Arsenal 1-1 Bournemouth (Jul 24, 2024) Game Analysis

Arsenal started their preseason with a shootout win over Bournemouth on Wednesday night time in Carson, California, after the match completed in a 1-1 draw.

Fabio Vieira put Arsenal forward within the 18th minute at Dignity Well being Sports activities Park, the house of MLS facet LA Galaxy, scoring from a Reiss Nelson help.

Mikel Arteta’s facet clung to the slender lead towards Bournemouth for a lot of the second half, however conceded an equaliser when Antoine Semenyo’s shot from simply inside the realm took a depraved deflection and looped over the pinnacle of goalkeeper Karl Hein.

With the sport tied after 90 minutes, the 2 groups took half in a shootout with Arsenal edging their fellow Premier League facet on the sixth kick from the spot.

Arsenal proceed their tour of the U.S. with a pleasant towards Manchester United on Saturday in Los Angeles earlier than taking up Liverpool in Philadelphia on July 31.