Arsenal 0 – Atalanta 0 match report: wake up, it’s over

Arsenal performed to a 0-0 draw towards Atalanta in Bergamo, a end result that can swimsuit Mikel Arteta simply superb. It bears repeating — the Champions League is a troublesome competitors and away days are robust. If you happen to draw away, particularly towards the Pot 1 and a pair of golf equipment (Atalanta is P2), and win at dwelling, you’ll be in good condition.

It was not a very thrilling match for the neutrals. Arsenal began brightly however the assaults fizzled and vanished moderately rapidly. Save for the penalty, Atalanta created even much less. The Gunners might want to determine the attacking combos with out Martin Odegaard within the combine as a result of he’s not due again till at the least November. I’ve received no downside with the staff taking part in conservatively whereas they develop new patterns, however performances like tonight can’t be the norm with the captain out of the lineup if the membership desires to get the place it goals to go this season. Arsenal have to discover a strategy to persistently create probabilities and rating objectives.

David Raya’s unimaginable double save — the penalty and a fair higher one on the rebound — earns him Man of the Match honors, even when the penalty was a comfortable one. Thomas Partey received smoked across the nook and grabbed Ederson exterior the field. His ever so slight second seize and, maybe, faint contact on Ederson’s foot as he was already going to floor, was sufficient for Clement Turpin to award the spot kick. You may see why the penalty was given, however the lengthy VAR evaluation tells you all it’s essential to know in regards to the resolution. It was an especially shut one, and in my estimation, shouldn’t have been given, totally on the power of how extremely simply Ederson went to floor.

And never for nothing, the entire sequence shouldn’t have occurred. Atalanta solely had the ball as a result of Ederson, seeing that he was going to lose the ball within the middle circle, threw himself to the bottom to win a free kick. There was hardly any contact on the Brazilian from both Kai Havertz or Thomas Partey. Fortunately, soccer karma received out — ball don’t lie.

That doesn’t excuse Thomas Partey’s protection that gave away the penalty. It was atrocious. He had an honest match in any other case, however his bodily limitations had been as soon as once more on show. It throws your entire staff out of whack — everyone round him has to concentrate on taking part in inside themselves and never getting caught out. As soon as Mikel Merino heals, I believe we’ll see considerably much less of Partey. He, together with Gabriel Jesus, had been mid-second half substitutes, and Bukayo Saka went off with 20 minutes to go. That felt very very like Mikel Arteta looking forward to Manchester Metropolis on the weekend.

Each Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus may actually do with a aim, even one which bounces in off their behind. I used to be pleased with their workrate and involvement, however the remaining product isn’t there. I’ve to imagine that if Martinelli retains getting probabilities, the objectives will come. It’s a lot much less critical of a problem than an attacker who isn’t even getting probabilities. From his play as we speak, Gabriel Jesus could have an vital function to play in Odegaard’s absence. He’s good at discovering house and linking up the assault. He’ll must do extra of that till the Arsenal captain returns.

Jurrien Timber had an off match on the ball, however a few of that is likely to be the left facet and the assault as a complete discovering its bearings. Riccardo Calafiori regarded good in his cameo. Raheem Sterling didn’t have a lot of an opportunity to flash his attacking chops, however he did put Martinelli in as soon as.

There isn’t rather more reward that may be heaped on the Arsenal centerback duo. The William Saliba – Gabriel Magalhaes pairing is the perfect CB duo on the earth. They had been glorious, as all the time, tonight. They’re going to have to be that good or higher till the assault figures issues out and / or Martin Odegaard returns.

Of all of the Arsenal soccer matches, tonight was undoubtedly certainly one of them. Atalanta away is a difficult fixture, particularly sandwiched between Tottenham and Manchester Metropolis away. A draw is a superb end result. On to the subsequent.