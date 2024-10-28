Arizona Cardinals vs Miami Dolphins TV, how to watch game today

The Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins play on Sunday, Oct. 27 in a recreation on the NFL Week 8 schedule.

This is a have a look at the time, channel and broadcast data for the Week 8 NFL recreation, which shall be performed at Onerous Rock Stadium.

The Dolphins are a 3.5-point favourite over the Cardinals in NFL Week 8 odds for the sport, courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook.

Miami is -165 on the moneyline, whereas Arizona is +140.

The over/below (level complete) is ready at 48 factors.

The Cardinals are coming off a 17-15 win in opposition to the Los Angeles Chargers in NFL Week 7.

The Dolphins misplaced to the Indianapolis Colts, 16-10.

NFL Week 8 picks: Vikings vs Rams | Ravens vs Browns | Titans vs Lions | Colts vs Texans | Packers vs Jaguars | Cardinals vs Dolphins | Jets vs Patriots | Falcons vs Buccaneers | Eagles vs Bengals | Saints vs Chargers | Payments vs Seahawks | Bears vs Commanders | Panthers vs Broncos | Chiefs vs Raiders | Cowboys vs 49ers | Giants vs Steelers | The Arizona Republic’s predictions

Watch Cardinals at Dolphins reside on FUBO (free trial)

This is how you can watch the Cardinals vs Dolphins recreation, together with time, TV channel and streaming data:

TV channel: FOX

Begin time: 10 a.m. MST (Arizona), 1 p.m. ET

NFL schedule in the present day:TV channels, how you can watch NFL Week 8 video games Sunday

What channels are NFL video games on in the present day?How one can watch NFL Week 8 on TV Sunday

How one can watch Arizona Cardinals vs Miami Dolphins on livestream

The sport will be streamed on streaming providers that carry FOX, together with FUBO (free trial).

NFL Week 8 schedule:Tv channels, how you can watch video games on TV, streaming this week

Who’re the announcers for the Arizona Cardinals vs Miami Dolphins NFL Week 8 recreation?

Jason Benetti (play-by-play) and Mark Schlereth (analyst) are scheduled to be the announcers for the Cardinals on the Dolphins Week 8 NFL recreation in the present day.

NFL Week 8 announcers:Tv broadcasters, saying crews for NFL Week 8 schedule

Arizona Cardinals schedule 2024 (all instances MST)

NFL Week 1: Payments 34, Cardinals 28

NFL Week 2: Cardinals 31, Rams 10

NFL Week 3: Lions 20, Cardinals 13

NFL Week 4: Commanders 42, Cardinals 14

NFL Week 5: Cardinals 24, 49ers 23

NFL Week 6: Packers 34, Cardinals 13

NFL Week 7: Cardinals 17, Chargers 15

NFL Week 8: At Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 27, FOX, 10 a.m.

NFL Week 9: Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, CBS, 2:05 p.m.

NFL Week 10: New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 10, CBS, 2:25 p.m.

NFL Week 11: BYE

NFL Week 12: At Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 24, FOX, 2:25 p.m.

NFL Week 13: At Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 1, FOX, 11 a.m.

NFL Week 14: Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 8, CBS, 2:05 p.m.

NFL Week 15: New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 15, CBS, 2:25 p.m.

NFL Week 16: At Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 22, FOX, 1 p.m.

NFL Week 17: At Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Dec. 28 or Sunday, Dec. 29, TBD, TBD

NFL Week 18: San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, Jan. 4 or Sunday, Jan 5, TBD, TBD

NFL Week 8 predictions:ESPN matchup predictor’s picks, win chances for this week

NFL energy rankings Week 8:The place are Cardinals, Dolphins now?

We often suggest fascinating services and products. For those who make a purchase order by clicking one of many hyperlinks, we might earn an affiliate price. USA TODAY Community newsrooms function independently, and this doesn’t affect our protection.

NFL’s highest paid gamers in 2024: Quarterbacks | Working backs | Vast receivers | Tight ends | Offensive linemen | D-linemen | Cornerbacks | Safeties | Linebackers | Edge rushers | Highest paid gamers: General | By place | By group

Attain Jeremy Cluff at [email protected]. Observe him on X, previously Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Assist native journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com in the present day.