Arsenal – Bournemouth – Match Report

Our opening sport of our 2024 US Tour led to a draw over 90 minutes adopted by a shoot-out win towards Bournemouth in Los Angeles.

Fabio Vieira drilled residence a wonderful volley within the seventeenth minute handy us a half-time benefit, however Antoine Semenyo’s deflected shot introduced the Cherries degree on 72 minutes.

Nonetheless an excellent variety of our travelling squad received some helpful minutes underneath their belts, as they construct up for our sport towards Manchester United in SoFi Stadium on Saturday. We then ran out 5-4 winners on penalties with Karl Hein the hero, denying the Cherries twice, earlier than Jakub Kiwior stepped as much as convert our sixth penalty.

Fabulous from Fabio

Mikel Arteta opted to start out with a mix of youth and expertise, with Ayden Heaven, Ethan Nwaneri, Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand and Myles Lewis-Skelly all given the nod to start out, and all put in stable shows throughout a robust opening 45 for us.

Regardless of us having fun with nearly all of possession within the early phases, the opening likelihood truly went to the Cherries however Dominic Solanke blasted over when well-placed, nonetheless within the seventeenth minute we made our early dominance pay.

Reiss Nelson was consumed the left flank by Nwaneri, and tricked his well beyond Max Aarons to get to the byline and clip a cross to the again put up. That was the place Vieira was lurking to expertly volley into the underside nook and get our tour off to the right begin.

Bournemouth had named a robust aspect filled with their Premier League starters, and with extra minutes underneath their belts understandably started to develop into the sport across the halfway level of the primary half and trigger us extra issues.

Romain Faivre went shut when he fizzed a low shot throughout purpose, after which on 35 minutes Solanke appeared destined to attain when he slipped previous Heaven and blasted goalwards, however Karl Hein confirmed wonderful reactions to flick the ball onto his crossbar, and ensured we took our lead into the break.

Bournemouth battle again

Mikel opted to make only one alteration to his line-up on the interval, with skipper Martin Odegaard being launched and simply after the hour mark, and after a quiet opening quarter-hour of the second half that solely noticed one other Solanke shot fly into the group, seven extra gamers have been launched by the boss, together with our quartet of Euro 2024 stars.

The injection of recent legs sparked the sport again into life, and Hein needed to be at his finest when a neat flick from Daniel Jebbison despatched Dango Ouattara by way of on purpose however the Estonia stopper stayed massive and made the block, earlier than Odegaard whipped a free-kick goalwards that Neto pushed round his put up.

However on 72 minutes the Cherries restored parity. Semenyo gained possession off Omar Rekik and charged forwards, and noticed a speculative try deflect off Ben White and loop in the direction of the highest nook, and this time there was nothing Hein may do to stop it from discovering the web.

With seven minutes remaining it seemed as if we’d edge again in from when a wonderful Odegaard cross slipped in Leandro Trossard who twisted and turned within the space to get a shot off, however Neto blocked along with his ft to disclaim us a win.

Heroics from Hein

Though the sport led to a draw after 90 minutes, it was determined upfront {that a} penalty shoot-out would happen whatever the scoreline.

Semenyo and Odegaard stepped up first and each discovered the underside left nook, earlier than Hein produced an impressive save to disclaim Philip Billing at full stretch. Alex Zinchenko then fired into the underside left nook handy us the benefit.

Ouattara, Jorginho and Adam Smith scored the following three penalties, however Trossard’s pushed effort bounced again off the put up which means we have been degree heading into the fifth spherical of penalties.

Jebbison scored with a strong effort, earlier than Gabriel Jesus emphatically took the shoot-out to sudden loss of life.

Filled with confidence from his spectacular shot-stopping efficiency on the night time, Hein produced one other spectacular save to disclaim Ryan Christie down low, earlier than Jakub Kiwior stepped as much as discover the underside left nook and ship Neto the fallacious approach, wining the shoot-out.

What’s subsequent

We stay in Los Angeles however head to SoFi Stadium to tackle Manchester United on Saturday – tickets are nonetheless out there or you should purchase a Match Cross to observe the motion stay on Arsenal.com and the official app.