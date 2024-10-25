Argentine police raid Buenos Aires hotel where Liam Payne died

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s police raided the Buenos Aires resort the place ex-One Route singer Liam Payne stayed earlier than dying final week after falling from a third-floor balcony, a authorities official mentioned Thursday.

A police particular investigations unit went to the Casa Sur resort Wednesday evening on orders from the general public prosecutors’ workplace. Officers seized gadgets together with laptop arduous drives and pictures from resort cameras, a authorities official informed The Related Press, talking on the situation of anonymity as a result of they weren’t approved to talk publicly.

The singer died Oct. 16 after falling from the third-floor balcony within the up-market, touristy Palermo district. In line with the post-mortem, Payne died from a number of accidents in addition to each inside and exterior bleeding attributable to the autumn. His physique was discovered within the resort’s inside courtyard.

Preliminary investigations counsel that the musician was alone and experiencing a “breakdown” on account of consumption of drugs that haven’t but been decided. Following Payne’s loss of life, police discovered substances in his resort room, in addition to a number of destroyed objects and furnishings, in accordance with the general public prosecutors’ workplace.

The British boyband star had cocaine in his system, in accordance with a preliminary toxicology report printed by native press Monday and confirmed to the AP by a supply acquainted. Definitive outcomes aren’t anticipated to be made public for a number of weeks.

The Casa Sur resort has turn into a spot for Payne’s followers to pay their respects. They’ve left flowers, candles and pictures of the singer in a makeshift shrine round a tree on the resort’s entrance.

The singer’s father, Geoff Payne, is in Buenos Aires arranging the repatriation of his son’s physique, which is predicted to be launched round Oct. 28.

Payne’s household — which incorporates his mom Karen Payne and his two sisters Ruth and Nicola — have expressed their devastation over the loss, as have his former bandmates. Artists and celebrities from numerous nations proceed to share their grief.

One Route was among the many most profitable boy bands of latest instances. It introduced an indefinite hiatus in 2016 and Payne — like his former bandmates Zayn Malik, Harry Kinds, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson — pursued a solo profession.

The singer had posted on his Snapchat account that he traveled to Argentina to attend Horan’s live performance in Buenos Aires on Oct. 2. He shared movies of himself dancing together with his girlfriend, American influencer Kate Cassidy, and singing alongside within the stands. Cassidy had left Argentina after the present, however Payne stayed behind.

