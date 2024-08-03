Ariana Madix’s Boyfriend Daniel Wai Shuts Down Surgery Speculation

Daniel Wai is setting the report straight in relation to surgical procedure hypothesis about his girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

The health coach, 41, defended the Vanderpump Guidelines star, 39, in a Story posted through Instagram on Friday, August 2.

“For Love Island, Ariana labored her [ass] off, she was within the gymnasium 2 to three hours a day [and her] weight-reduction plan was on level,” Wai wrote. “Sorry haters, no surgical procedure or process. As for giving out the exercises, I’d like to however that is my enterprise and I work doing this.”

He then shared a hyperlink for potential purchasers to fill out if they’re focused on working with him.

Madix, who served because the host of Love Island USA for its third season, beforehand opened up concerning the work she’s had executed whereas replying to a social media put up speculating about her appears to be like.

“I’ll inform you what I’ve had! [Botox] in 11’s, outer forehead, and my neck,” she wrote. “Ellevate for my neck in 2019 by @theneckdoctor. Minimal lip filler ]as a result of] my face is simply too small to deal with very a lot and filler in my chin. Completely no filler anyplace else and def no blepharoplasty but ❤️❤️ hope this helps! I’ll preserve y’all posted if I do anything.”

Along with clapping again at his girlfriend’s naysayers, Wai additionally shared how followers can meet Madix if they arrive to see her carry out in Chicago on Broadway.

“If you wish to meet [Ariana] after the present she does the present door each single time,” he defined. “She takes pics and talks to everybody that involves see her. She’s tremendous grateful for everybody.”

In December 2023, it was introduced that Madix would painting the function of Roxy Hart within the beloved manufacturing, one thing she known as her “lifelong dream.” She made her Broadway debut the next month, and though she was anticipated to conclude her run in March, she prolonged the gig by way of April on account of standard demand.

“It’s actually the explanation why anything has ever occurred,” Madix stated throughout an interview with Further in January. “It’s the explanation why I majored in theater … It’s the explanation why I lived [in NYC] so way back. It’s finally even the explanation I moved to L.A. within the first place, so it’s loopy.”

In Might, it was introduced that the Single AF Cocktails writer would reprise her Chicago function for an additional run from August 1 by way of August 27.

The information of Madix’s return to Chicago got here after a number of retailers reported that Bravo was taking a break from filming new episodes of VPR season 12 following the fallout of Tom Sandoval and Rachel “Raquel” Leviss‘ bombshell affair.

The scandal, dubbed Scandoval, was addressed within the season 10 finale and its three-part reunion particular, in addition to all through season 11. (Madix and Sandoval, 41, dated for almost a decade earlier than splitting in March final 12 months after her ex’s affair with their costar got here to mild.)

Sandoval seemingly confirmed that VPR wouldn’t be filming season 12 throughout the summer time months because it has executed so beforehand.

“I feel one of many issues is that, popping out of this scandal, it was like we picked up filming proper when every thing first occurred,” Sandoval defined throughout an look on Fox’s New Day Cleveland in Might. “After which we sort of had a really quick break after which proper into filming [season 11].”

He added, “They simply wanna give it a while to breathe, take a break, possibly, I’m actually enthusiastic about it. As a result of it’s like yearly we movie my birthday. We movie Scheana [Shay]’s birthday at instances or no matter. To sort of have a special time of the 12 months, it’d deliver a recent kind of feeling to our present.”

Bravo patriarch Andy Cohen – who doesn’t produce the long-running actuality collection – additionally weighed in on urgent pause on filming throughout a Might episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Dwell.

“We used to do that on a regular basis with the Housewives,” he defined. “We’d say, ‘You recognize what? Let’s put cameras down for, you recognize, 4 or 5 months and are available again to them.’ And they’ll have lived, you recognize, life.”