Argentina win record 16th Copa America in match marred by crowd chaos | Football News

Argentina have lifted their sixteenth Copa America title, with their greatest star Lionel Messi possible bidding farewell to worldwide soccer.

The sport within the US metropolis of Miami, which was delayed by greater than an hour after hundreds of followers with out tickets tried to enter the stadium, was a cagey affair for greater than 90 minutes however opened up within the further interval on Sunday.

Lautaro Martinez, the match’s main scorer, latched onto a exact by means of ball from Giovani Lo Celso earlier than lifting his effort over advancing Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas within the 112th minute to spark wild celebrations amongst Argentina followers.

Simply contained in the penalty space, Martinez despatched a right-foot shot by means of the upraised arms of sliding goalkeeper Camilo Vargas for his twenty ninth worldwide purpose, his tournament-high fifth.

Argentina’s newest title, their sixteenth Copa win, comes on the again of their triumphs on the 2022 World Cup and 2021 Copa America and offers eight-times Ballon d’Or winner Messi the right sendoff in what could possibly be his final worldwide match.

The win additionally marked Angel Di Maria’s remaining Argentina match after the 36-year-old stated final 12 months he would retire from worldwide soccer after the Copa, whereas defender Nicolas Otamendi, 36, can also be set to finish his worldwide profession.

“The reality is, this was written, it was this fashion,” Di Maria stated. “I dreamed it, I dreamed that I might arrive to the ultimate and win it and retire on this approach.

“I’ve so many lovely emotions and I’m eternally grateful to this era and in the present day I’m leaving on this approach with a title.”

Making his thirty ninth and presumably final Copa America look at age 37, Messi had one purpose within the match. He went down after an ankle was stepped on within the first half however remained within the sport.

Messi seemed to the bench as quickly as he fell to the sphere within the second half, showing to know his match was over. He took off his proper boot as he walked off and slammed it in frustration and his ankle appeared swollen. Along with his proper foot naked, he stood by the bench and raised his arms whereas teammates ran onto the sphere when Martinez scored.

Crowd management points

The beginning was delayed from 8pm EDT (00:00 GMT) to 9:22pm (13:22 GMT) due to crowd management points outdoors the stadium, with hundreds of followers with out tickets breaching safety gates at a venue for use for the 2026 World Cup.

Each the nationwide groups have been briefly taken off the pitch, as chaos reigned outdoors. Police then managed to close the gates and enforced a lockdown – leaving some ticket-holders outdoors.

Safety started letting followers in slowly at about 8:10pm, however the commotion didn’t cease.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and chief public security officer James Reyes launched an announcement in the course of the sport saying the county assigned greater than 550 law enforcement officials to the stadium element, plus different personnel from neighbouring departments.

“Let’s be clear: This example ought to have by no means taken place and can’t occur once more,” learn the assertion. “We are going to work with stadium management to make sure that a full assessment of tonight’s occasions takes place instantly to guage the complete chain of occasions, so as to put in place wanted protocols and insurance policies for all future video games.”

Followers carrying gear from each groups began working in a number of instructions, some carrying kids on their shoulders. Tickets weren’t being scanned and few law enforcement officials or stadium officers could possibly be seen within the sea of individuals.

Some followers began climbing over fences to get in. Three law enforcement officials have been seen putting handcuffs on a fan with a Colombia flag on a ramp that results in the stadium’s seats.

A fan named Claudio, who travelled to the sport from Mendoza in Argentina, spoke of not having the ability to breathe as police tried to subdue the chaos.

“They’ll’t organise a World Cup! It’s inconceivable,” Claudio stated in Spanish. “Folks caught in opposition to the gate for hours, unable to breathe. There was a senior citizen, take a look at him, take a look at him [motioning at his young son], left with out water. No water, nothing.”

A sellout crowd of greater than 65,000 was anticipated for the championship match of the South American match. There was an honest break up between followers of Argentina and Colombia within the stands, although there seemed to be extra yellow Colombia gear.

This incident got here days after Uruguay’s soccer gamers clashed with Colombia followers following their Copa America semifinal defeat, and safety personnel needed to step in to revive order.