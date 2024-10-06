Arkansas football vs Tennessee: Hogs stun Volunteers

FAYETTEVILLE — Two years of floundering late-game performances missing a signature victory lastly reached the breaking level for Arkansas soccer Saturday night time.

The Razorbacks (4-2, 2-1 SEC) erased a two-score deficit within the second half and rallied previous No. 4 Tennessee 19-14 for his or her first dwelling victory over a top-five staff since 1999.

Malachi Singleton, taking on for Taylen Inexperienced after the beginning quarterback left with an harm early within the fourth quarter, scored the game-winning landing on an 11-yard run with 1:17 remaining.

It was Arkansas’ protection that gained the sport. Tennessee entered the night time main the nation in scoring offense and ranked third in yards per recreation, however the Volunteers (4-1, 1-1) couldn’t discover any success outdoors of two landing drives to begin the third quarter. They managed simply 332 yards of complete offense.

Arkansas soccer vs Tennessee rating updates

Tennessee 0 0 14 0 14 Arkansas 3 0 7 9 19

Fourth Quarter

Arkansas landing: Malachi Singleton 11-yard run

It is borderline unbelievable. With their backup quarterback, the Hogs march 59 yards on 4 performs and seize the lead with 1:17 remaining. Beautiful play-calling by Bobby Petrino on the drive. The 2-point strive was no good, although, so Arkansas leads 19-14.

Arkansas area purpose

This was a bizarre drive. Arkansas obtained all the way down to the Tennessee two-yard line, however Taylen Inexperienced took a giant hit on a protracted go and needed to exit the sport. He wished to return again in, however the Hogs stored backup Malachi Singleton on the sector, they usually did not discover the top zone. Matthew Shipley is nice from 22 yards out, and the Tennessee lead is 14-13 with 12:08 remaining.

Third Quarter

Landing Arkansas: Ja’Quinden Jackson 2-yard run

The Hogs reply with an important scoring drive to trim the deficit to 14-10 with 4:38 remaining within the third quarter. Very nice passing drive from Taylen Inexperienced, and Jackson completed it off along with his tenth landing of the season.

Landing Tennessee: Dylan Sampson 4-yard run

Two private foul penalties on the Arkansas protection made life simple for Tennessee on that drive, and the Volunteers punch it in on one other brief run from Sampson. Tennessee’s offense has found out the Hogs’ protection after halftime, and it is 14-3 with 8:19 remaining within the third quarter.

Landing Tennessee: Dylan Sampson 4-yard run

Tennessee scores on its first drive of the second half, and Sampson was instrumental with three carries for 60 yards within the sequence. Arkansas performed so nicely within the first half, nevertheless it’s all been wiped away as Tennessee is now out in entrance.

Second Quarter

Arkansas missed area purpose

Kyle Ramsey is not any good from 44 yards out, and the Arkansas lead stays 3-0. The Hogs have out-gained Tennessee 223-29. Isaac TeSlaa was extensive open for a straightforward landing on third down, however Taylen Inexperienced by no means seemed his approach.

Arkansas stopped on fourth down, once more

On fourth-and-1 from the Tennessee 20, Sam Pittman elects to go for it and the Hogs come up brief. Taylen Inexperienced took off with all of his receivers lined, however he got here up in need of the line-to-gain. The sequence is particularly brutal, as Isaiah Sategna dropped a landing three performs earlier. Arkansas has out-gained Tennessee 192-34, nevertheless it’s solely 3-0 on the scoreboard.

Arkansas protection forces one other punt

Tennessee was capable of get inside Arkansas territory, however the Hogs’ protection was once more obtained off the sector and compelled a Volunteers punt. Tennessee’s offense got here in averaging 54 factors per recreation, however its scoreless early within the second quarter. Arkansas takes over at its personal six-yard line.

First Quarter

Arkansas stopped on fourth down

The Hogs confronted fourth-and-one inside Tennessee territory, and whereas Taylen Inexperienced discovered Var’keyes Gumms, the tight finish made the catch along with his knee down and the ball in need of the first-down line. The quarter ends with Arkansas main 3-0. Tennessee’s offense solely had the ball for two:20 within the opening interval.

Arkansas area purpose

Spectacular opening drive for the Hogs, taking over almost 10 minutes on 16 performs, however they need to accept a area purpose after a false begin penalty after they had second-and-goal from the Tennessee 1-yard line. It is 3-0 Arkansas, and that is the primary time Tennessee has trailed all season.

Arkansas vs Tennessee time in the present day

Date: Saturday, Oct. 5

Saturday, Oct. 5 Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

6:30 p.m. CT Location: Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville

What channel is the Arkansas vs Tennessee recreation on in the present day?

Arkansas vs Tennessee will broadcast on ABC in Week 6 of the 2024 school soccer season. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will name the sport from the sales space at Reynolds Razorback Stadium, with Holly Rowe reporting from the sideline. Streaming choices for the sport embody ESPN+, ESPN’s subscription streaming service, and FUBO, which provides a free trial to new subscribers.

Arkansas vs Tennessee historical past

Collection report: Tennessee leads, 13-6

Tennessee leads, 13-6 Arkansas’ final win: 2020 (24-13)

2020 (24-13) Tennessee’s final win: 2007 (34-13)

Arkansas vs Tennessee prediction

Tennessee 34, Arkansas 20: It is tough to examine Arkansas having the ability to sustain with the Volunteers’ offense. If Arkansas can run the soccer efficiently and provides Taylen Inexperienced sufficient time, there shall be an out of doors probability on the upset. Sadly, the Hogs have not confirmed they will do each towards high-quality opposition.

Arkansas harm updates

Out

Defensive again Jaylon Braxton

Defensive again Miguel Mitchell

Offensive lineman Patrick Kutas

Broad receiver Khafre Brown

Working again Rodney Hill

Tight finish Andreas Paaske

Questionable

Tight finish Luke Hasz

Tight finish Ty Washington

Possible

Defensive again Hudson Clark

Broad receiver Monte Harrison

Tennessee harm updates

Defensive again Jourdan Thomas

Defensive again John Slaughter

Linebacker Edwin Spillman

Defensive again Montrell Bandy

Arkansas soccer schedule 2024

Aug. 29: beat UAPB 70-0

Sept. 7: misplaced to Oklahoma State 39-31 (2OT)

Sept. 14: beat UAB 37-27

Sept. 21: beat Auburn 24-14

Sept. 28: misplaced to Texas A&M 21-17

Oct. 5: vs Tennessee

Oct. 19: vs LSU

Oct. 26: at Mississippi State

Nov. 2: vs Ole Miss

Nov. 16: vs Texas

Nov. 23: vs Louisiana Tech

Nov. 30: at Missouri

Tennessee soccer schedule 2024

Aug. 31: beat Chattanooga 69-3

Sept. 7: beat N.C. State 51-10

Sept. 14: beat Kent State 71-0

Sept. 21: beat Oklahoma 25-15

Oct. 5: at Arkansas

Oct. 12: vs Florida

Oct. 19: vs Alabama

Nov. 2: vs Kentucky

Nov. 9: vs Mississippi State

Nov. 16: at Georgia

Nov. 23: vs UTEP

Nov. 30: at Vanderbilt

Arkansas soccer information

