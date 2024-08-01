Arsenal plays Liverpool in Philadelphia tonight. Here’s what you need to know.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the second straight summer time, the Premier League will play underneath the lights of Lincoln Monetary Area. Arsenal and Liverpool are in Philadelphia tonight as a part of the Rivals in Pink Tour.

The pleasant is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on the Linc.

The Rivals in Pink Tour started at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on July 27 and can finish on Aug. 3 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina.

Here is what soccer followers have to know.

What’s the Rivals in Pink Tour?

The Rivals in Pink Tour is a summer-friendly collection that includes Arsenal, Liverpool F.C., and Manchester United in three U.S. cities — Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Columbia, South Carolina.

TEG Sport CEO Geoff Jones informed SoFiStadium.com in February the collection “showcases nice matchups with wonderful historical past as a backdrop and we hope that attending soccer and sports activities followers actually benefit from the video games and match day expertise.”

The 2024 Rivals in Pink Tour started with a pleasant between Arsenal and Manchester United in LA — Arsenal gained, 2-1.

The collection concludes with a Manchester-Liverpool match at Williams-Brice Stadium, which would be the largest worldwide soccer recreation on the stadium.

How do I get tickets for Arsenal vs. Liverpool?

Excellent news for soccer followers within the Philadelphia space: the Wednesday night time pleasant isn’t bought out.

Followers can buy tickets on Ticketmaster, both customary admission or by way of the corporate’s verified resale program.

Tickets may also be purchased from third-party sellers reminiscent of SeatGeek and StubHub.

Phillies advocate followers take public transportation

Site visitors across the sports activities advanced in South Philadelphia may very well be tough because the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees will wrap up a three-game collection at Residents Financial institution Park in the course of the day. The primary pitch for the Phillies and Yankees collection finale is scheduled for 12:35 p.m., although the membership is recommending followers take public transportation as a result of Premier League pleasant.

The Phillies say parking tons Okay, J and L will probably be closed for followers arriving to the sport at CBP. The crew says the soccer recreation may impression followers’ postgame journey.

Followers unfamiliar with how you can get to the sports activities advanced can try instructions to the Linc out there on the stadium’s web site.

SEPTA’s Broad Road Line schedules will be discovered on-line or by way of the SEPTA app.

The right way to watch Arsenal vs. Liverpool?

If you cannot make it to the Linc however nonetheless wish to watch the sport, it is going to air on ESPN and ESPN+.

