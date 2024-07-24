Argentina vs. Morocco: Fans rush pitch during Olympics soccer match

SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) — The Olympic males’s soccer event obtained off to a violent and chaotic begin Wednesday with Morocco’s surprising 2-1 win towards two-time gold medalist Argentina.

The outcome solely tells a part of the story after a dramatic finish to the match at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne, which needed to be suspended for practically two hours when livid Morocco followers crashed the pitch and threw bottles from the stands to protest a late a objective by Argentina within the sixteenth minute of added time.

The offended and weird scene sparked confusion over whether or not the sport had been concluded or paused. The group was informed to go away the stadium, however gamers remained on the venue and returned to the pitch for a remaining three minutes of added time in an empty stadium.

Moments earlier than play resumed, Cristian Medina’s disputed objective was disallowed by VAR for offside, and Morocco held on for the victory.

However not earlier than a livid response from its followers who thought they’d been denied a vital win towards considered one of worldwide soccer’s powerhouses.

Objects had been thrown and invading Morocco followers had been tackled by safety on the sector at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne after Medina appeared to tie the sport 2-2.

There have been photos of some Argentina gamers flinching when what seemed to be a flare was thrown onto the sector. Bottles and cups had been strewn over the pitch by the point the sport was paused.

It was initially thought that the full-time whistle had been blown. Even FIFA’s web site declared the sport over.

About an hour after the incident, organizers on the venue confirmed the match was not formally over and VAR would evaluation whether or not the objective would stand.

Gamers ultimately re-entered the sector after an extended delay and started to heat up earlier than the sport could possibly be concluded. After warmups, gamers from each groups stood on the sector within the in any other case empty stadium whereas an official reviewed the video. He provided a short rationalization to Argentina whereas gamers on Morocco’s bench celebrated.

Play went on for about three minutes after the resumption earlier than the ultimate whistle was blown.

Morocco had led the sport 2-0 earlier than Argentina’s struggle again. Giuliano Simeone scored within the 68th minute earlier than Medina’s effort sparked chaotic scenes.

The sport was broadcast in cafes all through Morocco, the place nationwide satisfaction has swelled because the nation superior to the semifinal within the 2022 World Cup. Throughout a record-breaking heatwave, tea-drinking males screamed at televisions and watched in shock as followers stormed the sector.

Zak Eddakir, a 28 year-old from Rabat, mentioned the followers’ response needed to do with soccer’s significance in Morocco and a pure disappointment at a draw and the concept a referee’s name might finish a sport.

“In soccer, it’s regular,” he mentioned. “Whenever you see one thing like that, it’s actually arduous for supporters. Right here, soccer is life. Even the King helps it.”

Hairdresser Khadija Seffany streamed into the road to embrace her buddies and neighbors after Morocco emerged victorious. She initially thought the delay in calling the objective offside prompt the referees needed Argentina to win as a result of Morocco is an Arab nation. Each match all through the Olympics will likely be vital, she mentioned.

“Right here, we’re top-of-the-line on the planet. We drink soccer. We eat soccer,” Seffany mentioned.

AP author Sam Metz contributed to this story.

