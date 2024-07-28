Arsenal 2-1 Man United (Jul 27, 2024) Game Analysis

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Manchester United had been dealt a double blow throughout their pleasant in opposition to Arsenal with each Rasmus Højlund and Leny Yoro compelled off with accidents.

Højlund and Yoro had been each substituted within the first half as Arsenal beat United 2-1 in entrance of 62,486 followers at SoFi Stadium.

It is the very last thing supervisor Erik ten Hag could have wished to see after final season was stricken by damage issues which contributed to an eighth-place end within the Premier League.

Højlund, having scored United’s opening objective, lasted simply 13 minutes earlier than taking place with what appeared like a muscle downside.

The striker, enjoying in his first preseason sport after competing at Euro 2024 with Denmark, was in a position to stroll off the pitch however headed straight down the tunnel.

Yoro, a £52 million summer time signing from Lille, was subsequent to choose up an damage and was substituted halfway by means of the primary half. The 18-year-old was visibly limping as he headed in the direction of the dressing room.

One other centre-back, Victor Lindelöf, missed the sport due to damage after additionally lacking the win over Rangers forward of the U.S. tour.

United’s mounting damage issues got here only a day after Ten Hag warned that the problems which affected final season may very well be repeated.

“The fixture listing, the load on the gamers is so excessive,” Ten Hag advised a information convention on Friday.

“We’re not the one workforce with so many accidents. Throughout the Premier League, many groups with a whole lot of accidents. We weren’t even the worst.

“What we had was unhealthy luck, we had all of them on the finish of the season. The strain on gamers is so immense and this season it is getting even worse due to the brand new format in Europe. It can occur [again].”

Højlund’s objective put United forward after 10 minutes in opposition to Arsenal after he had chased a ball from Marcus Rashford down the left.

Højlund out-muscled 17-year-old Ayden Heaven to attain by means of the legs of Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein.

Gabriel Jesus equalised after 26 minutes, tapping in a cross from the left. After each side made a bunch of modifications within the second half, substitute Gabriel Martinelli received it for Arsenal, chopping in from the left and beating André Onana with a low shot contained in the publish.