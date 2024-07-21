Arike Ogunbowale, Caitlin Clark lead WNBA All-Stars to 117-109 win over US women’s Olympic basketball team

PHOENIX — Arike Ogunbowale set the WNBA All-Star scoring document with 34 factors and Caitlin Clark made probably the most of her All-Star debut because the WNBA staff beat the U.S. Olympic staff 117-109 on Saturday evening.

It was the second consecutive win for the WNBA All-Star staff over the Olympians. The All-Stars additionally gained in 2021 led by Ogunbowale, who was MVP of that sport.

That loss was the one one which the People had in 2021 en path to successful their seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal. The U.S. hopes for a similar ends in Paris later this month. No staff on the planet might match the depth or expertise that the WNBA All-Stars had.

Saturday’s loss got here hours after the U.S. males’s Olympic staff rallied to beat South Sudan by one level in an exhibition sport in London.

The U.S. will subsequent play Germany in London for an exhibition sport Tuesday earlier than going to France for the Olympics. The People are in a pool with Belgium, Japan and Germany.