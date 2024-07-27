Ariana Grande Goes Full Glinda at the Olympics Opening Ceremony

This is not the primary Depraved-esque look Grande and Erivo have made since they began selling the movie earlier this yr. Over the previous couple of months, the costars opted for coordinating pink and inexperienced seems on the Oscars, Cinemacon, and the Met Gala. Nonetheless — and I do not know if it is the umbrellas or the Eiffel Tower backdrop — this one feels probably the most true to the characters.

Christophe Petit Tesson – PA Photographs/Getty Photographs

To not be missed on this dialog in regards to the Depraved stars’s not-so-subtle film plug are the precise Olympics going down over the subsequent two weeks. Some occasions have already begun, however this weekend will kick the video games into excessive gear. (There may be additionally, in fact, loads of controversy, together with protests in each Paris and Tahiti.) Now that the opening ceremony has formally ushered within the 2024 Olympics, historic moments and wins are certain to return.

