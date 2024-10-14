Arizona Cardinals dominated by Packers in Green Bay

The Arizona Cardinals suffered one other setback with a 34-13 loss to the Inexperienced Bay Packers on Sunday.

Detrimental performs, turnovers, and penalties had been all guilty.

Kyler Murray was 22-for-32 for 214 yards and a landing. The operating recreation struggled with 89 complete yards on 23 performs. Trey Benson led the group with 5 carries for 26 yards. Nonetheless, a foul trade between Benson and Murray resulted in a late fumble.

Trey McBride had 96 yards and caught all eight of his targets. Marvin Harrision Jr. was focused twice, didn’t full a catch, and left the sport with a concussion.

Chad Ryland, taking part in for injured Matt Prater, made each his area purpose makes an attempt.

Arizona misplaced three possessions to fumbles. It was penalized 13 occasions for 100 yards. The Cardinals trailed your entire recreation.

Packers QB Jordan Love was 22-for-32 for 258 yards and 4 touchdowns with one interception. Josh Jacobs had 18 carries for 62 yards. 9 completely different gamers caught a move from Love.

Arizona (2-4) subsequent performs Oct. 21 towards the Chargers.

Look again at our updates of the sport, which was performed at Lambeau Discipline in Inexperienced Bay, Wisconsin.

Cardinals fumble away promising possession

The Cardinals had been threatening on the Inexperienced Bay 13, however a fumbled trade neutralized the drive.

Kyler Murray tried a handoff Trey Benson, however the ball was dropped in transition.

Kenny Clark recovered the ball for Inexperienced Bay. Arizona has three fumbles, the others by James Conner and Gretch Dortch. Jaire Alexander and Karl Brooks had the opposite recoveries for Inexperienced Bay.

Rating: Packers 34, Cardinals 13 (4:42 This fall)

Cardinals path by 3 touchdowns

The Cardinals are operating out of time to get a variety of work achieved.

A 41-yard area purpose by Brayden Narveson gave the Packers a 21-point lead with 9:28 to play. Arizona is taking part in with out Marvin Harrison Jr. (concussion) and some key members on protection.

Penalties and poor play have plagued the Cardinals.

Kyler Murray is 19-for-28 for 186 yards. Trey Benson leads the workforce in dashing with 5 carries for 26 yards. Trey McBride has caught all seven targets for 87 yards.

The Cardinals have been penalized 12 occasions for 90 yards.

Rating: Packers 35, Cardinals 13 (8:11 This fall)

Extra accidents for Cardinals

Sean Murphy-Bunting has been dominated out with a neck harm.

He joins a number of different starters on the sidelines.

LG Evan Brown is questionable to return. LB Kyzir White is out. Bilal Nichols is out with a stinger.

Starling Thomas briefly left the sphere however returned after just a few performs. Marvin Harrison Jr. is out for the sport with a concussion.

Cardinals lose one other fumble

Kyler Murray accomplished a 16-yard move to Greg Dortch to maneuver the ball contained in the Inexperienced Bay 40. Nonetheless, earlier than the play ended, Dortch fumbled the ball, which was recovered by Inexperienced Bay.

It is the second straight possession for the Cardinals that ended with a fumble.

Rating: Packers 31, Cardinals 13 (finish of third)

Cardinals harm replace

Cardinals vast receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. won’t return after leaving the sport within the first half.

Additionally dominated out was DL Bilal Nichols (stinger).

Packers again in management

Simply because the Cardinals thought they had been getting again into the sport, the Packers pulled away once more.

Inexperienced Bay added a landing with a 20-yard move from Jordan Like to Romeo Doubs to develop the result in 31-13.

Minutes later, James Conner fumbled away the ball to present the Packers a brief area. Nothing got here of the possession for the Packers as kicker Brayden Narvenson missed a 44-yard area purpose try.

Rating: Packers 31, Cardinals 13 (2:50 Q3)

Cardinals open second-half with FG

Chad Ryland kicked a 40-yard area purpose reduce Inexperienced Bay’s result in 24-13.

The Cardinals began the drive with a 29-yard kickoff return by Greg Dortch.

Trey McBride featured closely on the collection with receptions of 12 and 13 yards.

Rating: Packer 24, Cardinals 13 (6:41 Q3)

Kyler Murray and Firm off to tough begin

Quarterback Kyler Murray is simply 9-for-17 for 103 yards and a landing by way of the primary half. Murray has three carries for six yards. That could be a far cry from his efficiency per week in the past.

Murray is not the one participant struggling in Inexperienced Bay.

James Conner is averaging simply 3.4 yards per carry. That could be a yard lower than his profession common. He has seven carries for twenty-four yards.

The Cardinals have simply seven first downs — two through penalty. In the meantime, Inexperienced Bay has 14. The Packers have out-gained the Cardinals 266 to 134.

Arizona is not doing itself any favors. The Cardinals have been flagged for seven penalties, leading to 55 yards. A lot of them have been dead-ball penalties.

Inexperienced Bay is dominating the time of possession 19:06 to 10:54.

Arizona will begin the second half with the ball.

Interception results in one other Cardinals’ rating

The Cardinals scored 10 factors within the last 2 minutes of the primary half.

A 38-yard area purpose by Chad Ryland gave Arizona the ultimate 3 factors of the half.

The sector purpose was arrange by an interception by Sean Murphy-Bunting. Arizona labored itself to the Inexperienced Bay 20 earlier than stalling.

Arizona trailed 24-0. The Cardinals will obtain the ball to start out the second half.

Rating: Packers 24, Cardinals 10 (halftime)

Cardinals break by way of Packers’ protection

Arizona lastly discovered the top zone.

Kyler Murray accomplished an 18-yard move to Michael Wilson. The six-play, 70-yard drive began after a 29-yard kickoff return by DeeJay Dallas. James Conner had a pair of 8-yard runs for his best collection of the sport.

Conner has seven carries for twenty-four yards.

Murray is 5-for-10 for 70 yards and a landing.

Rating: Packers 24, Cardinals 7 (1:40 Q2)

Packers piling up factors

Inexperienced Bay used two huge performs so as to add its third landing of the sport.

After a penalty compelled the Cardinals to re-do a punt, Keisean Nixon returned the ball 39 yards to the Cardinals 44.

The penalty on the punt additionally negated a fumble to the Packers and subsequent restoration by the Cardinals.

From there, it was only one play — a 44-yard move from Jordan Like to Christian Watson — for one more landing.

Rating: Packers 24, Cardinals 0 (3:47 Q2)

Cardinals harm replace

Arizona linebacker Kyzir White left the sport with a knee harm. He’s questionable to return.

White had three tackles on Sunday. On the season, he has 31 tackles and one interception.

Inexperienced Bay provides to guide; Cardinals proceed to punt

The Packers put collectively a 12-play, 72-yard, however ultimately settled for a area purpose.

Nonetheless, the house workforce’s lead grew to 17-0 with the 36-yard area purpose from Brayden Narvenson.

The Cardinals have punted to finish every of their possessions. The collection went as follows

Three performs, punt 5 performs, punt Three performs, punt Three performs, puns

Rating: Inexperienced Bay 17, Cardinals 0 (4:54 Q2)

Inexperienced Bay dominating early

The Packers added a second landing with a 10-yard move from Jordan Like to Romeo Doubs.

Love began a bit tough, however is now 13-for-18 for 141 yards and two touchdowns.

Doubs has two catches for 29 yards.

Rating: Packers 14, Cardinals 0 (finish of Q1)

Packers strike first

Jordan Love accomplished a 5-yard move to Jayden Reed for the primary rating of the sport.

On the five-play, 44-yard drive, the Packers benefitted from 20 penalty yards.

Love is simply 2-for-5 for 9 yards within the recreation.

Rating: Packers 7, Cardinals 0 (8:55 Q1)

Penalties piling up towards Cardinals

Via the primary 5 weeks of the season, the Arizona Cardinals had been the least-penalized workforce within the NFL.

That might change after Sunday.

Lower than 5 minutes into the sport, the Cardinals have been flagged for 3 penalties for a complete of 25 yards. All the penalties had been towards the protection.

Packers, and Cardinals commerce punts

Inexperienced Bay punted away its first possession however pinned the Cardinals inside their very own 10.

Arizona misplaced a yard throughout its collection and punted again to the Packers. A face-mask penalty towards the Cardinals on the punt resulted in an additional 15 yards for the Packers, who start the following collection on the Arizona 44.

Rating: Cardinals 0, Packers 0 (11:26 Q1)

Cardinals-Packers kick off

The Inexperienced Bay Packers acquired the ball to start out the sport. A touchback gave them the ball at their very own 35.

The primary collection of the sport started with an off-sides penalty towards the Cardinals.

Cardinals to battle climate in Inexperienced Bay

Moist climate was within the forecast and Inexperienced Bay did not disappoint.

The temperature is within the excessive 40s with rain and a 4 mph wind. Rain is anticipated to proceed by way of the sport.

Arizona Cardinals inactives

The Arizona Cardinals can be with out kicker Matt Prater for a second recreation. He’s once more on the inactive listing with a knee harm.

Inexperienced Bay Packers inactives

27 S Kitan Oladapo

57 DL Brenton Cox Jr.

73 T Andre Dillard

79 T Travis Glover

86 TE John FitzPatrick

95 DL Devonte Wyatt

