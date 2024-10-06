Arkansas football vs Tennessee: Hogs stun Volunteers

FAYETTEVILLE — Two years of floundering late-game performances missing a signature victory lastly reached the breaking level for Arkansas soccer Saturday night time. 

The Razorbacks (4-2, 2-1 SEC) erased a two-score deficit within the second half and rallied previous No. 4 Tennessee 19-14 for his or her first dwelling victory over a top-five staff since 1999.

Malachi Singleton, taking on for Taylen Inexperienced after the beginning quarterback left with an harm early within the fourth quarter, scored the game-winning landing on an 11-yard run with 1:17 remaining. 

It was Arkansas’ protection that gained the sport. Tennessee entered the night time main the nation in scoring offense and ranked third in yards per recreation, however the Volunteers (4-1, 1-1) couldn’t discover any success outdoors of two landing drives to begin the third quarter. They managed simply 332 yards of complete offense.

