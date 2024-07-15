Argentina vs. Colombia odds, pick, prediction, live stream: How to watch Copa America final 2024, Lionel Messi

The Copa America remaining is ready as Argentina and Colombia will meet Sunday with the coveted trophy on the road, however it is a cyclical second as effectively. Colombia are unbeaten for a team-record 28 consecutive matches, however the final crew to greatest them was Argentina on February 1, 2022. It has been greater than two years since Los Cafeteros have seen defeat, however Argentina need to win their third consecutive main title to cement their dynasty. After profitable the 2020 Copa America and 2022 World Cup, this title can be a trifecta for Lionel Messi and Lionel Scaloni to enter the World Cup on.

As these two groups meet, right here are some things that might outline the match:

1. Preserve monitor of set performs

Throughout Copa America, no crew has been higher than Colombia at maximizing their possibilities from useless ball conditions. 4 of James Rodriguez’s six assists have come from set performs, utilizing Davidson Sanchez and Rodrigo Munoz as targets to maximise the advandate Colombia has within the air. Whereas Argentina cannot match the Columbian’s measurement, it is a very bodily crew with a wonderful keeper in Emilano Martinez. Argentina will not be crushed simply in web, however they should maintain monitor of everybody on Colombia throughout set performs.

When even midfielders like Jefferson Lerma can rise above the protection, there’s a lot variation to how Colombia can arrange. Most groups have one or two chief targets in set piece eventualities, however for Colombia, everybody can damage you. It will be quite a bit to maintain up with, but when anybody can do it, it is Argentina.

2. The battle of the ten’s

If requested who the most effective quantity 10 was in Copa America, the idea can be that it is Messi, however Rodriguez’s manufacturing has far outpaced Messi’s through the event thus far. Messi missed Argentina’s remaining group stage match with a hamstring harm and solely has one purpose and one help within the event. Whereas nonetheless entering into good positions, Messi has been uncharacteristically lacking alternatives to attain, and this harm could possibly be impacting his play. In the meantime, Rodriguez has turned again the clock with a purpose and a record-breaking six assists through the event.

The favourite for being Copa America participant of the event, Rodriguez has been in a position to drag defenders everywhere in the pitch, giving Luis Diaz the house that he must thrive and maintaining Colombia ticking over. Over the course of Rodriguez’s profession, Carlo Ancelotti has been the most effective supervisor at getting essentially the most out of Rodriguez, however Nestor Lorenzo is exhibiting that he is aware of tips on how to use the enigmatic 10 as effectively.

3. Keep out of the enforcer’s means

Whereas Messi does have his bodyguard off the pitch, on it, Rodrigo De Paul is the enforcer for Argentina. Attempting to undergo him is usually a foul thought as he blows up assaults that come his means. As soon as he wins the ball, he is additionally in a position to begin the assault by getting it to considered one of Argentina’s gifted creators. How Lorenzo gameplans to get by way of the middle of the pitch is whaat’s going to make or break this recreation.

De Paul will probably be maintaining a detailed eye on Rodriguez and Colombia must advance the ball in different methods. With out Munoz, how they will try this will probably be one thing to observe as Argentina can even be maintaining tabs on Diaz on the wing.

How one can watch and odds



Date : Sunday, July 14 | Time : 9:15 p.m. ET (delayed as a result of safety points)

: Sunday, July 14 | : 9:15 p.m. ET (delayed as a result of safety points) Location : Laborious Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, Florida

: Laborious Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, Florida TV: Fox | Dwell stream: Fubo (Attempt without spending a dime)

Fox | Fubo (Attempt without spending a dime) Odds: Argentina +125; Draw +200; Colombia +260

Prediction

Colombia will come full circle to win Copa America and lengthen their unbeaten run. With yet one more victory, who will find yourself stopping this crew? Choose: Colombia 2, Argentia 1