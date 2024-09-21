Aroostook town will soon have a drive-through boba tea business

HODGDON, Maine — When Randi Farrar closed her downtown Houlton tea and herb store earlier this yr just a few prospects talked about they missed getting her recent brews.

So she bought her kitchen licensed, her nicely water examined, purchased a 40-slot cup holder, a bigger automobile and began delivering her specialty boba iced teas to Houlton companies and some residential prospects.

“It simply went loopy,” Farrar stated. And whereas she isn’t positive how phrase unfold, she’s now delivering 100 or extra iced teas in at some point.

The demand has been so nice Farrar determined to open a drive-through enterprise in close by Hodgdon to serve teas and occasional.

Boba or bubble tea is a Taiwanese recipe that blends tea with milk, fruit and fruit juices and tapioca pearls. However Farrar makes use of popping pearls as a substitute of tapioca in her boba teas as a result of prospects love these, she stated.

“They’re juice balls, and while you suck them up by way of the straw they explode in your mouth,” she stated.

Farrar is now placing the ultimate items collectively for Randi’s Nook Perk on Nook Street in Hodgdon. The title is a twist on Central Perk, a well-known fictional hangout from the sitcom “Associates,” she stated.

The drive-through might be open in fall, winter and spring. Along with her boba and chaga teas, Farrar will provide espresso, cappuccinos and fast meals objects like muffins and scorching egg sandwiches.

There may even be seating inside for about 20, she stated, including that she is ready for the ultimate occupancy quantity from the hearth marshal.

On Wednesday, Farrar described what the drive-through will appear to be when accomplished as she walked alongside what would be the tear-drop drive by way of path.

The constructing is an Amish-built construction that she and her husband, Tom Farrar, have painted in a vibrant close to cobalt blue with white trim.

There are items of white picket fence able to go alongside the drive, and she or he’s nonetheless engaged on how she is going to show the menu board outdoors to face up to Maine winters.

Birch Bark Brews, chaga tea blends that Farrar co-owns with Alyssa Hutchinson, might be obtainable at Nook Perk in addition to a few of her different natural objects from her Lotus and Leaf enterprise.

Randi’s Nook Perk is anticipated to be open by Thanksgiving, Monday by way of Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m..

Farrar put the thought of the drive-through on Fb to see if it individuals.

“I bought an enormous response,” she stated, including that individuals don’t prefer to get out of their automobiles within the winter.