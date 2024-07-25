Arsenal tops AFC Bournemouth on PKs in preseason game in Carson

AFC Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto, proper, leaps to the incorrect facet as Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior converts the profitable shot in a penalty kick shootout of their preseason exhibition match on Wednesday night time at Dignity Well being Sports activities Park in Carson. (Picture by Raul Romero Jr., Contributing Photographer)

CARSON — Even with Arsenal holding a one-goal lead into the seventieth minute, Wednesday night time’s sport towards AFC Bournemouth nonetheless ended with a penalty shootout.

AFC Bournemouth scored within the 72nd minute to make the shootout considerably significant.

Within the sixth spherical of kicks, Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior transformed his try, for a 5-4 shootout win.

“We had a distinct contest right this moment, with so many younger gamers,” Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta mentioned. “I used to be happy to see them have a lot vitality. It was a aggressive match, which we anticipated towards Bournemouth.”

The match was tied, 1-1, on the finish of regulation.

Within the shootout, Arsenal transformed its first three makes an attempt then Leandro Trossard hit the put up within the fourth spherical. Bournemouth’s Daniel Jebbison tied the shootout at 4-4, however teammates Ryan Christie missed his try within the sixth spherical, organising Kiwior’s eventual winner.

Bournemouth tied the rating in regulation when Antoine Semenyo’s shot was deflected off of a defender and past Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein’s arm.

Simply moments earlier, Hein had come up large, stuffing a shot by Dango Ouattara to protect Arsenal’s 1-0 lead on the time.

“I’m very pleased for him,” Arteta mentioned. “He needed to be affected person to attend for his alternative. He got here into camp and he knew he had large video games forward of him.”

The sport opened up within the second half as Arsenal introduced on acquainted faces like Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard and Trossard.

Arsenal took a 1-0 lead into halftime because of Fabio Vieira’s Nineteenth-minute objective.

Vieira’s objective got here on a first-time volley, sending the ball previous a diving Bournemouth goalkeeper.

Bournemouth almost had the equalizer within the thirty second minute, however Dominic Solanke’s shot from simply contained in the 18-yard field hit the crossbar. Hein was in a position to get a hand on the shot, redirecting it towards the crossbar.

“I feel it was a very good sport to arrange us,” Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola mentioned. “I feel it was a very good sport to show ourselves.”

That is the second consecutive 12 months Arsenal is holding its preseason in L.A. Final July, the membership confronted Barcelona at SoFi Stadium in entrance of a crowd of 70,223.

Bournemouth kicked off its U.S. tour with a 1-1 draw towards Wrexham AFC final week in Santa Barbara. That is the primary time since 2016 that the Cherries have held preseason camp within the U.S.

