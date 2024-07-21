Arike Ogunbowale WNBA All-Stars prevail over Team USA

Arike Ogunbowale set the WNBA All-Star scoring document with 34 factors and Caitlin Clark made essentially the most of her All-Star debut because the WNBA group beat the U.S. Olympic group 117-109 on Saturday night time.

It was the second consecutive win for the WNBA All-Star group over the Olympians. The All-Stars additionally received in 2021 led by Ogunbowale, who was MVP of each that recreation and this one.

That loss was the one one the People had in 2021 en path to profitable their seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal. The U.S. hopes for a similar leads to Paris later this month. No group on this planet might match the depth or expertise the WNBA All-Stars had.

“That is going to assist us tremendously. We don’t get that many recreation alternatives,” mentioned Breanna Stewart who had 31 factors to guide the U.S. ”We are able to return and watch the movie and give attention to how we are able to proceed to be higher. It was like slightly little bit of deja vu feeling however simply locking in.”

“Is Arike taking part in for any of those groups we’re going to play?” U.S. coach Cheryl Reeve deadpanned.

Saturday’s loss got here hours after the U.S. males’s Olympic group rallied to beat South Sudan by one level in an exhibition recreation in London.

The U.S. will subsequent play Germany in London in an exhibition recreation Tuesday earlier than going to France for the Olympics. The People are in a pool with Belgium, Japan and Germany.

“We have now work to do and we all know that,” Reeve mentioned. “Typically it’s good, adversity, and so forth. I don’t suppose we would have liked a recreation like this to have our consideration. We all know how arduous it’s to do what we’re attempting to do and now we have work to do to get there.”

Ogunbowale as soon as once more was a thorn within the aspect of the U.S. group, scoring all of her factors within the second half. The 2021 All-Star MVP took over the sport within the third quarter scoring 21 factors, hitting six of her 10 photographs, together with 5 three-pointers. The U.S. group threw every part on the Dallas Wings star, nevertheless it simply couldn’t cease her.

Ogunbowale mentioned that WNBA group coach Cheryl Miller mentioned one thing to her on the half about being extra aggressive.

“Instructed me to take a deep breath and exit and play my recreation,” she mentioned.

Ogunbowale has been within the U.S. nationwide group pool for the final two Olympics however didn’t make the roster both time. She pulled her identify out of the pool of gamers early this time round saying the entire course of was political.

By the point Ogunbowale was achieved within the third quarter, the WNBA All-Stars had turned a two-point halftime deficit into an 88-79 lead. She broke Jewell Loyd’s general All-Star scoring document of 31 set final 12 months with a three-pointer late within the fourth quarter.

The Olympians, who’ve solely practiced collectively for 2 days, by no means actually threatened. Breanna Stewart scored 31 factors and A’ja Wilson added 22.

There was a lot hype and power round this All-Star Sport with the debuts of phenomenal rookies Clark and Reese. The pair have helped raise the WNBA to new heights this season with document attendance and viewership.

It was their first time the younger stars had ever performed collectively. Considered one of Clark’s 10 assists got here to Reese, who completed with 12 factors and 11 rebounds.

“We knew after our little 30 minute follow yesterday that we had been going to win,” Reese mentioned. “The tone was set.”

Clark completed one help wanting Sue Hen’s Al-Star document.

“That’s Sue’s document. Can’t take that from her, that’s my homey,” Clark mentioned.

The sport was put in Phoenix to rejoice the 20-year profession of Mercury star Diana Taurasi and the return of Brittney Griner from her wrongful detainment in Russia in 2022.

“This might be one of many single hardest issues to focus on. Is definitely teaching the group due to what’s taking place,” Reeve mentioned. “It is without doubt one of the best spectacles, I believe, within the historical past of our league.”