL Made-It, Jim Lavigne, Tkay Maidza, Adekunle Gold, Soulshock & Karlin, Jonas Jeberg, Kennedi, Yellow Claw, and extra.

Identified for her fascinating vocals and emotionally charged lyrics, the Los Angeles-based artist redefines music by means of collaborations that transcend boundaries. FEYI’s mix of R&B, rap, pop, and dance music is mirrored in her work with different artists and her music. FEYI’s debut single, “F@%& With A Dime,” has garnered over 4 million streams. Current cuts embody “Physique Pop” by €URO TRA$H and Yellow Claw and “Not Sorry” from Flo Milli’s most up-to-date album, Superb Ho, Keep, which debuted at No. 20 on the Billboard Prime R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

“I linked with Place instantly,” says FEYI. “Over the previous few months, your entire group has proven me a lot assist and supplied me with superb alternatives for my music profession. They’ve helped me to actually faucet into new

parts of my creativity in so many inspiring methods. I’m so excited to formally be a part of the household and proceed constructing with them.”

FEYI is managed by Camp 86 and signed to manufacturing firm Soulpower Productions.

“We and FEYI have been working with Place for about half a 12 months now, and whereas Delmar is main the ship from Place’s aspect, we positively really feel the assist and love from the entire group. We’re so joyful to proceed to work and construct FEYI’s profession with Place!” says Lasse Siegismund of Camp 86.

FEYI joins a Place music publishing roster that features Tinashe, Zach Skelton, Audien, Jack LaFrantz, Khalid Yassein, Dru “Falconry” DeCaro, Cannons, Keith Varon, Maya Kurchner, Sam Merrifield, Kyle Reynolds, Yonatan Watts, and extra.

“Signing FEYI to Place Music is a testomony to our dedication to fostering revolutionary and genre-defying expertise. FEYI’s distinctive mix of R&B, hip-hop, dance, and pop, mixed along with her outstanding collaborations and fascinating voice, makes her an ideal addition to our roster. We’re excited to assist her inventive journey and stay up for the groundbreaking music she’s going to create with us,” says Delmar Powell, VP of A&R at Place Music.