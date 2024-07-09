Argentina vs. Canada prediction, odds, start time: Copa America 2024 semifinal picks from top soccer expert

Argentina will look to achieve the finals for the sixth time in eight Copa America tournaments once they battle Canada in a 2024 Copa America semifinal on Tuesday. Lionel Messi and Argentina superior with a 4-2 edge in penalty kicks over Ecuador after enjoying to a 1-1 draw on Thursday through the quarterfinals, whereas Canada moved on with a 4-3 edge on penalty kicks over Venezuela after enjoying to a 1-1 draw on Friday. Argentina enters the semifinal on a nine-match unbeaten streak, together with a 2-0 victory over Canada through the group stage. Canada are on a three-match unbeaten streak and need to attain the finals for the primary time.

Kickoff is about for 8 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Argentina are listed because the -320 favorites (danger $320 to win $100) on the 90-minute cash line within the newest Argentina vs. Canada odds, with Canada the +1100 underdogs. A draw is priced at +390 and the over/beneath for whole targets scored is 2.5. Argentina are -750 favorites to advance. Earlier than locking in any Canada vs. Argentina picks, you should see what confirmed SportsLine soccer insider Jon “Buckets” Eimer has to say.

Argentina vs. Canada cash line: Argentina -320, Draw +390, Canada +1100

Argentina vs. Canada over/beneath: 2.5 targets

Argentina vs. Canada to advance: Argentina -750, Canada +430

ARG: Argentina have outscored their opponents 6-1 within the event

CAN: Canada have posted a 2-3-2 file since Copa America qualifying in March

Why it's best to again Argentina

Among the many leaders on the Argentinian squad is Angel Di Maria. The 36-year-old vice-captain first joined the aspect in 2008. In 143 appearances for Argentina, he has recorded 31 targets, together with two this yr. In a 1-0 win over Ecuador in a pleasant on June 9 in Chicago, he scored the one purpose. As a member of Benfica within the Primeira Liga in Portugal this previous season, he scored 9 targets in 28 matches.

Ahead Julian Alvarez, 24, has emerged as one other star on offense. Since becoming a member of the nationwide group in 2021, he has recorded eight targets in 34 appearances, together with the primary purpose in a 2-0 win over Canada throughout group-stage play on June 20. As a member of Manchester Metropolis within the English Premier League, he scored 11 targets in 36 league matches this previous season. In 225 profession matches, he has scored 90 targets. See which group to choose right here.

Why it's best to again Canada

Ahead Jonathan David helps energy the Canadian assault. The 24-year-old first joined the nationwide group in 2018, and he has been a significant producer on offense. In 53 matches, he has registered 27 targets, together with the one purpose in a 1-0 win over Peru through the group stage on June 25. David performs professionally in France for Lille of Ligue 1. This previous season, he scored 19 targets in 34 league matches.

Additionally serving to energy the offense is ahead Cyle Larin. The 29-year-old joined the Canadian group in 2014, and in 72 appearances has registered 29 targets. In a 2-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago in 2024 Copa America qualifying playoff motion in March, he scored the match’s first purpose. His greatest yr with the group was in 2021, when he scored 14 targets in 13 matches. Larin performs professionally in Spain. As a member of Mallorca, he scored seven targets in 42 whole appearances, together with event play. See which group to choose right here.

