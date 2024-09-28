Arsenal vs Leicester LIVE: Result and reaction as Trossard and Havertz snatch late Gunners win

(Getty Pictures)

Arsenal tackle Leicester Metropolis within the Premier League as they give the impression of being to reply to final weekend’s eventful draw with title rivals Manchester Metropolis.

The Gunners’ 10-man rearguard towards Metropolis was ultimately breached by John Stones deep into harm time as Mikel Arteta’s facet have been compelled to accept a 2-2 draw when a outstanding win was inside their grasp.

However after Metropolis’s slip-up within the lunchtime kick-off towards Newcastle, victory over Leicester would carry Arsenal stage on factors with Pep Guardiola’s males.

Leicester haven’t discovered the transition again to Premier League life simple following final season’s promotion from the Championship and they’re nonetheless searching their first win of the marketing campaign, though they do have three attracts from 5 video games.

Observe all of the motion in our weblog under:

Arsenal vs Leicester LIVE: Premier League updates

The Gunners will go stage on factors with Man Metropolis in the event that they beat the Foxes

Arsenal FC 4 – 2 Leicester Metropolis FC

It is throughout after an exciting finish on the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal return to profitable methods within the Premier League. Leicester rallied beautifully after beginning the second half 2-0 down as Buonanotte and a unbelievable volley from Justin levelled for the Foxes. Nevertheless, Arsenal’s endurance past the 90 minute mark proved to be the distinction as Trossard poked residence and Havertz sealed the victory. From the frustration of conceding a late purpose final weekend, Arteta’s facet dug deep themselves on residence soil, as Leicester’s wat for a primary Premier League win of the season goes on. A closing xG of 0.27 reveals how a lot Leicester fabricated from their possibilities however the Gunners 4.09 xG outlines how onerous they battered on the Leicester door late on.

FULL-TIME: ARSENAL 4-2 LEICESTER CITY!

Purpose Kai Lukas Havertz

Havertz pokes residence a fourth, as Hermansen spills Jesus’ effort, however the offside flag goes up. VAR are checking…GOAL GIVEN! ARSENAL 4-2!

Tactical change from Arteta as match winner Trossard is changed by Jesus.

Okoli off for Fatawu.

Ndidi is off for Edouard for the ultimate seconds.

Help Bukayo Ayoyinka Temidayo Saka

Saka beats Kristiansen once more however his cross is deflected behind for a nook.

Purpose Leandro Trossard

Seven minutes added on.

Substitution Stephy Alvaro Mavididi Bobby Armani De Cordova-Reid

Substitution Oliver William Skipp Bilal El Khannouss

Gabriel has stayed ahead, as Saka curls in a cross and Havertz heads over the bar.

CHANCE FOR ARSENAL! Saka swings a nook to the again submit and Hermansen ideas over Calafori’s header!

Nwaneri is straight into the motion as he forces one other cease from Hermansen.

Substitution Facundo Valentín Buonanotte Jordan Pierre Ayew

Leicester want to eat down the clock right here. Hermansen is again in purpose after receiving remedy and Faes will get again into the field to clear Sterling’s low cross.

Leicester have been completely ruthless with their possibilities with two objectives from three makes an attempt on course within the recreation up to now. Much more spectacular is their second half xG of 0.21 yielding these two objectives….a HUGE closing 10 minutes incoming!

Leicester cost away as Arsenal give the ball away in midfield and Ndidi’s cross from the left virtually cathces out Raya.

What was Hermansen pondering? After a effective save, he tries to play out to Winks, who loses out to Rice. Trossard’s snap shot is then overwhelmed out by a relieved Leicester shot stopper!

Substitution Gabriel Teodoro Martinelli Silva Raheem Shaquille Sterling

Rice skids an effort at Hermansen from 25 yards however that is a straightforward take.

Buonanotte is cautioned for asking the referee to present Calafiori a second reserving. Lucky for the Arsenal defender there as he did foul the Brighton loanee.

INCREDIBLE SAVE FROM HERMANSEN! Saka’s blocked shot spins to Havertz on the sting of the six-yard field, he hooks it goalwards, however the Leicester keeper paws it away!

Calafiori heads down Saka’s nook, however Trossard’s hit is deflected for an additional nook, which Ndidi clears away.

Help Onyinye Wilfred Ndidi

One other half-chance for Buonanotte, as a in the reduction of falls to him within the field, however he rushes an effort straight at Raya.

Purpose James Michael Justin

A uncommon foray ahead for Leicester as Buonanotte twists inside Timber and smashes one simply large of Raya’s submit.

Leicester will want their keeper as we transfer into the ultimate levels right here on the Emirates Stadium. Hermansen has made six saves up to now, his highest whole in a single Premier League match.

OFF THE POST! Okoli goes to floor to beat Saka contained in the field, the free ball falls kindly for Trossard, however his stabbed effort clips the upright!

The Timber-Saka hyperlink up is inflicting issues for Leicester once more as Arsenal’s No.7 lashes into the facet netting.

Saka then steams into the field and tries to catch Hermansen at his close to submit however the Leicester stopper saves along with his ft.

WHAT A SAVE! Gabriel beats his marker from Saka’s nook however Hermansen does brilliantly to bat it away and Timber hammers the rebound off track!

Yellow Card Oliver William Skipp

Yellow Card Riccardo Calafiori

Help Facundo Valentín Buonanotte

Purpose James Michael Justin

Yellow Card William Alain André Gabriel Saliba

No modifications from both supervisor at half-time as Partey will get us again underway!

Cooper might want to rally his troops to try to pressure Leicester again into this contest within the second half as they’ve didn’t make any impression on Arsenal.Nevertheless, the Foxes have have a document of W0, D2, L1 when trailing at half-time within the Premier League this season.

It has been one-way within the opening half right here on the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal head in with a 2-0 lead on the break. Shut vary finishes from Martinelli and Trossard are reward for a dominant efficiency from Arteta’s hosts with 13 photographs yielding two objectives and an xG of 1.42. The Foxes have supplied little or no in the wrong way with their xG standing at 0.07.

HALF-TIME: ARSENAL 2-0 LEICESTER CITY

GOAL! Leandro Trossard doubles Arsenal lead (ARSENAL 2-0 Leicester, 45+1 minutes)

15:58 , Luke Baker

Simply as Leicester look to be getting in on the break only one purpose down, Martinelli tiptoes into the field and rolls the ball throughout for Trossard to sidefoot residence. Gunners in management.

(REUTERS)

Help Gabriel Teodoro Martinelli Silva

Two minutes added on.

The attacking statistics maintain popping up in Arsenal’s favour as we tick in direction of half-time. The Gunners have tried 12 photographs on this match, larger than their season common of 10 within the Premier League.

HUGE CHANCE FOR ARSENAL! Leicester can’t address the hosts as Trossard races to the by-line and dinks a cross into the field for Havertz however the German star’s header bounces simply previous Hermansen’s submit! An actual let-off for Leicester.

The menace out large of Saka, Martinelli and Timber is inflicting actual issues for Leicester as we head in direction of the break. Arsenal have already tried 12 crosses on this match, larger than their season common of 14 within the Premier League.

Yellow Card Onyinye Wilfred Ndidi

Leicester are actually struggling to discover a manner by this Arsenal press. The Gunners have penned the Foxes again with 5 photographs up to now in comparison with Leicester’s one.

Rice’s low free-kick is just half cleared by Leicester and Calafiori trickles a poor effort at Hermansen. Nevertheless, Arsenal instantly win again possession and Rice tees up Martinelli however Hermansen spreads himelf to make the save!

Arsenal have upped the tempo right here, with a nook received and cleared by Leicester, Arteta will need one other purpose earlier than half-time.

Yellow Card Jamie Richard Vardy

Help Jurriën David Norman Timber

GOAL! Gabriel Martinelli places Arsenal in entrance (ARSENAL 1-0 Leicester, 20 minutes)

15:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Arsenal lead! Gabriel Martinelli converts neatly on the flip after good work from Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber down the appropriate.

(Getty Pictures)

First effort on course for Arsenal as Saka steps inside and zippers a strike goalwards nevertheless it’s a routine cease for Hermansen. The England star then turns supplier to slide in Martinelli however he blazes over the bar!

Arsenal are getting nearer, as Saka slides Havertz free contained in the Leicester field, however Faes will get again in place to go clear.

Rice’s chipped cross into the field is headed away by Kristiansen with Saka lurking behind him. Arsenal recycle possession once more contained in the Leicester half, however the Foxes maintain agency.

Martinelli does properly from the shortly taken free-kick and his deflected cross ultimately bounces out for an Arsenal nook.

Concern for Arsenal right here as Martinelli has stayed down after a crunching problem from former Tottenham star Skipp. The Brazilian worldwide is again on his ft, however that was a sore one.

Leicester are beginning to present a bit of extra in assault after that early Arsenal stress however Buonanotte’s weak effort contained in the field is blocked away by Calafiori.

Arsenal with nearly all of possession within the opening levels as Martinelli is sort of launched down the hosts left-hand facet earlier than Hermansen steps out to clear for Leicester. Saka then tries to wriggle away on the other flank however Okoli forces him out for a Foxes goal-kick.

It is Leicester who’ll kick the sport off, as Vardy will get the ball rolling in North London!

Victory for Arsenal will see Arteta’s fees bounce again from their frustration on the Etihad Stadium and the Opta reside win chance tracker is backing them pre-game with 75.5% likelihood of rising victorious.

Regardless of Arsenal’s spectacular begin to the home marketing campaign, Mikel Arteta’s group haven’t beeen flush with objectives, with simply eight scored from 5 matches. That locations them joint-sixth within the objectives scored desk they usually haven’t scored greater than two objectives in a Premier League match this season.

The historic type e book is definitely in Arsenal’s favour heading into this recreation because the Gunners have received their final 5 Premier League video games towards Leicester, their joint-longest profitable run towards the Foxes of their league historical past (additionally 5 between 1908 and 1914 and between 1930 and 1932).

LEICESTER CITY SUBS: Danny Ward, Conor Coady, Abdul Fatawu, Bilal El Khannouss , Jordan Ayew, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Hamza Choudhury, Ricardo Pereira, Odsonne Edouard.

Steve Cooper additionally freshened up his group in midweek because the Foxes secured a penalty shootout cup win over Walsall. Nevertheless, he makes two modifications to the group which drew 1-1 at residence to Everton final weekend. Skipp replaces El Khannouss in midfield as Buonanotte is most well-liked to Ayew in assault.

Mikel Arteta rotated closely for the win over Bolton Wanderers in midweek cup motion however he names an unchanged beginning XI from the Man Metropolis draw.

LEICESTER CITY (4-2-3-1): Mads Hermansen; James Justin, Wout Faes, Caleb Okoli, Victor Kristiansen; Harry Winks, Oliver Skipp; Facundo Buonanotte, Wilfred Ndidi, Stephy Mavididi; Jamie Vardy.

ARSENAL SUBS: Gabriel Jesus, Jakub Kiwior, Jorginho, Raheem Sterling, Neto, Maldini Kacurri, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Joshua Nichols, Ethan Nwaneri.

ARSENAL (4-3-3): David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Riccardo Calafiori; Declan Rice, Thomas Partey, Leandro Trossard; Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal stay unbeaten up to now in Premier League motion this season on the again of their feisty 2-2 draw at Manchester Metropolis final weekend. The Foxes are but to win a league recreation of their top-flight return however either side progressed to the Carabao Cup Fourth Spherical in midweek.

Whats up, and welcome to reside protection of this Premier League fixture, as Arsenal play host to Leicester Metropolis Metropolis on the Emirates Stadium.

Observe all of the objectives and newest motion from the Premier League right here with The Unbiased. Crew information and line-ups developing shortly…