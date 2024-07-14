Argentina vs. Colombia prediction, odds, line, start time: 2024 Copa America final picks by soccer expert

Lionel Messi leads Argentina towards James Rodriguez and Colombia on Sunday within the 2024 Copa America closing at Arduous Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Each of those groups have been dominant on this event en path to the championship match. Argentina went 3-0 within the group stage, ending with a +5 purpose differential. On the flip aspect, Colombia had been 2-0-1 of their three group-stage outings. Argentina cruised to a 2-0 victory over Canada within the semifinals, whereas Colombia knocked off Uruguay 1-0 regardless of enjoying with 10 males for your complete second half.

Kickoff is about for 8 p.m. ET. Argentina are the +105 favorites (threat $100 to win $105) on the 90-minute cash line within the newest Argentina vs. Colombia odds, whereas Colombia are +340 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +190 and the over/below for complete objectives scored is 1.5. Argentina are -200 to raise the trophy, whereas Colombia are +162. Earlier than locking in any Colombia vs. Argentina picks, you have to see what confirmed SportsLine soccer insider Jon “Buckets” Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has huge data of leagues and gamers throughout the globe. Since becoming a member of SportsLine, he has lined the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and rather more. In 2023, he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a revenue of $2,593 for $100 bettors.

Now, Eimer has damaged down Colombia vs. Argentina from each angle and locked in his picks and 2024 Copa America predictions. You possibly can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer’s picks. Listed below are the betting traces and developments for Argentina vs. Colombia:

Argentina vs. Colombia 90-minute cash line: Argentina +105, Colombia +340, Draw +190

Argentina vs. Colombia over/below: 1.5 objectives (Over -190, Below +140)

Argentina vs. Colombia to raise the trophy: Argentina -200, Colombia +162

ARG: Within the 2024 Copa America, Argentina have put up eight objectives in 5 matches

COL: Colombia’s purpose differential (+10) ranks first within the 2024 Copa America

Argentina vs. Colombia picks: See picks right here

Why it’s best to again Colombia

This group has been powerful to cease on account of their capacity to unfold the ball round offensively. The Colombians have essentially the most objectives on this event with 12 with 4 gamers scoring twice. Colombia completed the group stage with two wins and one draw. As well as, they logged a +4 purpose differential and secured seven complete factors.

Ahead Luis Diaz is ready to generate constant offensive possibilities. Diaz has terrific energy and the power to overpower defenders. The 27-year-old adjustments instructions with ease as effectively. Within the 2023-24 English Premier season for Liverpool, Diaz notched eight objectives and 5 assists. Moreover, he recorded two complete objectives on eight photographs on this event. See which staff to select right here.

Why it’s best to again Argentina

Argentina owns a various offensive assault with the power to place stress on the protection. Ahead Julián Alvarez strikes effectively off the ball and is aware of tips on how to strike within the open area. The 24-year-old completed with 11 objectives and 9 assists on 34 photographs on the right track for Manchester Metropolis final season. On this event, Alvarez has recorded two objectives on eight photographs.

Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister offers his group with a playmaker who receivers passes in the midst of the pitch. He has a terrific contact on his passes. The 25-year-old is tied for a team-high in assists (2). Midfielder Enzo Fernandez is an aggressive presence when urgent for the ball and adjustments instructions with ease. He is additionally logged two assists with six complete photographs. Final season for Chelsea, Fernandez completed with three objectives and three assists. See which staff to select right here.

The right way to make Argentina vs. Colombia picks

Eimer has damaged down Colombia vs. Argentina from each attainable angle and is leaning Below on the purpose complete. He additionally has locked in a pair of assured finest bets, together with one which returns round +200. He is sharing his Copa America 2024 picks and evaluation solely at SportsLine.

What are one of the best bets for Colombia vs. Argentina? Go to SportsLine now to see which wagers in have all the worth, all from the soccer skilled who was red-hot in 2023, and discover out.

The right way to get in-depth soccer protection day by day

The CBS Sports activities Golazo Community has you lined with soccer information, highlights, evaluation, and unique video games. The 24-hour digital community offers around-the-clock soccer viewing to followers throughout the nation, together with morning exhibits and stay matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success to this point, increasing its choices each week. Watch the CBS Sports activities Golazo Community now right here.

The CBS Sports activities Golazo Community offers soccer followers with wall-to-wall protection of the most well-liked recreation on this planet. Test it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports activities app for linked TV units, the CBS Sports activities cellular app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.