Argentina’s second goal against Morocco at 2024 Paris Olympics ruled out for offsides

Argentina thought it had escaped the opening match on Wednesday in opposition to Morocco on the 2024 Paris Olympics with a 2-2 draw, however after a prolonged VAR examine, the South Individuals noticed their second aim dominated out for an offside name.

Argentina’s Cristian Medina scored deep in harm time to salvage what regarded like a 2-2 draw, however the choice ruling out the aim was delivered about two hours after play was suspended when the groups re-emerged on to the pitch to complete the match in an empty stadium.

The groups performed for 3 minutes and 15 seconds after VAR accomplished its overview and disallowed the aim.

After order was restored in Saint-Etienne and the groups had left the sector following the fan invasion, they found that the match had not been accomplished however suspended by officers.

Each groups have been welcomed again onto the sector for transient warmups so the sport might resume, nevertheless it was nonetheless not sufficient for Argentina to safe a degree as Morocco secured the 2-1 victory.

Morocco, which was led by Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi, did simply sufficient all through the match to earn a victory, even after failing to capitalize on many probabilities.

Transferring ahead, Morocco and Argentina will probably be favorites in opposition to their Group B opponents Iraq and Ukraine. Victories for every staff of their subsequent matches will most definitely seal their spot within the Spherical of 16.

Argentina will play in opposition to Ukraine on July 27, whereas Morocco takes on Iraq on the identical day.

Reuters contributed to this report