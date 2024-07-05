Argentina vs Ecuador live updates: Lionel Messi misses penalty but reigning Copa America champions win shootout

By the primary half-hour, Ecuador had pretty good management of the sport. Messi had been restricted to only 11 touches, largely as a result of Ecuador was urgent increased than anticipated and discovering success slicing off service to Argentina’s attacking gamers.

On the ball, Ecuador was pushing rapidly up the sector, particularly by way of the left aspect and Jeremy Sarmiento. Ecuador created a turnover close to midfield in simply the sixth minute, with Moisés Caicedo solely managing a weak shot as 4 Argentina defenders converged within the field. Then, Sarmiento received an important take a look at purpose within the fifteenth minute after beating Nahuel Molina.

Ecuador’s stress and talent to recuperate defensively left Argentina with few solutions. They struggled to search out their midfielders in harmful locations and seemed largely to the wings to attempt to create possibilities. It’s what made Argentina’s nook such a devastating blow. Ecuador had been efficient at limiting Argentina, solely to see a set piece change the sport.