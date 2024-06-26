Argentina vs. Chile prediction, odds, line, time: 2024 Copa America picks, June 25 bets by top soccer expert

Groups trying to keep unbeaten within the Copa America 2024 competitors face off in a Group A match when Chile meets Argentina on Tuesday. Chile opened the match with a 0-0 draw with Peru, whereas Argentina defeated Canada 2-0. This would be the first assembly between the edges in two years. Chile are 3-4-3 of their final 10 matches, however are 1-0-1 this month, which features a 3-0 victory over Paraguay in a global pleasant. Argentina are 10-1 of their final 11 matches, together with 5-0 in 2024.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is about for 9 p.m. ET. Argentina are listed because the -220 favorites (threat $220 to win $100) in its newest Chile vs. Argentina odds, with Chile the +700 underdogs. A draw is priced at +310 and the over/beneath for whole objectives scored is 2.5. Earlier than locking in any Argentina vs. Chile picks, you must see what confirmed SportsLine soccer knowledgeable Brandt Sutton has to say.

Now, Sutton has damaged down Argentina vs. Chile from each angle and locked in his picks and Copa America 2024 predictions. Listed below are the betting strains and traits for Chile vs. Argentina:

Argentina vs. Chile cash line: Argentina -220, Draw +310, Chile +700

Argentina vs. Chile over/beneath: 2.5 objectives

Argentina vs. Chile unfold: Argentina -1.5 (+150)

CHIL: Chile have scored in 4 of their final 5 conferences with Argentina

ARG: The Argentinians have outscored their opposition 7-1 this month in posting three wins

Why Argentina can win

Ahead Angel Di Maria is the vice-captain for the Argentinians and is a veteran presence. The 36-year-old has 31 objectives in 141 matches since becoming a member of the workforce in 2008, together with two in 2024. In a 1-0 win over Ecuador in a global pleasant on June 9 in Chicago, he scored the match’s lone aim. He performed this previous season for Benfica of Portugal’s Primeira League, scoring 9 objectives in 28 league appearances.

Ahead Lautaro Martinez scored within the 88th minute to seal Thursday’s win over Canada. The 26-year-old has recorded 25 objectives for Argentina in 59 appearances since becoming a member of the nationwide workforce in 2018. He’s a giant a part of Inter Milan’s offense in Serie A in Italy. In 33 matches this previous season, Martinez registered 24 objectives. In six seasons with the membership, he has 103 objectives in 206 league appearances. See which workforce to select right here.

Why Chile can win

Ahead Ben Brereton Diaz brings some scoring punch to the Chilean lineup. The 25-year-old joined his nationwide workforce in 2021 and has registered seven objectives in 31 matches. He cut up this previous season between Sheffield United and Villarreal. In 14 matches for Sheffield United, he scored six occasions. He has 59 objectives in 241 league matches since turning skilled in 2016.

Ahead Victor Davila has registered all three of his worldwide objectives this 12 months, together with two in a 3-0 victory over Paraguay in a pleasant on June 11. He additionally scored a aim in a 3-0 win over Albania in a pleasant on March 22. Davila, who performed components of 9 seasons in Liga MX, performed most of this previous season with CSKA Moscow within the Russian Premier League. With CSKA Moscow, he scored 5 objectives in 23 appearances and has 52 profession objectives in 217 league matches. See which workforce to select right here.

