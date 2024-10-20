Arsenal defeat ‘accident waiting to happen’ after card – Arteta

Arsenal supervisor Mikel Arteta mentioned his aspect’s defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday was “an accident ready to occur” after William Saliba was despatched off within the first half.

Bournemouth gained 2-0 due to objectives from Ryan Christie and Justin Kluivert after Saliba was proven a purple card for a problem on Evanilson after half-hour as Arsenal suffered their first defeat of the marketing campaign.

It’s the third time this season Arsenal have been pressured to complete a match with 10 gamers, leaving Arteta pissed off that his aspect’s lack of self-discipline value them factors.

“We’re clearly very disenchanted with the outcome and gutted as a result of now we have to play once more in that context,” he mentioned. “This time was much more troublesome than the earlier two we confronted this season.

Arsenal suffered their first defeat of the season in opposition to Bournemouth. Catherine Ivill – AMA/Getty Pictures

“Taking part in for 65 or 68 minutes with 10 males at this stage is simply an unattainable activity. It is an accident ready to occur, to not get the factors.

“I can’t fault the workforce for his or her effort, their dedication, how clever they’re to play in the way in which that now we have to do it.”

Declan Rice was despatched off in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw at residence to Brighton earlier within the season, whereas Leandro Trossard was additionally proven purple within the 2-2 draw in opposition to title rivals Manchester Metropolis.

Arsenal host Shakhtar Donetsk within the Champions League on Tuesday.