Armie Hammer, Elizabeth Chambers Are ‘Very Good Coparents’ Post-Split

Armie Hammer and ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers have turned a nook of their post-divorce dynamic.

“We’re excellent coparents. We’ve labored by means of a variety of stuff collectively,” Hammer, 37, mentioned throughout the Friday, July 19, episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored. “We’re in a position to put our youngsters firstly. I might say that, in an enormous method, bygones are bygones. It was a messy, murky time and I believe no one places their finest foot ahead in these instances.”

Hammer and Chambers, 41, share daughter Harper, 9, and son Ford, 7. The now-exes introduced their break up in January 2020. The Social Community star additional instructed Morgan, 59, that his infidelity was the catalyst of their separation.

“I imply, infidelity was a key issue [and] I instructed her that was untrue,” he recalled on Friday. “I obtained to a degree the place I noticed I used to be changing into somebody I didn’t acknowledge and didn’t need to be, after which I got here clear to my spouse on the time and instructed her what was happening.”

In accordance with Hammer, Chambers reacted “appropriately.”

“Lot of anger, lot of betrayal, lot of damage [and] a variety of ache, which I brought on. I imply, that’s on me. We tried engaged on our marriage for some time after that,” Hammer mentioned. “We spent a substantial period of time in couple’s remedy and making an attempt to work by means of our points. As we continued to work by means of them, it simply grew to become clear that the injury had been executed. I had executed the injury. It was a darkish, painful time.”

Following their break up, Hammer entered a 12-step program. He’s presently sober and says he hasn’t had any medication or alcohol in three years.

“It gave me a brand new life. It gave me a way of freedom, [and] it gave me a way of vanity that I’d been hungry for my entire life,” the actor mentioned. “It allowed me to be the daddy that my children deserve. It allowed me to be the pal that I need to be to individuals. It’s the most effective factor that ever occurred to me.”

Getting sober additionally allowed Hammer to turn out to be a greater father to Harper and Ford.

“After I’m on the town, I take them to highschool day by day, [and] I decide them up from college day by day,” he shared. “I’m with them all through the remainder of the day, after which I drop them off to their mother’s home at evening each single day.”

Whereas Harper and Ford are conscious of Hammer’s appearing profession, they “greater than something” know that he’s “Dad.”

“[That] is all I care about,” Hammer concluded.

Hammer and Chambers dwell within the Cayman Islands with their children.

“We’ve been right here 4 years now, which is loopy, however now they’ll at all times have one in every of our [BIRD Bakery] areas right here, which I believe is de facto particular,” Chambers solely instructed Us Weekly in April of the household’s island life. “It’s so stunning. I really like displaying the tradition [and] displaying the island.”