Argentina’s Enzo Fernández apologizes for ‘offensive’ chants during Copa América celebration

The French Soccer Federation (FFF) pledged Tuesday to file a grievance with FIFA over "racist and discriminatory remarks" by Argentina gamers in post-match chants about France's workforce after their Copa América title win.

A video posted on Instagram by Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernández, who performs for Chelsea, confirmed Argentina gamers showing to sing about French gamers with African heritage.

One in every of Fernandez's Chelsea teammates, France defender Wesley Fofana, posted the Argentina workforce video on his social media accounts Tuesday and known as it "uninhibited racism."

"Given the seriousness of those surprising remarks, that are opposite to the values of sport and human rights, the FFF president has determined to contact its Argentinian counterpart and FIFA on to file a authorized grievance for racist and discriminatory remarks," the French soccer federation stated in an announcement on Tuesday.

Fernandez issued an apology for his remarks on his Instagram story Tuesday, acknowledging the tune he and his teammates sang included "extremely offensive language."

"There may be completely no excuse for these phrases," Fernandez stated. "I stand in opposition to discrimination in all kinds and apologize for getting caught up within the euphoria of our Copa América celebrations.

"That video, that second, these phrases don't replicate my beliefs or my character. I'm really sorry."

Fofana, who has household ties to the Ivory Coast, is amongst a number of French gamers who're Black on the Chelsea squad.

The identical chants — by some Argentina followers — emerged earlier than France and Argentina met within the World Cup closing two years in the past, which Argentina gained.

The derogatory chants single out France gamers of African heritage, from a number of international locations, and holding a French passport.

"The president of the French Soccer Federation, Philippe Diallo, condemns within the strongest phrases the unacceptable racist and discriminatory remarks made in opposition to the gamers of the France workforce as a part of a tune sung by gamers and supporters of the Argentina workforce," the FFF added.

Diallo is a member of the chief committee of European soccer physique UEFA with a rising popularity within the sport's politics.

FIFA couldn't instantly verify Tuesday if the French grievance had been filed.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has stated soccer and its 211 nationwide federations should have a zero-tolerance strategy to racism and in Could dedicated to relaunching a job drive to watch incidents.

The Related Press contributed to this report.

