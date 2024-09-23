Arsenal gets under Man City’s skin amid ‘dark arts’ accusations in English soccer’s new big rivalry

Name it the darkish arts. Name it anti-football. Name it doing no matter it takes to win. Arsenal tried all of it…

Name it the darkish arts. Name it anti-football. Name it doing no matter it takes to win.

Arsenal tried all of it in opposition to Manchester Metropolis on Sunday within the newest chapter of the Premier League’s new heavyweight rivalry — and got here inside seconds of victory.

“There was just one workforce that got here to play soccer,” Manchester Metropolis midfielder Bernardo Silva grumbled after an intense, absorbing and incident-packed 2-2 draw at Etihad Stadium. “The opposite got here to play to the boundaries of what was attainable to do and allowed by the referee, sadly.”

John Stones’ equalizer for Metropolis within the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time denied Arsenal, which performed with 10 males for the whole second half, what would have been a defining victory for a workforce that’s getting nearer and nearer to Pep Guardiola’s repeat champions.

Metropolis’s gamers realize it, too.

Therefore Bernardo’s outspoken post-match feedback on Arsenal. Discover how Erling Haaland chucked the ball behind Arsenal defender Gabriel’s head in Metropolis’s wild celebrations after Stones’ late intervention. Look, too, at Pep Guardiola kicking his seat within the dugout after feeling a way of injustice on the method of Arsenal’s equalizer by Ricardo Calafiori.

Arsenal has gotten below Metropolis’s pores and skin.

Roll on the return match at Emirates Stadium in early February.

“As a soccer match, it’s a nice spectacle for the Premier League,” Metropolis captain Kyle Walker stated of the brand new rivalry with Arsenal, which has been runner-up within the final two seasons. “Most likely not a lot sure stuff — I feel it’s half and parcel of the sport and we’ll say the darkish arts.”

Stones spoke of Arsenal’s makes an attempt to sluggish the sport down by what he perceived as feigning accidents to permit supervisor Mikel Arteta to “get some data on to the pitch.”

“I wouldn’t say they’ve mastered it however they’ve accomplished it for just a few years now so we knew to anticipate that,” Stones stated. “You’ll be able to name it intelligent or soiled, whichever method you wish to put it, however they break up the sport which upsets the rhythm.”

To that extent, Arteta seems to have taken a web page out of former Chelsea and Actual Madrid coach Jose Mourinho’s playbook. Mourinho was, after all, as soon as an enormous rival of Guardiola’s and took cynical play to the extremes at occasions.

Arteta’s Arsenal can play stunning soccer, as properly. However with captain Martin Odegaard out injured and Leandro Trossard despatched off in opposition to Metropolis in first-half stoppage time, the Gunners knew when it was time to alter the method to the opposite excessive.

“It’s unbelievable what we have now accomplished,” stated Arteta, who is aware of Metropolis and Guardiola inside out having as soon as been his fellow Spaniard’s assistant on the Etihad.

For Silva, matches in opposition to Liverpool — which was Metropolis’s massive rival earlier than Arsenal — had been extra satisfying to play in.

“Liverpool at all times confronted us face-to-face to attempt to win the video games,” the Portugal playmaker stated, “so by this attitude, the video games in opposition to Arsenal haven’t been like those we had and have in opposition to Liverpool. So sure, possibly a unique rivalry.”

Silva was one in all many Metropolis gamers to get riled in what was an incendiary encounter just about from the beginning. At one stage, he curled his finger right into a “0” as he confronted as much as Gabriel – seemingly in reference to Arsenal not profitable any Premier League titles, at the very least since Silva joined Metropolis in 2017. Arsenal’s final league championship was in 2004.

Pressed on the distinction between taking part in Liverpool and Arsenal, Silva stated: “Possibly that Liverpool have already gained a Premier League, Arsenal haven’t. That Liverpool have gained a Champions League, Arsenal haven’t.”

Will this be the season that Arsenal ends its look ahead to the league title?

After 5 video games, Arsenal sits in fourth place and two factors behind Metropolis, the chief, having simply emerged from visits to Tottenham and Metropolis — two of its hardest away video games — within the area of every week with 4 factors, both aspect of a 0-0 at Atalanta within the Champions League.

The stage may very well be a set for an additional Metropolis vs. Arsenal title race.

