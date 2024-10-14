Arizona Cardinals dominated by Packers in Green Bay

The Arizona Cardinals suffered one other setback with a 34-13 loss to the Inexperienced Bay Packers on Sunday.

Detrimental performs, turnovers, and penalties had been all guilty.

Kyler Murray was 22-for-32 for 214 yards and a landing. The operating recreation struggled with 89 complete yards on 23 performs. Trey Benson led the group with 5 carries for 26 yards. Nonetheless, a foul trade between Benson and Murray resulted in a late fumble.

Trey McBride had 96 yards and caught all eight of his targets. Marvin Harrision Jr. was focused twice, didn’t full a catch, and left the sport with a concussion.

Chad Ryland, taking part in for injured Matt Prater, made each his area purpose makes an attempt.

Arizona misplaced three possessions to fumbles. It was penalized 13 occasions for 100 yards. The Cardinals trailed your entire recreation.

Packers QB Jordan Love was 22-for-32 for 258 yards and 4 touchdowns with one interception. Josh Jacobs had 18 carries for 62 yards. 9 completely different gamers caught a move from Love.

Arizona (2-4) subsequent performs Oct. 21 towards the Chargers.

Look again at our updates of the sport, which was performed at Lambeau Discipline in Inexperienced Bay, Wisconsin.

Cardinals fumble away promising possession

The Cardinals had been threatening on the Inexperienced Bay 13, however a fumbled trade neutralized the drive.

Kyler Murray tried a handoff Trey Benson, however the ball was dropped in transition.

Kenny Clark recovered the ball for Inexperienced Bay. Arizona has three fumbles, the others by James Conner and Gretch Dortch. Jaire Alexander and Karl Brooks had the opposite recoveries for Inexperienced Bay.

Rating: Packers 34, Cardinals 13 (4:42 This fall)

Cardinals path by 3 touchdowns

The Cardinals are operating out of time to get a variety of work achieved.

A 41-yard area purpose by Brayden Narveson gave the Packers a 21-point lead with 9:28 to play. Arizona is taking part in with out Marvin Harrison Jr. (concussion) and some key members on protection.

Penalties and poor play have plagued the Cardinals.

Kyler Murray is 19-for-28 for 186 yards. Trey Benson leads the workforce in dashing with 5 carries for 26 yards. Trey McBride has caught all seven targets for 87 yards.

The Cardinals have been penalized 12 occasions for 90 yards.

Rating: Packers 35, Cardinals 13 (8:11 This fall)

Extra accidents for Cardinals

Sean Murphy-Bunting has been dominated out with a neck harm.

He joins a number of different starters on the sidelines.

LG Evan Brown is questionable to return. LB Kyzir White is out. Bilal Nichols is out with a stinger.

Starling Thomas briefly left the sphere however returned after just a few performs. Marvin Harrison Jr. is out for the sport with a concussion.

