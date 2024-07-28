Arsenal 2-1 Man Utd: Gunners come from behind as United suffer double injury blow

Striker Rasmus Hojlund and £52m new signing Leny Yoro each suffered first-half accidents as Manchester United misplaced their opening US tour sport towards Premier League rivals Arsenal 2-1 in Los Angeles.

Hojlund had given his facet a Tenth-minute lead when he burst onto Marcus Rashford’s first-time cross, outmuscled younger defender Ayden Heaven, then beat keeper Karl Hein with a shot by his legs.

The Dane turned a low Aaron Wan-Bissaka cross large from shut vary earlier than seeming to expertise a muscle damage after quarter-hour that meant he couldn’t proceed.

Yoro’s exit was equally innocuous. The 18-year-old defender, who solely joined United from Lille 10 days in the past, went down and wanted prolonged remedy, earlier than he too referred to as it a day.

Given the massive variety of accidents that wrecked final season for supervisor Erik ten Hag, to lose two senior gamers in such a fashion fewer than three weeks earlier than United open their new Premier League marketing campaign towards Fulham at Outdated Trafford on 16 August is just not splendid.

“We now have to attend 24 hours after which we are going to hopefully know extra,” Ten Hag informed MUTV.

“We have been very cautious, particularly with Leny. It’s disappointing he needed to come off however let’s be optimistic and see what comes out.”

Regardless of the brilliant begin, the outcome was to not the Dutchman’s satisfaction both.

Gabriel Jesus levelled with an in depth vary end after 25 minutes, which Ten Hag was sure ought to have been disallowed for offside, earlier than substitute Gabriel Martinelli reduce inside 17-year-old rookie full-back James Scanlon to attain the winner.

United did triumph in a pre-arranged penalty shoot-out that adopted, with Jadon Sancho scoring the decisive spot-kick to seal a 4-3 win.