Ariana Grande Wears Thom Browne at Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

LONDON — Ariana Grande arrived on the marble flooring of the Trocadéro in fashion along with her “Depraved” costar Cynthia Erivo in Paris on Friday.

The singer is rumored to be performing in the course of the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, however earlier than that, she took a second to pose for images with the Eiffel Tower within the background.

Grande wore a sleeveless pink ankle-length costume from American designer Thom Browne with a bow element on the waist.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande on the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Video games. AFP through Getty Photos

The singer and actor wore pink as a tender nod to her “Depraved” character Galinda Upland, in any other case often called Glinda the Good.

The opening ceremony was created by creative director Thomas Jolly, a French actor and stage director with expertise with large-scale productions. Woman Gaga and Celine Dion are additionally meant to be featured within the ceremony, scheduled to happen alongside the Seine River with the standard parade of athletes from 206 nationwide Olympic committees touring on practically 100 boats. The parade ought to cross by well-known Parisian landmarks resembling Notre Dame, the Louvre and the Eiffel Tower.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo attend Common Photos and Focus Options shows throughout CinemaCon 2024 on April 10. David Becker/WireImage

After releasing her newest album, “Everlasting Sunshine,” in March, Grande has pivoted her consideration to selling her upcoming film “Depraved,” wherein she stars with Erivo. To advertise the film, Common Photos unveiled an emerald prepare cruising down tracks in entrance of the Eiffel Tower on Thursday.

Grande has additionally been engaged on her model R.e.m. Magnificence, which acquired funding from Sandbridge Capital in 2023. On Instagram, Grande shared movies of her visiting the Sephora retailer at Champs-Élysées in Paris on Thursday to advertise the model.

The 2024 Paris Olympics, formally often called the Video games of the XXXIII Olympiad, will happen by way of Aug. 11. This version marks the centenary of the final time Paris hosted the Video games, in 1924.