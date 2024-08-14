Arizona Cardinals Urged to Trade for Haason Reddick

ARIZONA — Former Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Haason Reddick reportedly requested a commerce from the New York Jets earlier this week after the group (who simply acquired him by way of commerce from the Philadelphia Eagles) hasn’t but awarded him the contract extension he is seeking.
The Jets have already publicly said they haven’t any intentions of buying and selling Reddick – who has already been fined greater than $1 million for lacking group actions this summer time.
Now, a well-recognized face in Arizona might doubtlessly hit the commerce market once more, and with the Cardinals lacking their high edge rusher in BJ Ojulari for the season with a torn ACL, Reddick is a reputation that is been thrown round in commerce hypothesis.
Bleacher Report says the Cardinals ought to swap a conditional 2026 third-round decide to snag their former participant:
“The Arizona Cardinals are a logical touchdown spot for Reddick for a number of causes. For starters, the Cardinals might use the pass-rushing assist,” wrote Kristopher Knox.
“Dennis Gardeck led Arizona with a mere six sacks in 2023. B.J. Ojulari tied for second on the group (with Victor Dimukeje) with 4 sacks, however he is out for the yr with a torn ACL. The Cardinals just lately labored out former Jet Carl Lawson, however Reddick can be an excellent larger get.
“Secondly, head coach Jonathan Gannon beforehand coached Reddick with the Philadelphia Eagles, so there can be loads of schematic familiarity. Gannon was the Eagles defensive coordinator in 2022, a marketing campaign Reddick completed with a career-high 16 sacks.
“Lastly, Reddick spent the primary 4 seasons of his profession in Arizona, so this hypothetical commerce would offer him with a homecoming of types.
“The rebuilding Cardinals in all probability would not need to half with any key gamers, so their provide would probably be a picks-based bundle. New York surrendered a conditional 2026 third-round decide to the Eagles for Reddick—it could actually develop into a second-round decide if he reaches 67.5 p.c of enjoying time and 10 sacks—and one can assume that the Jets will need their funding again.
“The Cardinals have $31 million in efficient cap house and will afford to provide Reddick the long-term safety he’s looking for.”
One in all Arizona’s greatest holes getting into the offseason was at edge rusher, although the Cardinals did not purchase any large names and doubled down on Zaven Collins together with his current two-year extension.
The Cardinals actually have the cash and the capital to make a deal work – however is Arizona prepared to shell out each the draft picks required and lengthen Reddick long-term with a heavy monetary hit?
These are conversations that Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort might want to have together with his group, although the door for a transfer does not really feel all the best way closed in the intervening time.