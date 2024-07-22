Arizona senator considered top contender for president, vice president

Mark Kelly thought-about contender for president, VP
Whereas the longer term Democratic nominee is unsure following President Joe Biden’s announcement that he won’t see reelection, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly’s title has popped up as a possible candidate for each president and vice chairman.
Who’s Mark Kelly?
Mark Kelly is a average, a retired NASA astronaut and married to former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.
Mike Noble, CEO and founding father of Noble Predictive Insights, thinks Kelly might be the proper match on the Democrats’ presidential ticket.
Nevertheless, that regulation doesn’t have an effect on federal workplace holders, so it would not apply to Sen. Kelly if he decides to make a transfer.
Kelly launched an announcement after President Biden introduced he was dropping out, saying partly that he “could not be extra assured” that Kamala Harris can beat Donald Trump within the 2024 Election.