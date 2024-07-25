Argentina vs Morocco: Coach slams ‘scandal’ at Olympic soccer match

The pinnacle of Argentina’s soccer federation mentioned the chaotic ending to its Olympic soccer match towards Morocco on Wednesday “is mindless,” and Argentina’s coach referred to as the scene “a scandal.”

The opening match of the lads’s soccer match was suspended for practically two hours throughout added time after Morocco followers invaded the sphere and threw bottles in protest of a late purpose by Argentina. The purpose was later overturned by the video assistant referee, and Argentina misplaced 2-1.

“What occurred on the sphere was a scandal. This isn’t a neighborhood match, these are the Olympic Video games,” Argentina coach Javier Mascherano mentioned.

Paris organizers mentioned they had been attempting to “perceive the causes and establish acceptable actions” after the match in Saint-Etienne. Argentina’s soccer federation mentioned it issued a proper protest Wednesday to world governing physique FIFA and would do “what is critical” to ensure the security of gamers.

“Having to attend virtually two hours within the dressing room, after Morocco followers getting into the pitch, the violence that the Argentina delegation suffered, our gamers having to heat up once more and proceed to play a match that ought to have been suspended by the principle referee, is basically one thing that is mindless and that goes towards the competitors guidelines,” Argentina Soccer Affiliation president Claudio Tapia mentioned.

The Argentina group additionally mentioned its coaching base was robbed earlier than the sport, with midfielder Thiago Almada’s watch among the many objects taken.

In the meantime, Argentine President Javier Milei arrived Thursday in Paris, his workplace mentioned, and is anticipated to fulfill French President Emmanuel Macron after tensions escalated between their international locations over the Argentine soccer group’s derogatory postmatch chants about French gamers at Copa America.

Morocco followers rushed the sphere to protest Cristian Medina’s purpose within the sixteenth minute of added time at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, which appeared to tie the sport 2-2. Bottles had been additionally thrown from the gang and, in frenzied scenes, safety tackled pitch invaders.

“Among the followers thought it was the top of the match and determined to invade the pitch,” Thomas Collomb, the deputy director of safety for Paris organizers, mentioned Thursday. “The environment was festive. At no time was there any safety danger for gamers or spectators. Inside minutes of the ultimate whistle, a safety bubble fashioned across the athletes.”

There have been pictures of Argentina gamers flinching when what gave the impression to be a flare was thrown onto the sphere.

“I can perceive why this may need been worrying for Argentine athletes,” mentioned Bruno Le Ray, the organizing committee’s safety director. “Stade Geoffroy-Guichard is understood for having no obstacles between the stands and the pitch. To our information, no firecrackers had been fired at any time. It’s positively an incident, however not within the safety sense.”

Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi wrote on X: “I deplore the angle of sure supporters throughout the match, which tarnished the picture of our loyal followers. Such conduct has no place in soccer.”

Within the confusion, it was believed the ultimate whistle had been blown when gamers headed to the locker room and followers had been informed to depart the stadium. FIFA’s official web site declared the ultimate rating 2-2.

But it surely later emerged the sport had been suspended with simply minutes of play remaining and that Medina’s purpose was being reviewed.

The gamers re-emerged to heat up in an empty stadium after about two hours and referee Glenn Nyberg confirmed he was reviewing video of the purpose on the touchline monitor. He then confirmed it will be overturned for offside.

Morocco held on for the win because the groups performed out the ultimate three minutes.

“The sport was suspended due to safety. At no second did they discuss to us about any revision (of the play),” Mascherano mentioned.

“Clearly it’s complicated, however we now have to maneuver ahead. It’s already occurred, it’s over. We now have to concentrate on the 2 video games (remaining). Save up the anger and let all of it out within the coming video games.”

Two-time gold medalist Argentina was one of many pretournament favorites and was aiming for extra {hardware} after successful the World Cup in 2022 and back-to-back Copa Americas.

On Saturday, Morocco is scheduled to face Ukraine at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

“We’ll ensure we reinforce safety by including obstacles or personal safety,” Le Ray mentioned.

