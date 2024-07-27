Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo Channel ‘Wicked’ Characters at Olympics

Depraved stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo channeled their characters’ signature colours for the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony crimson carpet.

Grande opted for a Fifties-esque sleeveless pink ankle-length robe, from designer Thom Browne, in keeping with WWD. The stylish costume featured a pink bow within the entrance. The Grammy Award-winning singer completed the ensemble off with white gloves and a protracted pink bow in her tied-back hair.

Erivo, additionally in a Fifties-esque robe, dazzled in her character Elphaba’s signature emerald shade. The Tony Award-winning actress wore a strapless costume with an angular skirt. Erivo added a dramatic aptitude to the outfit with an identical wide-brim hat. Not like her co-star, she opted to skip gloves and as an alternative color-coordinated her lengthy, intricately embellished nails.

The pair are set to star in Jon M. Chu‘s adaptation of the Tony-winning musical Depraved, hitting theaters this fall. Erivo and Grande have been vocal about their love for his or her characters Elphaba and Galinda or Glinda, the Good Witch, respectively.

The co-stars have additionally been vocal about their appreciation for each other. Erivo and Grande every posted a photograph on their Instagram story of them holding arms of their coordinated seems to be from the Opening Ceremony.

Along with their a number of coordinated seems to be earlier than the Depraved press tour has even formally began, Erivo and Grande made their friendship everlasting with matching tattoos. From Instagram Tales, the co-stars acquired matching “For Good” tattoos, a nod to their characters’ well-known Depraved duet, together with one other matching flower tattoo.

Earlier this month, Common Footage introduced that the musical function will now hit theaters Nov. 22, shifting up from its beforehand scheduled launch on Nov. 27.