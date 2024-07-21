Arike Ogunbowale Sets Scoring Records, Named WNBA All-Star Game MVP

PHOENIX (July 20, 2024) – Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale was named the 2024 WNBA All-Star Recreation Most Beneficial Participant after setting information for many factors in 1 / 4, half and recreation whereas main Staff WNBA to the 117-109 win over Staff USA on Saturday evening at Footprint Middle in Phoenix, Ariz.

Ogunbowale, who was making her fourth All-Star Recreation look, scored a single-quarter file 21 factors within the third earlier than including 13 within the fourth to complete with a file 34 factors within the recreation. All 34 of her record-setting factors got here within the second half to determine a single-half customary.

After ending the opening 20 minutes 0-2 from the sector with zero factors and two assists, Ogunbowale got here alive within the third, capturing 6-10 from the sector, 5-7 from three, whereas including 4 extra assists and two steals to go together with her 21 factors. Over the ultimate 10 minutes, the 5-8 Notre Dame graduate went 4-8 from the sector and 3-6 from deep to complete with a game-best 34 factors off 10-of-20 capturing, an 8-of-13 mark from three, six assists, two steals and three rebounds in 31 minutes.

Following the conclusion of the sport, Ogunbowale was named MVP, marking the second time she earned the excellence. Ogunbowale additionally earned the respect on the 2021 All-Star Recreation, which additionally featured a Staff WNBA vs. Staff USA format. She turns into the fourth participant in WNBA historical past to earn a number of All-Star Recreation MVP trophies, becoming a member of Maya Moore (2018, 2017, 2015), Swin Money (2011, 2009) and Lisa Leslie (2002, 2001, 1999).

Staff WNBA trailed by two on the half, 54-52, earlier than outscoring Staff USA 36-25 within the third quarter, sparked by Ogunbowale. Staff WNBA, which hadn’t led since early within the second quarter, regained the lead on the 8:08 mark within the third off an Ogunbowale triple, and so they held the benefit the remainder of the way in which.

Groups will now break for the 2024 Summer season Olympic Video games, which incorporates Dallas Wings ahead Satou Sabally representing Staff Germany. The Wings resume play after the break on Aug. 16 at dwelling in opposition to the Connecticut Solar. Tipoff is slated for 8:30 p.m. CT, with the sport airing nationally on ION.