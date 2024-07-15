Argentina vs. Colombia live results, highlights, analysis as Copa América final delayed

A safety agent assists a fan who was ready to enter the stadium previous to the Copa America last soccer match between Argentina and Colombia, in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, July 14, 2024. (AP Picture/Lynne Sladky)

Argentina, reigning champions of each the World Cup and the Copa América, and Colombia, unbeaten in 28 matches courting again to 2022, face off Sunday within the last of the 2024 Copa América at Exhausting Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The match kicked off about 9:15 p.m. ET after followers rushed the gates and induced a delay to the initially scheduled 8 p.m. begin time.

Colombia’s unbeaten streak continued all through their run to the ultimate with Los Cafeteros going 2-1-0 within the group stage earlier than beating Brazil on penalties, crushing Panama 5-0, and eliminating Uruguay with a 1-0 win within the semifinals. The final crew to beat Colombia? Effectively, that might be Argentina, whose 1-0 win over Colombia within the 2022 South American World Cup qualifiers was a part of the explanation they did not make it to Qatar that 12 months.

In the meantime, Argentina’s win helped see them by to the World Cup, which they finally received by way of penalties over France. But it surely was on the 2021 Copa América when, after 28 barren years, Lionel Messi propelled La Albiceleste to the trophy and on its path of world domination.

Now the 2 sides meet in a Copa América last for the primary time within the match’s 108-year historical past. An Argentina win would safe a record-breaking sixteenth Copa América trophy whereas Colombia is on the lookout for simply its second championship.

Comply with our reside weblog beneath for up-to-the-minute updates from the match: