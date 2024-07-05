Argentina vs. Ecuador prediction, odds, start time: Copa America 2024 quarterfinal picks from soccer expert

Ecuador try to tug off a significant upset once they meet defending champions Argentina at NRG Stadium in Houston on Thursday within the quarterfinals of Copa America 2024. Ecuador went 1-1-1 within the group stage to complete second in Group B and earn the chance to avenge their 3-0 loss to Argentina within the quarterfinals of this event in 2021. The Ecuadorians are looking for their finest end in Copa America since 1993, once they settled for fourth after being edged by Colombia 1-0 within the third-place sport. The Argentinians, who went 3-0-0 throughout group play, want to snap a tie with Uruguay and win a tournament-record sixteenth title. The edges final met on June 9, when Argentina posted a 1-0 victory in a global pleasant.

Kickoff is ready for 9 p.m. ET. The Argentinians are -250 favorites (danger $250 to win $100) within the newest Argentina vs. Ecuador odds, whereas the Ecuadorians are +950 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +320 and the over/below for complete objectives scored is 2.5. Argentina are -750 to advance, whereas Ecuador are +490. Earlier than locking in any Ecuador vs. Argentina picks, you could see what confirmed SportsLine soccer insider Jon “Buckets” Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has huge data of leagues and gamers throughout the globe. Since becoming a member of SportsLine, he has lined the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and way more. In 2023, he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a revenue of $2,593 for $100 bettors.

Now, Eimer has damaged down Argentina vs. Ecuador from each angle and locked in his picks and 2024 Copa America predictions. Listed here are the betting traces and tendencies for Ecuador vs. Argentina:

Argentina vs. Ecuador cash line: Argentina -250, Ecuador +950, Draw +320

Argentina vs. Ecuador over/below: 2.5 objectives

Argentina vs. Ecuador unfold: Argentina -1.5 (+135)

Argentina vs. Ecuador to advance: Argentina -750, Ecuador +490

ARG: The Argentinians have received their final three Copa America quarterfinal matches by a mixed 9-1 rating

ECU: The Ecuadorians have misplaced six of their final seven aggressive contests towards Argentina

Argentina vs. Ecuador picks:

Why it’s best to again Argentina

The Argentinians have not misplaced in Copa America because the 2019 semifinals, the place they dropped a 2-0 choice to Brazil. They went on to defeat Chile within the third-place sport that yr and posted a 5-2-0 report en path to the title in 2021 earlier than profitable all three of their group-stage matches on this version. Argentina didn’t permit a aim in any of these contests and have posted clear sheets in 14 of their final 17 video games throughout all competitions.

Messi, who shared first place within the event in 2021 with 4 objectives, has but to transform this time round. Striker Lautaro Martinez, who was the main scorer in Serie A this previous season with 24 objectives for Inter Milan, tops all gamers on this competitors as he has netted 4 of Argentina's 5 objectives – together with each of their 2-0 overcome Peru. The 26-year-old has recorded six objectives throughout his present four-game streak with the nationwide crew. Messi and Martinez each transformed in Argentina's victory towards Ecuador within the 2021 quarterfinals.

Why it’s best to again Ecuador

The Ecuadorians are hoping a pair of tendencies proceed on this quarterfinal showdown. The membership didn’t permit a aim earlier than intermission in any of its three group-stage matches, whereas Argentina didn’t convert within the first half of their contests. Ecuador might want to discover a method to break by way of offensively, nevertheless, because the defending champions have but to concede within the event and posted six clear sheets throughout their present eight-game profitable streak throughout all competitions.

Jeremy Sarmiento and John Yeboah have each scored two objectives for the nationwide crew this yr, with the previous tallying in Ecuador's 2-1 loss to Venezuela of their group-stage opener. Following an personal aim, the membership acquired objectives from 17-year-old midfielder Kendry Paez and 21-year-old winger Alan Minda to register a 3-1 overcome Jamaica in its second match earlier than battling Mexico to a 0-0 draw. Paez entered Copa America 2024 with one aim in 9 profession contests for Ecuador, whereas Minda didn't rating in 4 video games with the nationwide crew previous to the event.

How one can make Argentina vs. Ecuador picks

Eimer has damaged down Ecuador vs. Argentina from each attainable angle and is leaning Beneath on the aim complete.

So who wins Argentina vs. Ecuador on Thursday, and the place does all of the betting worth lie?

