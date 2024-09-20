Arsenal ratings: David Raya the star in draw vs. Atalanta

Raya, proper, was the clear greatest participant on the sphere Thursday night time, making a double save from a penalty to make sure Arsenal took a draw residence from Atalanta. Sportinfoto/DeFodi Photographs through Getty Photographs

Arsenal shared the factors with Atalanta on Thursday night time as they kicked off their Champions League marketing campaign with a 0-0 draw on the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.

Neither aspect created a lot in the way in which of probabilities within the first half, with Bukayo Saka’s effort from a free-kick one of the best of the opening 45 minutes, whereas Gabriel Martinelli’s strike that flashed over the bar from contained in the field was by no means threatening the goalkeeper. The hosts virtually obtained in entrance when Thomas Partey conceded a penalty early within the second half, just for David Raya to supply a formidable double save towards Mateo Retegui to maintain the rating even.

Juan Cuadrado was subsequent to come back near scoring with two efforts from outdoors of the field, earlier than Arsenal’s greatest probability of the second half fell to Martinelli, who missed the goal after being performed in by substitute Raheem Sterling.

Not a lot urgency was proven after that effort, with the Gunners wanting blissful to take some extent as they secured a well-deserved clear sheet amid a robust defensive efficiency.

Positives

A degree away towards the Europa League winners is one thing to construct on for Arsenal within the league section, throughout a efficiency wherein they defended excellently all through except for making a gift of a penalty.

Negatives

The Gunners may must have extra innovative going ahead as they struggled to create a daily movement of probabilities. Martinelli had one of the best one and may have performed higher with it within the second half, however too usually the ultimate ball was over hit and led to a turnover of possession.

Supervisor score (1-10)

Mikel Arteta, 6 — Timed his substitutions properly and was unfortunate to not see an instantaneous influence after Sterling created the most important probability of the sport shortly after approaching. A affected person strategy additionally meant Arteta’s aspect was tough to interrupt down, with Atalanta solely capable of threaten from outdoors of the field except for their missed penalty.

Participant scores (1-10; 10: greatest. Gamers launched after 70 minutes obtain no score)

GK David Raya, 8 — Acquired some data from the sidelines earlier than saving the penalty from Mateo Retegui, after which reacted excellently to disclaim the rebound try. The clear distinction on the night time.

DF Ben White, 6 — Usually in the fitting place and obtained ahead on the proper occasions to assist the assault. Unfortunate with a cut-back that went throughout the Atalanta field after some optimistic link-up play with Bukayo Saka.

DF William Saliba, 7 — Handled conditions when known as upon and selected the fitting moments to go tight to an opponent and take cost throughout one-on-one duels. A vital deal with late within the recreation was required to disclaim Ademola Lookman a shot at purpose.

DF Gabriel, 7 — Clever positioning meant Gabriel was by no means too removed from Atalanta playmaker Charles De Ketelaere, and he made it tough for the hosts’ talisman to make an influence on the sport. Dominant when difficult within the air.

DF Jurriën Timber, 6 — The 23-year-old stored issues easy and by no means appeared like being crushed down the flank. Appeared composed in possession when serving to transition the ball ahead.

MF Kai Havertz, 6 — The 25-year-old stretched the play to offer a protracted ball choice for his aspect and led quite a few assaults, however his finish product may have been higher.

MF Thomas Partey, 5 — Partey helped keep Arsenal’s construction in the course of the pitch, however he may have been extra correct together with his passing at occasions. Had Raya to thank after making a gift of a penalty within the second half.

MF Declan Rice, 7 — The England worldwide was fast to identify the hazard and ensured he was at all times in the fitting areas to clear it. Offered a robust hyperlink between midfield and assault, as one of many standouts for the Gunners on the night time.

FW Bukayo Saka, 5 — The winger compelled a save from the goalkeeper with a properly positioned free-kick however was in any other case quiet for Arsenal on the fitting aspect. Changed by Raheem Sterling within the second half.

FW Gabriel Jesus, 5 — Gabriel Jesus labored onerous whereas main the road however struggled to make a significant influence earlier than being changed by Leandro Trossard within the second half.

FW Gabriel Martinelli, 5 — Flashed an effort over the bar with one in every of few probabilities created by Arsenal. Martinelli additionally labored onerous when serving to out Timber. Had Arsenal’s greatest probability of the second half however missed the goal once more.

Substitutes (gamers launched after 70 minutes = no score)

Leandro Trossard (On for Jesus, 58″), 6 — Trossard tried to get Arsenal transferring in the fitting path by carrying the ball down the left flank earlier than enjoying easy passes inside.

Jorginho (Partey, 58″), 6 — On for Thomas Partey earlier than the hour mark and stored issues ticking in midfield, although he may have taken extra care with possession at occasions.

Raheem Sterling (Saka, 72″), N/R — An look tonight noticed him turn out to be the primary participant to characterize 4 completely different English groups within the Champions League. Created an opportunity shortly after approaching when selecting out Martinelli, who smashed over the bar.

Riccardo Calafiori (Timber, 72″), N/R — A optimistic efficiency by the summer season signing, who seamlessly tailored to the match, caught to his activity properly defensively and supplied a spark when driving with the ball by means of midfield.